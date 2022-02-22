Gone But Not Forgotten: Closed Sonoma County Restaurants We Miss

Slide 1 of 63 Arrigoni's, Santa Rosa: This longtime downtown Santa Rosa deli was a favorite weekday lunch spot, serving up everything from giant slices of frittata to sandwiches and mix-and-match salads. The owners gave their blessing to Gerard Nebesky, who transformed the space into Gerard’s Paella y Tapas in 2018. That restaurant closed in 2020 and Nebesky is now focusing on catering for parties and events. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 63 Gary Chu’s, Santa Rosa: In the late 1980s, upscale Chinese food was a hot trend, turning old school takeout on its ear. We all got hooked on martini prawns, mu shu pork and General Tso’s chicken, and Chu’s was the place to get it. The downtown restaurant closed, after 33 years, in May 2017. (Charlie Gesell/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 63 Syrah, Santa Rosa: Chef Josh Silvers spent more than a decade perfecting the art of rare duck with cherry port reduction, seared foie gras and pan-roasted scallops as he defined the local food scene in the early 2000s. Silvers closed Syrah in 2012 but continues at the popular Jackson’s Bar and Oven just across the street from his legendary restaurant. Syrah was replaced by Pullman Kitchen, which closed in 2019. The space is now occupied by Americana, a new restaurant from the owners of Estero Cafe in Valley Ford. (Mark Aronoff/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 63 Traverso's, Santa Rosa: Long before Whole Foods, generations of Santa Rosans went to this family-owned specialty market. Carrying imported salamis and cheeses, along with breads and hard-to-find wines, the tiny market just couldn’t survive a move to Fountaingrove. In October 2017, the new building burned in the wildfires. The old location is now Luther Burbank Savings. (Courtesy of George Traverso)

Slide 5 of 63 William Traverso, left, George Traverso, Louis Traverso, Enrico Traverso, Mike Rossi and Al Peri, in a 1968 photo used for a print advertisement when the market was located on A Street, between Second and Thirds streets in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Traverso's Market)

Slide 6 of 63 Narsi's Hof Brau, Santa Rosa: Another victim of a changing demographic, this Coddingtown cafeteria was all about French dip sandwiches, roast beef and mashed potatoes. A heated battle resulted when the restaurant’s lease wasn’t renewed. It closed in 2010 and was replaced by Jack’s Urban Eats (now closed). (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 63 Monica Pozzi, right, and her daughters Leann, 23, center, and Kailee, 19, toast to their last meal at Narsi's Hof Brau on Wednesday, March 10, 2010. The first time Monica Pozzi ate at Narsi's was 20 years earlier, when she was pregnant with Kailee, and Leann was only two years old. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 63 Flavor Bistro, Santa Rosa: This bustling downtown bistro was a meeting place for business lunches, casual dinners and everything in between. The sudden closure in 2019, with no explanation, left many scratching their heads. The popular restaurant returned a year later, in Sebastopol. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 63 Cafe Saint Rose, Santa Rosa: Chef Mark Malicki was a breath of fresh air in the struggling South of A Street district — long before it was cool. His imaginative dishes challenged the status quo. Malicki still serves up his unique dishes at the funky Casino Bar & Grill in Bodega. Cafe Saint Rose was replaced by Criminal Baking Co., which later relocated to 808 Donahue St. in Santa Rosa. Red Bird Bakery will be opening in this location in 2022. (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 63 Cricklewood, Santa Rosa: A staple of old Santa Rosa, where prime rib and cozy encounters were de rigueur, burned down in the 2017 Tubbs fire. (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 63 Willi’s Wine Bar, Santa Rosa: The original Stark’s restaurant burned to the ground in the October 2017 fires. It reopened in a new Santa Rosa location 19 months later, in May 2019. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 63 Chloe’s French Cafe, Santa Rosa: This cafe, located inside Santa Rosa's Sutter hospital, was damaged during the October 2017 fires. The owners closed the beloved cafe and returned to full-time catering. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 63 Michelle Marie's Patisserie, Santa Rosa: After nearly three decades in business selling beautiful cakes and other sweet treats, Michelle Marie’s Patisserie closed in 2018 after the bakery’s namesake owner announced her retirement. Filling the void of fresh baked goods, Village Bakery took over its Montgomery Village spot. Village Bakery announced on Facebook Feb. 20, 2021, that it will be closing this location March 9, 2021.

