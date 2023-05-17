New Ice Cream Shop, Burger Joint Coming to Healdsburg

Mysterious signs in Healdsburg announcing “Something Sweet” and “Something Salty” have appeared on the papered-over doors at 109 Plaza St. (formerly The Brass Rabbit). The “Sweet” side will be Angela’s Ice Cream, an organic scoop shop with locations in Petaluma and Forestville. The “Salty” side is slated for Iggy’s Organic Burgers, a development that’s still under wraps. Siblings Alonza and Angela Mendoza opened LaLa’s Creamery in 2009 and changed the name to Angela’s in 2022. Stay tuned for more details.