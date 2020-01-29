Six issues | One Great Price

The Best Restaurant Bathrooms in Sonoma County

Because the restroom can make or break your dining experience.

No one wants to talk about bathrooms at restaurants because…ewww.

But really, we should, because first off, they better be clean. And secondly? Sometimes they’re almost as much fun as the restaurant. Showing off personal creativity, humor and a whole lot of panache, here are some of Sonoma County’s quirkiest, most delightful and noteworthy restaurant commodes.

We sent our intern, Kasy out for some of the photos, which he said was quite an experience. “It’s been a funny experience. Lots of question marks, laughs, etc. – but most of them seem to be ecstatic to be included…It just catches them off-guard. “Wait, you want photos of… the restroom, not the restaurant?” I’m always like, “Yeah, we don’t care about the food or the overall dining experience, just the bathrooms.”

Also check out: Hotel Healdsburg, Stumptown, El Barrio, Barndiva and The Villa (“The pink retro ladies’ room at The Villa! It’s a must see!)…which we couldn’t get pix of.

Anyone we missed? Let us know in the comments.

