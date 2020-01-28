Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Eat + Drink, Magazine, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County, Wine & Wineries

Best Sonoma Wineries to Visit Right Now

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to visit more tasting rooms in 2020? Here’s a selection throughout the county to get you started.

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to visit more tasting rooms in 2020? Here’s a selection throughout the county to give you inspiration. The mid-winter months — typically minus crowds — are ideal for finding a new favorite place to sip and swirl.

Featured Winery — Amista Vineyards

New Year’s Eve celebrations may be over, but that’s no excuse to stop enjoying bubbly. Amista produces several types of sparklers, including the popular Blanc de Blanc, made from Chardonnay grapes from the estate vineyard, and a Syrah sparkler. Amista is also known for its still Rhône wines, such as Grenache and Syrah, along with Chardonnay, Zinfandel, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Owners Mike and Vicky Farrow made their first Syrah in 2002. By 2005, the Amista label was born. (Amista roughly translates to “making friends.”) The dog-friendly tasting room opened in 2007, and the following year the Farrows introduced their first sparkler.

Three tastings are offered: the “Classic Flight” is $20; the “Signature Flight” consists of two sparklers and two estate-grown still wines for $25 (both available without reservations). Reserve ahead for a wine and food pairing ($50 for five wines), which might include such bites as a strawberry topped with fresh chèvre and lemon curd, eggplant caponata, and marinated mushroom caps.

Weather permitting, a free vineyard adventure walk is offered daily, or reserve the estate vineyard tour and tasting, a 90-minute excursion through vineyards and the fish habitat restoration project along Dry Creek. The $45 tour concludes with a flight of single-vineyard wines.

On Valentine’s Day weekend, Amista will be serving sparkling wine with chocolate-dipped strawberries. And Local’s Day, when food purveyors pair their goodies with Amista wines, resumes on February 21.

3320 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-9200, amistavineyards.com. Open daily 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Subscribe Now!

Related Posts
Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors
The Hottest Restaurants in Sonoma County Right Now, January 2020 The Hottest Restaurants in Sonoma County Right Now, January 2020
The Best Restaurant Bathrooms in Sonoma County The Best Restaurant Bathrooms in Sonoma County

Comments

Read previous post:
Architect Couple Creates Vintage-Inspired Sebastopol Home

Take a peek inside.

Close