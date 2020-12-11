Start the Holiday Season With Sufganiyot, Latkes, Rugelach and More

Happy Hanukkah, Y’all!
Whether you celebrate the festival of lights or are just a fan of jelly doughnuts, latkes and rugelach, you can fill up on the tasty treats these local eateries are offering for Hanukkah.
Grossman’s Noshery and Bar: If you really want to do it up right, Grossman’s has your complete Jewish mother’s meal with brisket, braided challah, latkes, apple sauce, pomegranate molasses-roasted carrots and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) for $75 for two people. Available Dec. 10 through 18, pick up cold for reheating. Offered a la carte: matzoh ball soup, creamy smoked fish chowder, chopped liver and onions with gribenes, pickled and smoked fish, knish, kippered salmon and latkes. If you have a sweet tooth, choose from challah bread pudding, rugelach, hamantaschen, black and white cookies and artisan halvah. Details online at grossmanssr.com. 308 1/2 Wilson St., Santa Rosa.
City Garden Doughnuts and Coffee: Sufganiyot and Hanukkah sprinkles on cake doughnuts. Pre-orders only, open Friday through Sunday. 1200 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, citygardendoughnuts.com.
Penngrove Market: Wood-fired roasted chicken, potato and veggie latkes, matzoh ball soup and green salad. Call to order, 707-753-4974. 10070 Main St., Penngrove, penngrovemarket.com.
Pop-Up Hanukkah from Park Avenue: This local caterer is offering green salad with tahini apple cider vinaigrette, caramelized onion-braised brisket, roasted winter vegetables and jelly-filled challah doughnuts for $45 per person. Add-ons include roasted sweet potatoes with z’ataar and labnes and traditional latkes with applesauce and nondairy sour cream. Details at parkavecater.com/chanukah
Zoftig: Yummy potato latkes (with applesauce and sour cream) and chocolate rugelach. Order online for takeout at zoftigeatery.com. 57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa.
