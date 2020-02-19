25 Top Picks for Sonoma County Restaurant Week 2020

New Restaurants Coming to Sonoma County in 2020

Slide 1 of 25 Super Casual and Family Friendly—Acre Pizza, $29 Dinner: New Barlow pizzeria worth a trip. Caesar salad with Red Bird Bakery garlic croutons, 16-inch pizza with fresh mozzarella, broccoli raab, mushroom trio, goat milk feta, lemon zest. 6760 McKinley St. at the Barlow, Sebastopol. (John Burgess)

Slide 2 of 25 Date Night—Underwood Bar & Bistro, $39 Dinner: Dim lighting, candles, a bottle of wine and you’re headed for romance. French onion soup, roasted beets, pan-roasted salmon, steak frites, roasted chicken breast, creme brulee. 9113 Graton Rd., Graton. (Cristopher Chung)

Slide 3 of 25 Snail Approved—Backyard, $29 Dinner: West County farm-to-table favorite includes farmer’s lettuce salad, Mycopia mushroom cassoulet, chicken pot pie, grass-fed steak with winter veggies and onion rings, Meyer lemon trifle, 6566 Front St., Forestville. (Courtesy of Backyard)

Slide 4 of 25 Forestville Lunch—Twist Eatery, $15 Lunch: Charming couple-owned lunch counter. House salad, Thai chili marinated pork steak braised in ginger coconut sauce with green onion jasmine rice and asparagus. 6536 Front St., Forestville. (John Burgess)

Slide 5 of 25 Deutsche Delish—Brot, $29 Dinner: German food with flair in Guerneville. A best-bet lineup of faves includes Obatzda (Bavarian cheese spread), wild mushroom spaetzle, Black Forest pot de creme. 16218 Main St., Guerneville. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 6 of 25 Flirty South—Rocker Oysterfellers, $29 Dinner: Get down and dirty with some Old South special sauce. Cajun gumbo, buttermilk fried chicken, blackened Gulf shrimp with Anson Mills grits, Bellwether Farms ricotta dumplings, powdered sugar beignets. 14415 Hwy. 1, Valley Ford. (John Burgess)

Slide 7 of 25 Seafood Symphony—Shuckery, $39 Dinner: Order some oysters to start out, then settle in for Restaurant Week specials including clam chowder, cod croquette, ‘Catch of the Day”, clam and chorizo bucatini, crispy duck thigh, caramelized lemon cream dessert. 100 Washington St., Petaluma. (John Burgess)

Slide 8 of 25 Chop House Chic—Seared Steak and Seafood, $39 Dinner: Surf and turf spot with finesse. Hamachi crudo, green garlic and potato leek soup with Dungeness crab creme fraiche, Akaushi flat iron with beef fat roasted potatoes, shrimp and grits, strawberry tart with rhubarb jam, Meyer lemon pastry cream, strawberry ice cream. 170 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma. (Kent Porter)

Slide 9 of 25 Turkish Delight—Pearl, $45 (includes all service): Middle-Eastern meets California cuisine. Chopped winter salad, Turkish slow-braised chicken with smoky farro, yogurt chili sauce, grape leaf wrapped rockfish with spicy tomato jam, cornmeal and blood orange upside-down cake. 500 First St., Petaluma. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 10 of 25 Curried Romance—Bollywood, $39 Dinner: Spice up your life with well-curated Indian flavors. Crispy cauliflower, chicken tikka masala, chana masala, shrimp curry, sticky date cake, coconut kheer. 535 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. (John Burgess)

Slide 11 of 25 Pie Lady—Whole Pie, $5 Sweet Perk: The friendliest pie shop in town (with my favorite pies). A personal-sized “Scallywag”, a zesty California lime pie in a graham cracker crust. 2792 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. (John Burgess)

Slide 12 of 25 Girls Night—Jackson’s Bar and Oven, $29 Dinner: Grab a few cocktails with the gals (or the guys), then tuck into a roasted beet salad, braised short ribs with mushroom risotto, vanilla soft serve with espresso caramel. 135 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 13 of 25 Leche De Tigre—Sazon, $29 Dinner: Peruvian classics include Ceviche de Pescado Clasico (with tart and tangy “tiger’s milk”), causa de pollo, lomo saltado, Peruvian fish stew. $15 lunch specials. 1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa. (John Burgess)

