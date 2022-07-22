Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Featured, Food + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

19 Best Restaurants for Newcomers to Sonoma County

Some are fancy, some are decidedly not, but they all share a focus on local ingredients, friendly service and sense-of-place dining.

Of the hundreds of amazing restaurants in Sonoma County, a handful stand out as the best-of-the-best destinations for newcomers. Some are fancy, some are decidedly not, but they all share a focus on local ingredients, friendly service and sense-of-place dining that define what it is to eat in this mecca of taste. Click through the above gallery for details.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments

Read previous post:
Santa Rosa’s Jack & Tony’s to Become 1910 Bar and Provisions

The owners of Kin and Kin Smoke will turn the long-fallow space into a cocktail-focused eatery with pizza, sliders and...

Close