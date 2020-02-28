Top 10 Camping Spots in Sonoma County

12 Spots Where You Can Camp on the Beach in Sonoma, Mendocino and Marin

Slide 1 of 24 Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Kenwood: Nestled in a large, lush valley and flanked by meadows and streams sits a loop of family campsites in Sugarloaf’s pristine park. The 49 camping spaces include two wheelchair accessible campsites and one group campsite with room for up to 50 people (perfect for a relaxing business retreat). (Sundry Photography/Shutterstock)

Slide 2 of 24 Sugarloaf Ridge's campground has something for everyone, such as horseback riding and nature exploration through oak woodlands. Campers can also enjoy stargazing at the park’s Robert Ferguson Observatory each month around the new moon. (John Burgess)

Slide 3 of 24 Campsite amenities at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park include tables, fire rings, a campfire area, restrooms and new shower facilities. There are also luxury tents complete with furnishings available for those who want to give glamping a go. To reserve a campsite for $35 a night, call 800-444-7275 or reserve online at reservecalifornia.com. (Courtesy of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)

Slide 4 of 24 Teardrop trailer built by Joe Kasareff set up for camping at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, near Kenwood. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 5 of 24 Spring Lake Regional Park, Santa Rosa: One of the most family-friendly parks in the county, Spring Lake’s campground is adjacent to numerous recreational activities, including swimming in the lagoon, boating and paddling in the lake, and hiking/biking/equestrian trails connecting to Howarth Park and Trione-Annadel State Park. (Bill Florence/Shutterstock)

Slide 6 of 24 Spring Lake's oak-shrouded campground has 31 sites, which can accommodate tents, trailers and RVs, and three cozy wedge cabins that can house up to either four or six people. The quaint, modern cabins include porches, a picnic table, a charcoal grill, a food locker and sleeping platforms with bare mattresses. (Paul Yu/Sonoma County Parks)

Slide 7 of 24 Amenities for the regular campsites at Spring Lake include potable water, showers, restrooms with electrical outlets and a dump station. Campsites are around $40 per night. To reserve a site, call 707-565-2267 or visit sonomacountycamping.org. (John Burgess)

Slide 8 of 24 Hood Mountain Regional Park, Santa Rosa: Hood Mountain’s 1,750-acre wilderness preserve has a limited amount of hike-in, environmental campsites for those seeking peace and seclusion among meadows and mixed-conifer forests. There are currently four sites at the Azalea Creek campground that are $20 a night for up to four people and offer tables, tent clearings, food lockers and primitive toilets, but no potable water. (Scott Hess Photography)

Slide 9 of 24 To reach the Azalea Creek campsite at Hood Mountain Regional Park, start from the Los Alamos Road entrance on the northwestern end of the park and hike south on Hood Mountain Trail for about two miles to the picnic area and campground. Reserve a site by calling 707-565-2267 or online at sonomacountycamping.org. (Kent Porter)

Slide 10 of 24 Doran Regional Park, Bodega Bay: With the most campsites available year-round in the county, Doran Park’s nearly 130 sites are grouped into four areas, encircled by Bodega’s bay and harbor. The Jetty, Cove, Gull and Shell campgrounds include seven total ADA-accessible sites and all offer potable water, restrooms with coin-operated showers, a dump station and fish cleaning station. (John Burgess)

Slide 11 of 24 There are plenty of recreational opportunities to dive into at the scenic Doran campground, from flying kites on grassy dunes to fishing and paddling in the bay to exploring sea life along the rock jetty. Sites can be reserved up to a year in advance by calling 707-565-2267 or online at sonomacountycamping.org. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 12 of 24 Wright’s Beach, Bodega Bay: This sandy beach campground at the Sonoma Coast State Park offers gorgeous ocean and sunset views. There’s plenty of fun outdoor activities here, including whale and bird watching, hang gliding and hiking the Kortum Trail to other nearby beaches. Rates are $35 a night and campsites include restrooms, picnic tables, food lockers and a fire ring. Reservations can be made online six months in advance; 707-875-3483. (John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 24 Laurie Bratton, right, and Lisa Holwagner pour wine with their cheese in one of the beach spots at Wright's Beach Campground on the Sonoma Coast. (John Burgess)