Slide 14 of 25 Viva La France—Bistro 29, $29 or $39 Dinner: French classics in downtown Santa Rosa. Chilled asparagus with crispy shallots, garlic prawns, Daube of beef, paupiettes of local sole with saffron risotto beignets and lobster sauce, sweet crepe with Volo chocolate. 620 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 15 of 25 Italy Meets Germany—Franchetti’s Kitchen, $29 Dinner: He’s Italian, she’s German, and the menu reflects influences both bring to the kitchen. Sweet gems with Point Reyes blue cheese, polenta and seared scallops with mascarpone polenta, German ravioli with Black Forest ham, cherry strudel, 1229 N. Dutton, Santa Rosa. (Erik Castro)

Slide 16 of 25 Comfort Casual—Monti’s, $39 Dinner: Montgomery Village favorite serves up hummus and warm olive flatbread, oak roasted chicken with cherry tomato bacon tartine, Niman Ranch pork chop with bacon-onion marmalade, Meyer lemon tart with raspberries, toasted coconut and whipped creme fraiche. 714 Village Court, Santa Rosa. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 17 of 25 Dinner and a Brew—Bear Republic, $19 Dinner (available all day): Lovely lakeside dining with a menu that includes Brewers’ mac and cheese, pulled pork, pepperoni pizza, burger and fries, veggie medley and chocolate mousse. (The brew’s on you). 5000 Roberts Lake Rd., Rohnert Park. (John Burgess)

Slide 18 of 25 Mom & Dad—Salt & Stone, $39 Dinner: Treat the ‘rents to a fancy feast in the midst of Sonoma Valley vineyards. French onion soup, wedge salad, blackened salmon with cheddar grits, chicken marsala pappardelle, coconut lime cheesecake. 9900 Highway 12, Kenwood. (John Burgess)

Slide 19 of 25 Kid At Heart—Palooza Brewery & Gastropub, $29 Dinner: You don’t have to be an adult to appreciate “adult lobster mac ’n cheese”, deviled eggs with house-smoked salmon, house-smoked bbq ribs and house-made ice cream sandwich on the Restaurant Week menu. 8910 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood. (Erik Castro)

Slide 20 of 25 Getting Figgy—Girl and the Fig, $39 Dinner: Never a disappointment at this Sonoma icon. Crispy Brussels sprout salad with candied bacon, duck cassoulet, white chocolate and fig bread pudding with salted caramel. 110 West Spain St., Sonoma. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 21 of 25 Elegant Date Night—Dry Creek Kitchen, $39 Dinner: Dress up and treat yourself to a night out in Healdsburg. Beet-cured Ora king salmon with roasted beets, risotto with orange-braised short rib, lentil-crusted rockfish, ginger roasted pork loin with Tograrishi-cashew butter, green tea panna cotta. 317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Dry Creek Kitchen)

Slide 22 of 25 Dinner and a Show—Relish Culinary Adventures, $39 (Feb, 26-28 only, registration here): Fried chicken pop-up includes watching Chef Kristine Gallagher prepare your dinner, then sitting down to a family-style feast. Wine available for purchase. 14 Matheson St., Healdsburg. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 23 of 25 Luxe for Less—Valette, $39 Dinner: Experience some of Chef Dustin’s classics like ahi poke with wakame salad and crispy nori, celeriac and roasted chestnut soup, Duroc pork Porterhouse with pinot noir mustard, or the always-amazing “ItsNotA ‘Snickers Bar’ or “Bread, butter and jam”. 344 Center St., Healdsburg. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 24 of 25 Latin Flair—Mateo’s Cocina Latina, $39 Dinner: Meticulously sourced, Yucatan-inspired dishes from Chef Mateo. Black bean soup, slow-braised chicken with capers, breaded veal with coffee marble potatoes, coconut queso Napolitana. 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. (Jeremy Portje)

Slide 25 of 25 Old World Charm—Tisza Bistro, $15 Lunch: Is Hungarian-Cal a thing? It is here. Wiener schnitzel with parsley potatoes and lingonberry jam, spaetzle mac and cheese with smoked bacon, grilled salmon salad, chef’s choice of dessert. 8757 Old Redwood Hwy., Windsor. (Heather Irwin)