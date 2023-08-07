The Best French Restaurants, Cafes and Bakeries in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 16 Goguette: Long-fermented loaves are the bread and butter of this family-run French boulangerie, sold still warm if you time your pickup right (pre-orders are recommended). The expanded footprint of the recently-expanded bakery means even more to love, including creamy French custard ice cream (try their espresso + ice cream affogato), sandwiches and buttery cookies. Open 1:30 - 6 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday. 59 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, goguettebread.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 16 Rye flour and a stencil creates a beautiful pattern on breads at Goguette Bread in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 16 Walter Hansel Wine Bistro: Walter Hansel winery's eponymous French bistro is a hidden gem that features straightforward favorites like Nicoise Salad, Chicken Cordon Bleu and Apple Tarte Tatin. The restaurant highlights Walter Hansel wines (hence the name). Open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner. 3535 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa, walterhanselbistro.com. (Chris Hardy/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 16 La Gare: A locals' longtime (42 years and counting) go-to for Old World French cuisine. You'll find well-established white-tablecloth-standards, including Coq au Vin, Chateaubriand, frog legs, and garlicky escargots on the enduring menu. Open nightly for dinner. 208 Wilson St., Santa Rosa, lagarerestaurant.com (Chris Hardy/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 16 La Gare French Restaurant at Historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 16 Sarmentine: A pandemic pop-up from French expat Alexandra Zandvliet has become part of the local patisserie zeitgeist, with an expanding shop in Santa Rosa and plans for a new bakery at the Barlow in Sebastopol. Don't miss the baguettes, chocolate tarts, cream-filled Millefeuille, and seasonal cakes like Bûche De Noël (pictured). 52 Mission Circle, Suite 112, Santa Rosa, 707-623-9595, sarmentine.com (Erik Castro/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 16 Coming Soon, Augie's French: Paying homage to Auguste Escoffier, the father of modern French cuisine, restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark plan to open a classic French bistro in the former Bollywood space in downtown Santa Rosa in September. The menu will serve familiar bistro dishes, like steak frites and mussels, and will also feature a fresh seafood bar, wine and cocktails. 535 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, starkrestaurants.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 16 Pascaline: Doing double duty as bakery and café, this French-owned carb-loading destination is ground zero for flaky croissants, kouign-amann and sweet pastries for breakfast (or lunch), along with hearty sandwiches, quiche and salads after 10:30 a.m. A second location recently opened near Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa. Open Wednesday - Sunday. 4550 North Gravenstein Highway, Sebastopol; 1021 Hahman Drive, Santa Rosa, pascalinepatisserieandcafe.com. (Sierra Downey/Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 9 of 16 A lunch sandwich from Pascaline. (Sierra Downey/Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 10 of 16 Maison Porcella: Initially focused on French-style charcuterie, cheeses and wines, this husband-and-wife-owned wine bar has expanded to include lunch and weekly dinners. The croque-monsieur is why you’re here, and it’s well worth the 15-minute wait. Lunch is served Monday through Friday with weekly "Soiree" winemaker dinners. Intimate and charming. 8499 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, maisonporcella.com (Kim Carroll/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 16 At Maison Porcella in Windsor. (Kim Carroll/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 16 Les Pascals: This butter-yellow cafe is impossible to miss and a favorite of bicyclists for pastries and coffee. Classic croissants, brioche and breads, the hard-to-find Paris-Brest (a donut-shaped eclair), sandwiches, quiche and the required French onion soup are on the menu. Open Thursday - Sunday. 13758 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-934-8378, lespascalspatisserie.com (Les Pascals)

Slide 13 of 16 Macarons from Les Pascals in Glen Ellen. (Les Pascals)

Slide 14 of 16 Troubadour: This daytime boulangerie and gourmet sandwich shop magically transforms into Sonoma County's tip-topiest French cafe Tuesday through Saturday evenings. With just 20 seats, it's an intimate six-course dining experience from Chef Sean McGaughery, who MacGyvers the tiny kitchen into a Michelin-noted force of nature. The menu features seasonal, locally sourced dishes like duck a l’orange, Wagyu steak tartare, and petite escargot served in a Limoges tea cup. Requires a pre-paid reservation, so plan ahead. 381 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, troubadourhbg.com. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 15 of 16 Costeaux Bakery: This Healdsburg bakery has been a favorite for sourdough baguettes, croissants and their addictive French onion soup since 1973 (the bakery was built in 1923, next to the current location). Deep dish quiche always impresses, with ham, bacon, mushrooms, cheese and a few veggies just for good measure. A go-to for great cakes, as well. Open Wednesday through Sunday for breakfast and lunch. 417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, costeaux.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)