Slide 14 of 63 The Pullman Kitchen, Santa Rosa: This Railroad Square eatery closed in August 2019 due to losing its lease after five years in business serving up seasonal Californian cuisine. Estero Cafe owners Samantha and Ryan Ramey opened up their second venture, Americana, in the former Pullman Kitchen space on Santa Rosa’s Fifth Street. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 63 Flying Goat Coffee, Santa Rosa & Healdsburg: Two of three Flying Goat Coffee locations closed in 2020, with Black Oak Coffee Roasters taking its spot on Center Street in Healdsburg and plant-based eatery The Branch Line taking up residence in the Santa Rosa Railroad Square location. Visitors can still enjoy specialty coffee and delectable, fudgy goat bars to-go at Flying Goat’s second Healdsburg location at 419 Center St. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 63 The Whole Pie, Santa Rosa: This cheery, pie-focused bakeshop, owned and operated by Trishia Davis, closed early in the pandemic. Whether you craved a decadent dessert pie or a meaty, savory hand pie, Davis' pie shop always delivered. Cafe Citti took its place on Fourth Street serving up classic Italian dishes. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat

Slide 17 of 63 Bistro 29, Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa’s Bistro 29 — the cozy bistro that served up creative French cuisine — was one of the first of many high-profile restaurant closures due to the pandemic. Mi Ranchito opened up in the bistro’s former downtown location on Fifth Street. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 63 Bruno’s on Fourth, Santa Rosa: After more than a decade in business, this charming breakfast staple on Fourth Street closed in the summer of 2020 as the owners focused on their second restaurant, Ricky’s Eastbound in Skyhawk Village. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 63 Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven, Santa Rosa: This modern Indian eatery in downtown Santa Rosa was a popular spot for creative Indian fare in upscale digs. On top of pandemic challenges, the prolonged fire season during the fall of 2020 pushed the owners to close the restaurant. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 63 Local Barrel, Santa Rosa: Due to a lack of business during the pandemic, this popular taproom of four years was forced to close its doors in the fall of 2020. Located just across the street from The Press Democrat building in Santa Rosa, it was a popular afterwork hangout for our newsroom. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 63 West Side Grill, Santa Rosa: This unassuming sports bar in Rosewood Village offered reasonably priced beer and pub grub that many have missed since its closure in 2020. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 63 Zin, Healdsburg: Zin was an iconic Wine Country destination with a Southern twist. It came as a shock when owners Jeff and Susan Mall closed up shop in 2014 and moved to Mexico. The couple has since returned, creating a bean-to-bar chocolate business called Volo in Windsor. Zin was replaced by Valette. (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 63 Ravenous Cafe & Lounge, Healdsburg: People still miss the burgers and the friendly bar that once stood at the current Bravas Bar de Tapas restaurant in Healdsburg. (Mark Aronoff/The Press Democrat)

Slide 24 of 63 Bistro Ralph, Healdsburg: A lot of locals took this closure hard, lamenting the end of Chicken Paillard, shoestring fries and chicken livers from the historic Healdsburg spot owned by Ralph Tingle. The restaurant was replaced by Brass Rabbit, which closed in the fall of 2020. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 25 of 63 The Brass Rabbit, Healdsburg: A cozy, upscale bistro, The Brass Rabbit fit right into the Healdsburg scene. But as with many other establishments, it fell victim to the pandemic’s constraints on small businesses with no or limited outdoor seating. The restaurant shuttered its doors in August 2020, with much of its staff moving over to sister restaurant Chalkboard. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 26 of 63 Cyrus, Healdsburg: Chef Douglas Keane’s Michelin-starred restaurant was on the way to making culinary history as Sonoma County’s most celebrated dining destination when the Top Chef Masters winner packed up his knives in 2012. Keane is now working on reviving Cyrus, in Geyserville, this fall (2022). Cyrus was replaced by Chalkboard. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 27 of 63 Scopa, Healdsburg: Ari Rosen’s tiny Italian bistro was a favorite industry hangout as well as a commercial and critical success, but concurrently operating the larger Campo Fina just down the street proved too much, so Rosen and his wife consolidated. Replaced by Duke’s Common, which closed and was replaced by Burdock Bar in 2021. (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 28 of 63 Duke’s Common, Healdsburg: In April 2021, the founders of Duke’s Common parted ways, leaving the restaurant permanently closed. The associated lounge bar Duke’s Spirited Cocktails is still going strong and its sister eatery, Burdock, took up residence at the Duke’s Common location. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 29 of 63 SHED, Healdsburg: The eclectic, farm-inspired SHED in Healdsburg closed at the end of 2018, transitioning to an online-only retail shop, where it sells its signature shrubs and other garden and pantry staples. The large, two-story building was left vacant for some time, until the long-awaited, plant-based Little Saint announced their arrival to the space, slated to open this month. (Courtesy of SHED)

