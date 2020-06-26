Best Spots for Fried Chicken in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 12 Southern Fried Chicken, Sweet T’s, Windsor: There’s a running debate about who has the best fried chicken in Sonoma County. I give a blue ribbon to this crispy, juicy, just-right Southern fried chicken with grits and a biscuit. 9098 Brooks Road South, Windsor, sweettsouthern.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 2 of 12 Chicken Sandwich, Sonoma Crust, Santa Rosa: The best fried chicken sando, because the juicy chicken breast is sandwiched between two waffles. 1040 N Dutton Ave. Suite A, Santa Rosa, sonomacrust.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 12 Fried Chicken, Rosso, Santa Rosa: I’ve loved this fried chicken for years. Made with arborio rice flour and topped with a caramelized pancetta glaze, it’s crispy and sweet and just about perfect with creamy mashed potatoes. 53 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, rossopizzeria.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 4 of 12 Chicken Sandwich, Wild Bird, Santa Rosa: Chicken sandwiches are a focus for this Flamingo Hotel pop-up. Pan-Asian sauces make them super flavorful. Pool-side dining at the tiki bar or a family pack to go. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, flamingoresort.com/dining/wild-bird. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 5 of 12 Weekend Pickup Fried Chicken, Backyard, Forestville: Always a major player in the Sonoma County fried chicken lineup, you can order two to 20 pieces for pickup. The buttermilk fried chicken comes with a seasonal side, biscuits and honey butter. Friday and Saturday only, advance purchase required at backyardforestville.com, 6566 Front St., Forestville. (Sarah Stierch)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 12 Fried Chicken Sandwich, April Pantry, Petaluma: This brand new player in Petaluma serves up a solid fried chicken sando, along with a ridiculously good Aloha Plate featuring coconut rice, fried chicken and mac salad. 1000 Clegg Ct., Petaluma, aprilpantry.com. (Courtesy of April Pantry)

Slide 7 of 12 Weekend Pickup Fried Chicken, Street Social, Petaluma: This trending little bistro has reopened for dine-in reservations, but their weekend golden fried chicken (gluten-free) has been a hot seller. 29 F Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma, streetsocial.social. (Courtesy of Street Social)

Slide 8 of 12 Fried Chicken, Lou’s Luncheonette: It’s back to their roots for this oft-changing Sonoma spot, which has recently been renamed Lou’s Luncheonette but was better known as Boxcar Fried Chicken. Their spicy fried chicken is as good as ever, and it’s available for pickup or outside dining at the picnic tables. 2698 Fremont Drive, Sonoma, lousluncheonette.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 9 of 12 Krispy Krunchy Fried Chicken, Larkfield and Rohnert Park: Gas-station fast food chicken that’s pretty darn good. Fuel & Food Market Valero, 4856 Old Redwood Hwy, Santa Rosa; 1417 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park, krispykrunchy.com. (Courtesy of Krispy Krunchy)

Slide 10 of 12 Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken), Various locations: We’d be remiss not to mention Japanese-style fried chicken. Small bites of breaded chicken breast often served with Kewpie mayo. Ramen Gaijin, 6948 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, ramengaijin.com; Shige Sushi, 19161 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma, shige-sushi.com; Sushi Kosho, 6750 McKinley Ave., Sebastopol, sushikoshotogo.com. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 12 A few more faves: Chicken Fried Chicken at Sax’s Joint in Petaluma (pictured); Nashville-Style Fried Chicken at Bird and Bottle in Santa Rosa; Fried Chicken at TIPS Roadside in Kenwood; Fried Chicken and Waffles at Beer Baron in Santa Rosa; Buffalo Fried Rocky Chicken at Fork Roadhouse in Sebastopol; Buttermilk Fried Chicken at Chalkboard in Healdsburg; Fried Chicken Dinner at K&L Bistro in Sebastopol. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 12 of 12 Fried chicken with mashed Yukons, peas and carrots at Tips Roadside in Kenwood. (Heather Irwin)