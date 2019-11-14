Estero Cafe Coming to Santa Rosa

Estero Cafe's Twisted Horn Ranch Burger is one of the best burgers in Sonoma County . (Chris Hardy)

Cinnamon French toast made from Village Bakery brioche topped with butter, fresh whipped cream, organic raspberries and real maple syrup with orange slices, sparkling wine and a cappuccino at Estero Cafe in Valley Ford. (Alvin Jornada)

Breakfast salad of local lettuces, soft poached egg, crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, poached potatoes, fresh red onion, avocado, Pugs Leap chèvre, and apple cider vinaigrette dressing and a mimosa at Estero Cafe in Valley Ford. (Alvin Jornada)

The owners of Valley Ford’s Estero Cafe are opening a second location in Santa Rosa, according to co-owner Samantha Ramey.

Taking over the former Pullman Kitchen in Santa Rosa, Ramey says it’s been a dream to be able to expand their farm to table comfort food to a larger audience. With the ink still drying on the lease, Ramey and her husband Ryan, hope to open the Railroad Square restaurant in early 2020.

“It’s been our longterm goal (to open a second restaurant) for so long and I always knew when the right location became available we’d do whatever we needed to jump,” said Ramey.

Estero Cafe’s “classic American farm to table” menu has made it a popular stop for diners headed to the coast. Serving locally-sourced breakfast and lunch daily, dishes like chicken-fried Stemple Creek Ranch steak with country gravy and greens, Dungeness crab roll and King trumpet mushroom melt with Estero Gold cheese are local favorites.

Pullman Kitchen, owned by Chef Darren McRonald, closed in August 2019. The 205 Fifth Street location was home to Syrah Bistro for more than a decade before that.