Slide 30 of 63 Moustache Baked Goods, Healdsburg: This bakery by the Healdsburg Plaza was a go-to spot for creatively crafted cupcakes and French macarons. The owners, Healdsburg Mayor Ozzy Jimenez and Christian Sullberg, are still selling their delicious cupcakes along with pies and ice cream at Noble Folk. Quail & Condor owners Melissa Yanc and Sean McGaughey’s sandwich shop, Troubadour, took up residence at the former Moustache Baked Goods in early 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 31 of 63 Barrels, Brews and Bites, Healdsburg: This fun tapas joint opened in 2018 and served local wines and independent craft beers paired with Californian comfort cuisine. The restaurant closed in 2021 and Asahi Sushi & Kitchen took its place on Healdsburg Avenue. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 32 of 63 Mateo’s Cocina Latina, Healsburg: After a decade in business, the Yucatan hot-spot Mateo’s Cocina Latina in Healdsburg closed in the summer of 2021, citing challenges to stay open during the pandemic. Restaurant and cocktail bar Lo & Behold recently opened in Mateo’s former Healdsburg Avenue location. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 33 of 63 8 Dragons, Healdsburg: After serving up traditional Cantonese cuisine for five years in Healdsburg, the owners of 8 Dragons decided to close down in June 2021 and then retire. They sold their restaurant to local Japanese chef Nobuyuki Asahi, who opened Asahi Ramen & Izakaya in the Vine Street location, expanding his Asahi Sushi & Kitchen business. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 34 of 63 Singletree Café, Healdsburg: This casual roadside diner closed its doors after 20 years in business in early 2021. The owner, Nanci Van Praag (pictured), was set to open up a food truck called Lucky Truck to continue selling hearty breakfast and lunch on-the-go, but Pragg died on Aug. 22, 2021, after a long battle with a complicated illness. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 35 of 63 Khum Koon Thai Cafe, Windsor: A popular spot for southeast Asian cuisine, Khum Koon Thai Cafe in Windsor closed in 2020. Grata Italian Eatery took its place on Windsor River Road. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 36 of 63 Tisza Bistro, Windsor: After a three-year run serving Eastern European-Californian cuisine, Tisza Bistro closed its doors in August 2020. The restaurant started during the 2017 Tubbs fire when Chef Krisztian Karkus served panini sandwiches to evacuees, creating a warm connection with the community. The owners announced their decision to close in a heartfelt Facebook post, where they suggested that they will “perhaps reinvent ourselves down the road.” (John Burgess/The Press Democrat

Slide 37 of 63 Jaded Toad BBQ & Grill, Windsor: The Windsor location of this family barbecue restaurant closed down in 2020. The Cotati location remains open.