Slide 14 of 24 Camping at Wright's Beach Campground on the Sonoma Coast. (John Burgess)

Slide 15 of 24 Salt Point State Park, Jenner: Stunning ocean views, waves crashing on sandstone cliffs and 20 miles of hiking trails winding through forested hills and rugged coastline — Salt Point’s campgrounds offer memorable activities for both sea lovers and intrepid hikers. The Woodside Campground walk-in sites are closed; however, the oceanside Gerstle Cove Campground offers 30 family campsites near several trailheads to the rest of the park and to the Gerstle Cove Marine Reserve. (Gary Saxe/Shutterstock)

Slide 16 of 24 The campsites at Salt Point State Park are equipped with fire rings, picnic tables and a food locker, and all sites are in close proximity to potable water faucets and restrooms, but there are no showers. Regular campsites allow up to eight people per site and there is one group campsite near Warren Creek that can accommodate up to 40 people. Additionally, there are 10 hike/bike campsites behind the ranger station for campers on foot or bicycles. The hike/bike sites are $5 a night, Gerstle Cove campsites are $35 a night and the group campsite is $200. Reserve a site by calling 800-444-7275. (Gina E./Shutterstock)

Slide 17 of 24 Stillwater Cove Regional Park, Jenner: The inland campground at Stillwater Cove is huddled among ferns, redwoods and rhododendrons, and offers easy access to the charming crescent beach, making it a popular spot for fishing and kayaking trips. The 23 campsites include three first come, first served sites, two ADA-accessible sites and one hiker/bicycle site. The campground offers potable water, restrooms with coin-operated showers, a trailer dump station and a fish cleaning station. To reserve a site, call 707-565-2267. (Charles LaKamp/Shutterstock)

Slide 18 of 24 Austin Creek State Recreation Area, Guerneville: A personal favorite, Austin Creek’s Bullfrog Pond Campground boasts 23 beautiful, spacious, year-round campsites. The grounds here are rich with native plants, from the Indian paintbrush wildflowers growing among chaparral to the poppies spotted across meadows and rolling hills. This is an ideal campsite for avid hikers, naturalists and those who wish to camp sheltered by towering redwoods. (Kent Porter)

Slide 19 of 24 Campsites at Austin Creek feature tables, fire rings and nearby flush toilets, but no showers. You can find the campground about three miles above Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve off Armstrong Woods Road (through and past the visitors center entrance). Some sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while others can be reserved on hipcamp.com. Campsites are $35 per night and can accommodate up to eight people. (Kent Porter)

Slide 20 of 24 Casini Ranch Family Campground, Duncans Mills: Family operated and open year-round since 1965, Casini Ranch is located in the picturesque Russian River Valley and has a large assortment of tent and RV campsites along with quaint, rustic cabins and luxurious cottage rentals. Whether you want riverfront views or solitude among the redwoods, the campsites can accommodate groups of several sizes and are in close proximity to a number of relaxing and recreational activities. (Courtesy of Casini Ranch)

Slide 21 of 24 Activities and amenities at Casini Ranch campground include hayrides, playgrounds, dog parks, beach bonfires, horseshoe pits, a baseball field, volleyball and basketball courts, fishing and swimming in the river, movie nights and ice cream socials. There are also restrooms, shower facilities and a general store on site for all your camping needs. Rates vary on dates and site types (see rate details here) and reservations can be made online at casiniranch.com/reservations or by phone at 800-451-8400. (Courtesy of Casini Ranch)

Slide 22 of 24 Gualala Point Regional Park, Gualala: Bordered by the Gualala River and featuring both an expansive beach and redwood forest, Gualala Point’s rarely crowded campground is great for hikers and whale-watchers alike. There are about 20 campsites available for tents, trailers and RVs, six of which are walk-in sites located in a thick grove of bay trees. Campsites are $35 per night. Reservations can be made online at SonomaCountyCamping.org, or by calling 707-565-2267. (Kent Porter)

Slide 23 of 24 Liberty Glen Campground, Geyserville: Situated on a hillside near Warm Springs Creek west of Cloverdale, Liberty Glen Campground offers scenic views of Lake Sonoma, a popular place to fish, boat, picnic and hike. The campground has 96 campsites, including two group sites and one group equestrian site, each of which can accommodate up to 75 people. (Alvin Jornada)