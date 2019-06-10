Where to Get the Best Ice Cream in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 36 Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa: This ice cream shop is worth a special trip. Unique flavors include almond-cardamom, blackberry Thai tea, and Dutch cookie, each inspired by local produce and the seasons. The menu changes frequently. 116 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 529-­2162, 539 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-978-3392. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 2 of 36 Ice cream lineup at Noble Folk. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 36 Trader Jim’s, Various Locations: This little retro camper does only one thing - pineapple whips - a little aloha in a cup. It is non-dairy soft-serve that you can get with or without a float of fresh pineapple juice. Check farmers markets and other locations here. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 36 Häagen-Dazs, Santa Rosa: Did you know the company’s name was made up by the founders in 1961, and become synonymous with rich, artisan ice cream long before that was a thing? Our favorite flavor: white chocolate raspberry truffle. 1071 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa, 545-2722.

Slide 5 of 36 Foster’s Freeze, Santa Rosa: This old school burger and ice cream spot is all about the memories. Maybe because you’ve walked there, or your mom and dad took you in the family wagon, or it’s just Tuesday. 1400 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 6 of 36 Advertisement

Slide 7 of 36 Handline restaurant in Sebastopol was built on the site of an old Foster's Freeze and they continue to keep soft serve ice cream on the menu. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 8 of 36 Shuffles Magical Ice Cream Shoppe, Santa Rosa: Magic and ice cream collide like a tasty Reese’s peanut butter cup at this entertainment venue. It has the usual chocolate, cherry and bubblegum flavors along with unique creations like orange tarragon zest, avocado lime, double fudge bacon and espresso chip. 123 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 544-3535. (Photo by Santa Rosa Metro Chamber)

Slide 9 of 36 Frozen Art, Santa Rosa: The Alcazars have been making Michoacana-style ice creams since 2011, originally as La Real Michoacana, and they continue to expand their line-up of 40-plus flavors. It now includes maple bacon, lemon olive oil, zinfandel chocolate chip, champagne and Gansito, a Twinkie-like cake popular in Mexico. The family comes from Tocumbo, Mexico’s ice cream-making capital. 500 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 10 of 36 Tutti Frutti, Santa Rosa: Fascinating Asian flavors, including taro and milk tea fro yo, worth a sample. 1425 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa, 988-3737. (Photo Pinterest)

Slide 11 of 36 Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Santa Rosa: The ultimate kid spot with half a dozen flavors like crème brûlée, mudslide pie, white chocolate raspberry and Dole Whip pineapple sorbet. 2188 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa.

Slide 12 of 36 Advertisement

Slide 13 of 36 Arctic Neveria, Santa Rosa: A family-run ice cream shop focused on Mexican ice cream, shave ice, mangonadas and boba drinks. 1620 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa.

Slide 14 of 36 Yogurt Farms, Santa Rosa: It’s just that, classic and tart like real yogurt, lovable for its simplicity. Get Hawaiian shave ice here as well. 1224 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 576-0737.

Slide 15 of 36 Yo Panda, Santa Rosa: Oh. My. Snow. Hawaiian shave ice just got bumped off our list of favorite things. Similar, but entirely different, shaved snow is a Taiwanese-style dessert made with frozen low-fat milk shaved into impossibly thin stacked ribbons of flavor. Mango snow topped with fresh mangos and sugar syrup makes for a crave-worthy summer treat. 925 Corporate Center Pkwy, Santa Rosa, 522-1388. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 36 Baskin Robbins, Santa Rosa: You can’t say 31 flavors without thinking of this classic ice cream spot. Daiquiri ice is among our favorite flavors. 282 Coddingtown Center, 544-9516. (Photo courtesy of Baskin Robbins Daiquiri Ice Fanatics)

Slide 17 of 36 Amy's Wicked Slush, Healdsburg: Nestled just over the bridge on Healdsburg Ave., this versatile frozen treats shop is the perfect place to go after a trip to the river. Try one of their famous slushes (flavors change daily), or a soft serve ice cream. 13840 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 18 of 36 Advertisement