Slide 38 of 63 Humble Pie, Penngrove: Back in the day, Penngrove’s Black Cat Bar was the rage and the addition of Miriam Donaldson and Josh Norwitt’s adjoining homegrown, homestyle cafe made the tiny hamlet destination-worthy. The couple now operates Wishbone in Petaluma, which temporarily closed in 2020 and returned in the fall of 2021. (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 39 of 63 Yanni’s Sausage Grill, Penngrove: The husband-and-wife team that created a sausage empire moved onto bigger digs. The owners of Yia Yia, The Grateful Greek, which took over the space, kept Yanni’s sausages on the menu. Yia Yia closed in late 2020. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 40 of 63 YiaYia’s The Grateful Greek, Penngrove: Known for having some of the best gyros in the county, YiaYia’s The Grateful Greek announced its closure in December 2020, indicating on Facebook that they will be at the Valley Ford Market in the “very near future.” (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 41 of 63 Friar Tucks Pub, Cotati: After nearly three decades in business, this family-run Irish sports bar and popular SSU student hangout hung up its shamrocks and closed its doors in early 2021 due to the pandemic’s impact on small businesses. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat

Slide 42 of 63 Sal's Pizzeria, Cotati: The owner of this New York-style pizza joint announced on Facebook in November 2021 that he was officially closing the restaurant after seven years in business. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 43 of 63 Papa's Taverna, Petaluma: This Lakeville Highway Greek restaurant seemed to always be crumbling around the edges, but after a few glasses of ouzo and dancing, no one much cared. Now, the space is truly crumbling, with no new owner. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 44 of 63 Sauced BBQ & Spirits, Petaluma: Authentic southern barbecue joint Sauced closed its Petaluma location in 2019. While the closure is a loss to lovers of succulent, slow-cooked barbecued meats, San Rafael’s renowned Puerto Rican restaurant Sol Food will be opening up a third location in the vacant space in Petaluma’s Theatre District on Petaluma Boulevard. (Scott Manchester/The Press Democrat)

Slide 45 of 63 Chili Joe’s, Petaluma: This popular chili, burger and hot dog joint closed in the spring of 2020, but then re-emerged after a 15-month hiatus in June 2021 with a limited menu and outdoor beer garden. The opening was short-lived, however, as the establishment closed down again a month later, with the owners stating on Facebook, “We have had the time of our lives, but we are ready to pass the torch onto someone else.” Table Culture Provisions moved into the vacant spot, serving upscale, farm-to-table comfort food. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 46 of 63 Whisper Sisters Cocktails & Provisions, Petaluma: With a focus on creative cocktails and seasonal fare, this Kentucky Street cocktail lounge felt both upscale and easygoing. After just over a year in business, Whisper Sisters announced its closure on Facebook in May 2020. Contemporary southern restaurant Easy Rider moved into the former Whisper Sisters location. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 47 of 63 Palms Grill, Petaluma and Sonoma: Specializing in traditional and new American comfort food, the seven-year old Palms Grill closed down in the summer of 2020. However, a long-time Palms Grill manager from the Sonoma location opened up Cafe Bellini in the Petaluma location, adding a bellini and mimosa bar to the casual American fare locals are used to getting there. (Scott Manchester/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 48 of 63 Dempsey's Restaurant & Brewery, Petaluma: Established in 1991, Dempsey’s was one of the oldest breweries in the county, serving fresh beer and pub grub to regulars by the Petaluma River until its closure in November 2020 due to challenges during the pandemic. Jazmine Lalicker, owner of the popular oyster joint The Shuckery, announced last month that she’ll be opening a new restaurant in Dempsey’s former riverfront location called Luma Eatery, a locally-sourced, plant-forward restaurant. (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 49 of 63 Wine or Lose Board Game Cafe, Petaluma: Pairing wine country comfort food with an assortment of board games, Wine or Lose was a popular spot for a fun night out. Due to social distancing measures during the pandemic, the restaurant’s vision of communal dining and gaming became unattainable, forcing the owners to close shop in the summer of 2020. The cafe’s vacant space on Kentucky Street was taken over by a Round Table Pizza. (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 50 of 63 The Sweet Zone, Petaluma: Formerly Powell’s Sweet Shoppe, this 13-year-old candy shop was a local favorite purveyor of all things sweet and scrumptious. This candy staple of the Theatre District closed in August 2020 due to the pandemic. (Andrew D./Yelp)

