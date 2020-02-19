Six issues | One Great Price

25 Top Picks for Sonoma County Restaurant Week 2020

Great food, great deals. Here's where to eat during Restaurant Week.

Nearly 140 restaurants from Petaluma to Geyserville (and everywhere in between) are rolling out the red carpet Feb. 21 to March 1 for Sonoma County Restaurant Week.

The annual celebration of gastronomy allows for some serious exploration of the local culinary culture at approachable price points ($19, $29 or $39 per person for dinner, and $10 or $15 for lunch) as well as “Sweet Perks” ($5) at local bakeries.

Now firmly entrenched as a Sonoma County tradition, the event is designed to bring locals out of hibernation (come on, your diet is toast by now) and give restaurants a much-needed winter boost. This year’s lineup looks especially good.

Click through the above gallery for a few of our favorite menus for Sonoma County Restaurant Week 2020.

