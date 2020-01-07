Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
BiteClub, What's New in Sonoma County

Where to Taste 2020’s Biggest Food and Drink Trends in Sonoma County

The fried chicken trend gets hotter and sour drinks are all the rage. Here's more deliciousness to look forward to this year.

What will we be eating in 2020? Food fanatics can’t help but love this time of year when we prognosticate exactly what trends may be coming (and going) in the next 12 months.

As usual, it’s a mixed bag of conflicting ideas:

Nuts are the new dairy, but alternative nut butters are raging.

Middle Eastern foods are on the rise, but fried chicken is still big.

You’ll be puckering up with lots of sour flavors, but sweet desserts are upping their game with “adult” versions of ice cream sundaes.

The good news is that 2020 will bring increased attention to issues like climate change, zero waste, livable wages in the hospitality industry, healthy-eating alternatives and a move away from old-school processed foods.

Click through the gallery for some of our favorite upcoming trends you’ll be seeing here in Sonoma County.

Subscribe Now!

Related Posts
Fried Chicken With A Side Of History at Pat's International in Guerneville Fried Chicken With A Side Of History at Pat's International in Guerneville
The Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in Every Sonoma County Town The Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in Every Sonoma County Town
Best Thing I Ate in Sonoma County, 2019 Best Thing I Ate in Sonoma County, 2019

Comments

Read previous post:
Korean fried chicken sandwich at Pat’s International in Guerneville. Heather Irwin/PD
Fried Chicken With A Side Of History at Pat’s International in Guerneville

Take a seat at the retro-cool counter or pad into the dining room with wall-to-wall green carpeting and wooden picnic...

Close