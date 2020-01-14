Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
BiteClub, What's New in Sonoma County

New Restaurants Coming to Sonoma County in 2020

Just when you think Sonoma County can't possibly get any more delicious, a spate of new restaurants are on the horizon.

Just when you think Sonoma County can’t possibly get any more delicious, a spate of new restaurants are on the horizon for 2020. Some are just days or weeks away, others we have to wait for until summer or next fall. Click through the gallery for 13 new Sonoma County restaurants to put on your radar this year.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
10 Sonoma Finds for Plant Lovers

In ho-hum January, your mood and space may be in need of a perk-up. Plants are the answer.

Close