Slide 19 of 36 Sweet Scoops, Sonoma: Sonomans are crazy for this homemade ice cream spot on the square, which always has 22 flavors, from simple vanilla to lemon custard and Mexican chocolate. 408 First St. East, Sonoma, 721-1187. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 20 of 36 A variety of ice cream flavors at Sweet Scoops in Sonoma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 21 of 36 La Michoacana, Sonoma: You can’t miss this ice cream spot’s bright pink and orange exterior. It’s best known for fruit paletas, or frozen ice pops. 18495 Highway 12, Sonoma, 938-1773. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 22 of 36 Cielito Coffee and Ice Cream, Sonoma: The fourth tenant in the new Vailetti Plaza shopping center on Highway 12 in the Springs has opened for business, much to the delight of area ice cream lovers. 205 Nino Marco Sq, Sonoma. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly)

Slide 23 of 36 Petaluma Creamery, Petaluma: This historic creamery still makes housemade ice cream along with Spring Hill cheese. Most popular is the lavender ice cream, but Meyer lemon also is a contender. 711 Western Ave., Petaluma, 762-9038. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 24 of 36 Advertisement

Slide 25 of 36 Fru-Ta, Petaluma: All natural flavors, both traditional and exotic. Among the more unique are rose petal, guava, tequila, guanaba, chongo zamorano and mamey. 2770 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, 542-6026, and 279 N. McDowell, Petaluma.

Slide 26 of 36 Lala’s Creamery, Petaluma: This spot looks like the soda fountains of old, with a marble-topped bar and brick walls, but in addition to the traditional confections and banana split, is serves up unique flavors. 134 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 763-5252. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 27 of 36 A selection of ice cream flavors at at Lala's in Petaluma: Chocolate Peanut Butter & Salted Pretzel (1), Mango with Honey Lime Tajin Sorbet (2), Raspberry Mint Lemonade Sorbet (3), Blood Orange Grapefruit Sorbet (4), Organic Strawberry with Poptart (5) and Coffee Cookie Dough (6). (Courtesy photo)

Slide 28 of 36 Screamin' Mimi’s, Sebastopol: It’s no surprise that Food & Wine magazine has named this Sebastopol ice cream spot one of the best in America. There’s always a line, there are always kids with messy chocolate grins, and there’s always a new flavor to try. When it comes to rich, dark chocolate, there’s always Mimi’s Mud or Deep Dark Secret. 6902 Sebastopol. Ave., Sebastopol, 823-5902. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 29 of 36 Two Dog Night Creamery, Sebastopol: Formerly SubZero, this Sebastopol spot at the Barlow calls itself “farm to cone”, using organic local ingredients and natural flavors for a soft, gelato-style ice cream. 6760 McKinley St #110, Sebastopol.

Slide 30 of 36 Advertisement

Slide 31 of 36 Organic Concord grape flavor at Two Dog Night Creamery in Sebastopol. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 32 of 36 Honeymoon Frozen Yogurt, Sebastopol: This local yogurt shop is a favorite because of its organic ingredients and commitment to local farms. Plus, it's open until 9 p.m. Sun-Thurs, and 10 p.m. Fri-Sat. 7108 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol, 829-9866. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 33 of 36 Scoop of Sonoma, Forestville: Decadent frozen custard that’s still way under the radar. Owners use grandma’s recipes with local ingredients, and Belgian chocolate is a must-try. 6544 Front St., Forestville. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 34 of 36 Nimble and Finn’s, Guerneville: There’s a reason why river-goers line up for some of the best ice cream in Sonoma County. Nimble and Finn’s cheeky by-the-scoop flavors include plum bourbon swirl, lavender honey comb, and honeyed peach. Guerneville Bank Club, 16290 Main St., Guerneville, 666-9411. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 35 of 36 Cold Stone Creamery, Various Locations: A longtime chain favorite featuring simple base flavors from vanilla and chocolate to cake batter with dozens of mix-ins to make a truly unique scoop. Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma locations. (Photo by The Ice Cream Informant)