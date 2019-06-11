10 Cool Things to Do in Sonoma County When It’s Too Hot

Sonoma County summer heat seems to be sneaking up on us – fast. One day it’s 70 degrees and sunny with a breeze; the next, you’re staring at your car thermometer reading 100 degrees… Thankfully, there are many ways to beat the heat in wine country. So pull your head out of the freezer and check out the gallery for 10 ways to stay cool when it’s too hot. 

 

 

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here

Related Posts
Where to Get the Best Ice Cream in Sonoma County Where to Get the Best Ice Cream in Sonoma County
Best Sonoma Wineries to Visit This Summer Best Sonoma Wineries to Visit This Summer
Where to Eat Outside: The Best Restaurant Patios in Sonoma County, 2019 Where to Eat Outside: The Best Restaurant Patios in Sonoma County, 2019