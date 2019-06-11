10 Cool Things to Do in Sonoma County When It’s Too Hot

Slide 1 of 11 Head to the coast or the river: Notoriously cold during most of the year, Northern California beaches are the ultimate getaway for hot weather days. Pack a picnic and some sunblock, and head out to Doran Beach, or any of the other cool spots on the Sonoma Coast. And then there are the river beaches, too. Pro tip: If you know it will be a 90+ degree day, make your way to the beach early, before everyone else - and their cars - do the same. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 2 of 11 Cool down under the canopy: Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve offers a year-round refuge for Sonoma County visitors and locals looking to get away from it all. During summer, it's a good spot to cool down. Follow the paths meandering through the woods and take in the sounds of nature. Pro tip: Arrive early to enjoy the silence - sans selfie-snapping tourists on segways. Then head to Nimble & Finn’s in downtown Guerneville for some sweet scoops - more favorite ice cream spots here. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 3 of 11 Pair a movie with AC: A couple of Sonoma County movie theaters have recently received a facelift (Santa Rosa's Airport Stadium and Petaluma's Boulevard 14) and now come with reclining chairs, beer and wine bars, and online ticket sales allowing moviegoers to choose their seats before getting to the theater. Pro tip: Get your tickets online before the heat peaks, and then enjoy a movie and air conditioning. (Stock photo)

Slide 4 of 11 Become a cave(wo)man for a day: Many Sonoma County wineries keep their wine barrels cool in underground caves, open to thirsty visitors looking to escape the heat. Head into the caves at Deerfield Ranch or Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood, Thomas George Estates on Westside Road in Russian River Valley, or Bella Vineyards and Wine Caves just outside of Healdsburg. Pro tip: Reserve a tour or private tasting ahead of time - you won't be the only one craving a caveman lifestyle when temperatures rise. (Photo courtesy of Deerfield Ranch Winery)

Slide 5 of 11 Or enjoy your wine with some AC: If you prefer to stay out of the cave but still crave some local vino, most Sonoma County tastings rooms are air conditioned. Not sure where to go? Check out one of our top wineries to visit this summer. Pro tip: In the heat, stick with whites and pinot. (Photo courtesy of MacRostie Winery & Vineyards)

Slide 6 of 11 Advertisement

Slide 7 of 11 Rosé all day in the kiddie pool: Prefer to stay cool in the comfort of your own yard? Get an inflatable pool. Not just for the kiddos, you can get a slightly larger version just for you. Fill it up, then grab a bottle of your favorite Sonoma County rosé from the fridge. Pro tip: Add another splash of cool pink with rose sorbet, or a cute can of brut rosé - more details here.

Slide 8 of 11 Get cool in a bigger pool: If a small plastic pool isn’t cutting it for you, take the family to Morton's Warm Springs in Kenwood, or get a massage and lounge by the mineral pool at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, a luxury hotel in Sonoma Valley. For more poolside wine sipping, there's Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. (Photo courtesy of Francis Ford Coppola Winery)

Slide 9 of 11 Hit the patio: Embrace the heat, from underneath a patio umbrella, a cold pint of beer in hand and a good meal on the table (best brewery patios here; best winery patios here; best outdoor dining restaurants here). Or start the day early, when the sun isn't directly overhead, and enjoy brunch and bottomless mimosas with friends. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 10 of 11 Keep the kids cool and happy: Take restless and overheated little ones to Snoopy’s Home Ice, or spend the day bowling, playing laser tag or jumping on the trampolines at Santa Rosa's (air-conditioned) Epicenter. Further north, play in the river at Memorial Beach; then order a flavorful frozen drink at Amy's Wicked Slush just across the street. For a cheaper playdate, turn your backyard into a waterpark by adding a plastic slide to the same kiddy pool you dipped your feet into.