The Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in Every Sonoma County Town

Fry Bread Shop, Santa Rosa: The adventure begins with finding a little convenience store on West Ninth Street, then heading inside to find a single gentleman making Indian fry bread that's so good it's almost illegal. Topped with taco fixings, wild berry jam or garlic butter, this is the real deal. Be prepared to wait a minute, because it's all freshly made. You're welcome. (Jacki R. / Yelp)

Santa Rosa Seafood, Santa Rosa: Save a trip to the coast and get seafood that's twice as good. Cioppino, poke, fish and chips. (Heather Irwin)

Lazzini's Market, Santa Rosa: Daily BBQ and massive meaty sandos. Go for the Godfather, with tri-tip, cheddar, pepperoncini and all the fixings. (Courtesy photo)

Walter Hansel Bistro, Santa Rosa: An excellent French bistro without all the hoity-toity. Lobster bisque, Boeuf Bourguignon, Coquille St. Jacques, bon appetit! (Chris Hardy)

River Vine Café, Santa Rosa: We love this little gem because most of the patrons of this cozy cafe are guests at Vintners Inn. Meaning a quiet rendezvous spot for you and… (Courtesy photo)

Taqueria Molcajetes, Santa Rosa: Even after Guy Fieri's DDD love-fest, this strip mall Mexican still has a local clientele that live for their carne asada and fiery molcajetes. (Beth Schlanker)

Canevari's Deli, Santa Rosa: A JC neighborhood classic that's been around since, well, as long as anyone can remember. Tri-tip BBQ sandwich and homemade raviolis, plus…where else can you get a good gabagool? (Kevin S. / Yelp)

Lita's Cafe, Santa Rosa: We know where the cops go for a hearty, gut-filling breakfasts. And really, what better recommendation can you get than that? (Courtesy photo)

Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Petaluma: This sassy little barbecue and burger joint keeps getting more word of mouth buzz, for good reason. Try the new banh mi Wailer, made with Jamaican Jerk pork loin. (John Burgess)

Pearl, Petaluma: Mediterranean cuisine tucked away in a surprising spot. We recommend it for a special brunch with someone special. (Heather Irwin)

Sax's Joint, Petaluma: You'll find plenty of folks waiting to get in on the weekend, but outside of Petaluma Sax's is pretty much unknown. All the usual diner fare done deliciously. (Chris Hardy)

Real Doner, Petaluma: When we're asked for real-deal Middle Eastern fare, this is the spot we always recommend. (Jeff Kan Lee)

YiaYia's The Grateful Greek, Penngrove: Delish, freshly made gyros and fries. Don't miss the flaming cheese! (Heather Irwin)

Penngrove Market, Penngrove: An adorable gourmet grocer and kitchen. Try the pizza or piandine. (Houston Porter)

Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove: Fried chicken sandwiches are the best bet. Live music, fresh beer, good friends, bread pudding with whiskey cream. (Kent Porter)

Wingman, Cotati: Best wings anywhere. Anytime. (Heather Irwin)

Azalo, Rohnert Park: Charbroiled kabobs, burgers and dogs. Conchinita pibil is a best bet. (Sachin S. / Yelp)

Ludukas Cafe, Rohnert Park: A passionate following for the Oaxacan style dishes like meaty tortas, chicken mole, pork chops and chilaquiles. (Courtesy photo)

Smokin Bowls, Rohnert Park: French fries topped with so much yum. (Heather Irwin)

Las Diablitas, Sonoma: An unsuspecting little taco shop with excellent salsas, el pastor and burritos. Locals call it an undiscovered gem. (Courtesy photo)

Sonoma's Best, Sonoma: Coffee, pastries and sandwiches, along with an impressive wine collection. Great for picnic fare. (Robbi Pengelly)

Angelo's Wine Country Deli, Sonoma: Meats smoked on-site make for tasty sandwiches. Stop for lunch, but make sure to grab some sausages and pasta for later. (Courtesy photo)

Glen Ellen Village Market and Deli: You'll be amazed at the deli case, prepared foods and gourmet goodies hidden inside this unassuming grocery in Glen Ellen. Possibly one of Wine Country's absolutely best-kept secrets. (Alvin Jornada)

Tambayan, Windsor: Authentic Filipino cuisine. Banana sauce, pork belly and pork sisig make it worth a trip. (Heather Irwin)

Starting from Scratch Cafe, Windsor: A sweet little cafe and catering company tucked inside the American Ag Credit building. (Angelina R. / Yelp)

Guiso Latin Fusion, Healdsburg: Recently named a best restaurant in America by Open Table, this tiny cafe mixes Latin and Caribbean flavors with panache. (Heather Irwin)

Taste of Tea, Healdsburg: Healdsburg gets plenty of play for its chef-y cuisine, but we like the homey Japanese flavors of this kitchen/spa. (Heather Irwin)

Journeyman Meat Co, Healdsburg: Stop in for a salumi tasting or grab one of their daily sandwich or meaty sausages. (Chris Hardy)

Geyserville Grille, Geyserville: The former Hoffman House includes an inn and restaurant that's been recently revamped. Breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner and happy hour at this quiet retreat.(Courtesy photo)

Dahlia and Sage Community Market, Cloverdale: A charming gourmet grocer with lots of locally-sourced goodies, including a full deli, hot bar, salad bar and bakery. (Courtesy photo)

Fork Roadhouse, Sebastopol: Super delish brunchy-lunchy faves made with local ingredients and lots of love. (John Burgess)

La Bodega Kitchen, Sebastopol: A wine shop that also has a tasty dinner menu. You'll eat like family here, because it's not exactly a restaurant, but more like a friend's house for dinner. But better. (Arthur A. / Yelp)

Carr's Drive-In, Forestville: Old fashioned burgers and fries. And ice cream. (Christopher Chung)

Baked on the River, Guerneville: Freshly-baked pastries from Chef Helena at this cozy cafe. Sandwiches and heartier fare available. (Courtesy photo)

Pat's International, Guerneville: What can we say about this absolutely fantabulous little find? It's part old-school 1940's diner, part what-the-what Korean fried chicken, farro-veggie bowl, fried pickle, grass-fed burger scene. Love. (Dipesh G. / Yelp)

Cape Fear Cafe, Duncans Mills: A quaint little town with a tasty cafe featuring bacon chowder, a regional lineup of Benedicts (grits to crab cakes) and ginger teriyaki chicken. (Alvin Jornada)

Huria's, Bodega: Could it possibly be true that Bodega finally has a clam pie? Longtime pizza caterers have finally opened a brick and mortar, featuring their wood-fired pizzas (including one with béchamel, garlic, mozzarella and clams) along with little bites to share and chocolate mousse for dessert. (Courtesy photo)

Golden Pig, Hopland: Burgers and dogs with a fancy twist, along with a full bar and heartier plates like steak and rotisserie chicken for dinner. We still dream about the egg custard. (Heather Irwin)

Raymond Bakery, Cazadero: A quaint family-owned B&B with freshly made pastries, focaccia pizza and bread. (Charlie Gesell)

Cafe Aquatica, Jenner: We always, always stop here on trips up the coast for coffee, soup and whatever else sounds delish. (Courtesy photo)

