New Restaurants Coming to Sonoma County in 2020

Where to Try 2020's Biggest Food and Drink Trends in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 15 Americana, Santa Rosa: Estero Cafe owners will open a new restaurant at the former Pullman Kitchen. They’ll bring their farm-to-table philosophy from their popular Valley Ford spot with hopes of opening winter 2020. Read more. 205 5th St, Santa Rosa. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 2 of 15 Breakfast salad of local lettuces, soft poached egg, crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, poached potatoes, fresh red onion, avocado, Pugs Leap chevre, and apple cider vinaigrette dressing and a mimosa at Estero Cafe. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 3 of 15 Cinnamon French toast made from Village Bakery brioche topped with butter, fresh whipped cream, organic raspberries and real maple syrup with orange slices, sparkling wine and a cappuccino at Estero Cafe. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 4 of 15 Perry's, Santa Rosa: San Francisco-based restaurant chain focused on approachable American dishes. Slated for a winter/spring opening 2020 in Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 5 of 15 Ippin Sushi and Shabu Shabu, Santa Rosa: Ippinn Udon, which has been a popular SRJC hangout with their warming noodle soups, is expanding. Owners are opening a sushi and shabu shabu spot at 1985 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa. It’s the first Sonoma County restaurant to offer a style of DIY Japanese hot pot cooking. No official opening date. Read more. (Stock photo)

Slide 6 of 15 Grossman’s, Santa Rosa: Grossman’s Deli: Willi’s Wine Bar owners Mark and Terri Stark will open a Jewish-style deli with housemade breads and bagels, along with other noshable treats. New York meets Santa Rosa at this Railroad Square space. Opening spring 2020. 308 Wilson St., Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 7 of 15 Scowley’s Burgers, Petaluma: Locally-sourced, grass-fed burgers, fries. Winter 2020. 229 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 15 Khom Loi, Sebastopol: Ramen Gaijin owners are spinning up a Thai restaurant concept in the former Lowell’s space. Chefs Matthew Williams and Moishe Hahn-Schuman have hosted several test run pop-ups at their restaurant in the past, so the good news is that we already know the food will be excellent — and authentic with well-sourced ingredients. Early summer 2020. 7385 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 15 Criminal Baking, Sebastopol: Second outpost for Santa Rosa’s favorite bakery. Opening January 2020. 992 Gravenstein Hwy S. Sebastopol. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 10 of 15 The Mill at Glen Ellen: Still in-development restaurant at Glen Ellen’s Jack London Village. The former Aventine (pictured) was purchased by a former chef of Sonoma’s Saddles restaurant. 14301 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen. (Conner Jay)

Slide 11 of 15 Wit and Wisdom, Sonoma: Michael Mina-led restaurant concept focused on wood-frilled meats and seafood. Located at the former Carneros Bistro at the Lodge at Sonoma. Opening "early 2020." 1325 Broadway, Sonoma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 12 of 15 Valley Bar + Bottle, Sonoma: The former Harvest Moon Cafe will reopen in early 2020 as a restaurant and bottle shop. Chefs Emma Lipp and Stephanie Reagor, both with stellar culinary resumes, will handle back of house, with Lauren Feldman (Scribe Winery) and Tanner Walle will manage operations. valleybarandbottle.com.

Slide 13 of 15 Sonoma Sausage Emporium: Owners of the former Hare + Hatter are moving to 31 E. Napa St., to expand their sausage business and offer a casual sausage-focused cafe with beer, wine and bubbles. No opening date announced.

Slide 14 of 15 Matheson Healdsburg: Chef Dustin Valette’s new family-friendly Healdsburg square restaurant concept with a bar and rooftop dining. Slated for winter 2020.

Slide 15 of 15 Flavor Burger, Windsor: New burger spot long in the works in Windsor from former Flavor Bistro (pictured) owner. No official opening date, but insiders say the spot is nearly complete, so winter 2020? 6500 Hembree Lane, #203, Windsor. (John Burgess)