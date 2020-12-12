Six issues | One Great Price

Sol Food Coming to Petaluma? Plus Other Sonoma County Dining News

After years of rumors that San Rafael's iconic Puerto Rican restaurant might expand to Petaluma, those rumors seem to finally be coming true.

The new stay-home order, which comes into effect on Saturday, Dec. 12, will limit restaurant service to takeout and delivery until Jan 9. These are difficult times for local restaurants, wineries and breweries, so make sure to support your local businesses. Here are some more news from the local dining scene:

Sol Food Coming to Petaluma? After years of rumors that San Rafael’s iconic Puerto Rican restaurant might expand to Petaluma, those rumors seem to finally be coming true. The restaurant’s owners recently posted a picture on Facebook of the former, now-empty Sauced space in Theater Square, confirming they’ll be moving in. They promptly got 751 comments, many from their excited northern neighbors lavishing praise on their food. Stay tuned for more details.

 

Stark’s returning to regular menu: If you’ve been missing the Stark’s steakhouse menu, they’ll be bringing back your faves this week. Bad news? The popular Brazilian Backyard barbecue has ended.

So Shady: In the “What in the world is wrong with people” category, news broke this week that Shady Oak Barrel House in downtown Santa Rosa had their front window smashed and electronic equipment stolen on Dec. 7. Owners have put up a crowdfunding effort at gofundme.com.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