Slide 51 of 63 Bright Bear Bakery, Petaluma: After almost five years in business, this little bakery on Lakeville Highway — known for having some of the best pastries in town — closed its doors in February 2021 due to lease issues. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 52 of 63 Rafy’s Pizzeria, Petaluma: After 11 years of serving quality New York-style pizza, Rafy’s Pizzeria closed its doors in March 2021. Despite withstanding many of the pandemic struggles, the owners decided to close the restaurant for personal reasons. “While we’ve loved feeding our community especially over the last year, the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of family and health,” they stated on Facebook. Stonework Pizza & Tap is set to open in the vacant space on East Washington Street nearby Whole Foods. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 53 of 63 Maguire’s Irish Pub, Petaluma: This local favorite Irish pub was a staple among beer fans and bar crawlers for over a decade. The pub closed down after economic losses and being evicted in March 2021. (Crissy Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 54 of 63 Brasil BBQ, Petaluma: This unassuming Brazilian barbecue joint closed its doors in November 2021, as the owners indicated on Facebook that they’ve “decided to move to Pennsylvania to be close to family and start a new chapter.” The vegetarian and vegan cafe Magdelena's Savories & Sweets is set to open in the former Brasil BBQ strip mall location on the corner of Old Redwood Highway and North McDowell Boulevard. (Houston Porter/for Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 55 of 63 Hot Box Grill, Sonoma: At one of the most under-rated restaurants in Sonoma County, Chef Norman Owens mixed his high-end dining experience with imaginative comfort food. We still remember the duck fat fries with Béarnaise fondly. Closed in 2014 and was replaced by Cochon Volant, which became wood-fired pizza spot Il Fuoco in 2021 (same owner). (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 56 of 63 Cochon Volant BBQ Smokehouse, Sonoma: Restaurateur Rob Larman closed down his longtime barbecue joint in October 2021 with an eye toward reconceptualizing. Trading out the smoke oven for a wood-fired pizza oven, Larman changed Cochon Volant to il Fuoco Pizza, with a focus on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients to make creative, wholesome pizzas. Fans of Cochon Volant’s barbecued meats may be relieved to know that the Guy Fieri-inspired WTF Burger (as in, “What the Fieri”) — towering with barbecued pork shoulder and prime brisket — is still on the menu at il Fuoco. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 57 of 63 Fremont Diner, Sonoma: This popular fried chicken joint closed its doors, unexpectedly, in June 2018. Shortly thereafter, it reopened as Boxcar Fried Chicken. And then, in 2019, it became Lou's Luncheonette. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 58 of 63 Crisp Bakeshop, Sonoma: The owners of Sonoma’s Crisp Bakeshop sold their retail bakery and cafe in early 2018, and have since partnered with the Girl & the Fig Caters, specializing in wedding cakes and dessert displays. Sweet Pea Bake Shop now resides in the Bakeshop’s former location on West Napa Street. (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 59 of 63 El Gallo Pinto, Sonoma: Among the first of the city of Sonoma’s pandemic-related restaurant closures, the Mexican restaurant El Gallo Pinto shuttered in early August 2020. (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 60 of 63 Restaurant Eloise, Sebastopol: A restaurant far ahead of its time in exactly the wrong spot. The New York couple that operated Eloise had a brilliant menu of adventurous dishes — many of them using offal — but Sonoma County just wasn’t ready yet. The restaurant closed in 2009 and was replaced by La Bodega Kitchen. (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 61 of 63 Food Mechanic, Sebastopol: Known for serving up healthy meals, salads and snacks, this wholesome and sleek establishment of nearly three years closed down in March 2021 due to wildfires and the pandemic slowing down its business. The popular pizza pop-up Psychic Pie set up shop in the Food Mechanic’s former location on Gravenstein Highway. (Courtesy of Food Mechanic)

Slide 62 of 63 Applewood Restaurant, Guerneville: A wonderful destination restaurant for years fell on hard times, then a series of talented and well-intentioned chefs (Jamil Peden, Ben Spiegel) brought the space back to the dining forefront, and then suddenly, the restaurant closed. Months later it was back as a strange “chefs are the waiters” concept, and then it was gone. The Applewood Inn is now The Stavrand. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 63 of 63 Russian House #1, Jenner: Described as “revolutionary” in The Washington Post, Jenner’s Russian House #1 had a “pay what you think is fair” philosophy, which relied on volunteer workers and a strong sense of community. The Russian House closed by the end of 2021 due to it being unable to renew its lease, though the owners look optimistically toward the future. (Courtesy photo)