18 Favorite Hotel Pools in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 19 Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, Sonoma: Sit back and relax or jump right in. The main pool averages 88 degrees. Day passes are available Monday through Friday and can be booked through the resort, or Daycation and Resortpass. 100 Boyes Blvd, Sonoma, fairmont.com/sonoma. (Courtesy of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa)

Slide 2 of 19 The geothermal mineral pools at the Willow Stream Spa flow from more than a thousand feet below the surface. The spa pools and hot tub are open year-round for guests 18 years and older. There is a $49 fee for hotel guests to use the spa facilities. Non-resort guests pay $99. The access fee may be waived when booking a spa treatment, depending on the service selected, time and availability. (Courtesy of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn)

Slide 3 of 19 The Lodge at Sonoma, Sonoma: Enjoy the spirit of summer at the main pool and hot tub. If you are not staying at the hotel, you can purchase a day pass to the pool through Resortpass. 1325 Broadway At Leveroni & Napa Roads, Sonoma, lodgeatsonoma.com (Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma)

Slide 4 of 19 MacArthur Place, Sonoma: Surrounded by trees and blooming gardens, this mid-century pool offers a quiet spot to soak up some vitamin D or make a splash. Day spa guests, who have booked a 50-minute spa treatment at The Spa at MacArthur, are welcome to use the pool. 29 E. MacArthur Street, Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com (Courtesy of MacArthur Place)

Slide 5 of 19 Gaige House, Glen Ellen: The serene setting along Calabazas Creek ensures a relaxing day in the pool or hot tub. Bring that book you’ve been meaning to read for the longest time. 13540 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-935-0237, thegaigehouse.com (Courtesy of Gaige House)

Slide 6 of 19 Olea Hotel, Glen Ellen: This pool (heated year-round) and hot tub are open 24/7. It is only accessible to hotel guests. 5131 Warm Springs Rd. Glen Ellen, 707-996-5131, oleahotel.com (Courtesy of Olea Hotel)

Slide 7 of 19 Kenwood Inn & Spa, Kenwood: This sparkling wine country pool offers a tranquil hideaway. In addition to the main pool and hot tub, the resort also features a warming pool. Cabana rentals are available Monday through Thursday for non-resort guests seeking a daycation. Spa guests that book a massage can add on pool access Monday through Thursday for $50. 10400 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-1293, kenwoodinn.com (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Slide 8 of 19 Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa: Fresh off a $20 million renovation, the Flamingo Resort boasts a pool area that is poised to be more popular than ever this summer. The pool is only open to guests of the resort and Montecito Heights health club members. 2777 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707- 545-8530, flamingoresort.com. (Courtesy of Flamingo Resort)

Slide 9 of 19 Vintners Resort, Santa Rosa: This pool, located just outside the property’s Vi La Vita Spa, is for adults only. The spa also boats an indoor Caldarium with a heated soaking pool for guests 18 years and older. If you are not staying at the hotel, but have an appointment at the spa, you get access to the pool and all spa amenities. 4350 Barnes Rd, Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584, vintnersresort.com. (Courtesy of Vintners Resort)

Slide 10 of 19 Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: Named among the best hotels in the world, this family-run inn has a lovely pool which is heated from April to October, dependent on weather. The hot tub is toasty year-round. Only accessible to hotel guests. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com. (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 11 of 19 Boon Hotel & Spa, Guerneville: This saline pool is a popular spot to unwind with a good book or glass of wine. If the pool is not too crowded, day spa guests are permitted to use the pool and hot tub for a maximum of two hours before or after their spa treatment. 14711 Armstrong Woods Rd, Guerneville, 707-869-2721, boonhotels.com. (Courtesy of Boon Hotel & Spa)

Slide 12 of 19 Montage Healdsburg, Healdsburg: This five-star property, recently named among "the best new hotels in the world," boasts both a family pool and a zero-edge adult pool overlooking the surrounding vineyards. As long as space allows, spa-only guests that book a treatment 60 minutes or longer, receive access to the pool. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg. (Christian Horan / Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 13 of 19 Harmon Guest House, Healdsburg: The solar-heated pool’s creekside location has a peaceful vibe and plenty of shade thanks to surrounding trees. Only accessible to hotel guests. 227 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, 707-431-8220, harmonguesthouse.com (Courtesy of Harmon Guest House)

Slide 14 of 19 Hotel Healdsburg, Healdsburg: Surrounded by a garden with roses, hydrangea, olive and fig trees, it’s easy to lose a day relaxing by the 60-foot pool and bubbling hot tub. Only accessible to hotel guests. 25 Matheson Street, Healdsburg, 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com (Courtesy of Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 15 of 19 H2hotel, Healdsburg: Located steps off of the lobby, the pool is flanked by a lineup of comfy loungers. Only accessible to hotels guests. 219 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, 707-431-2202, h2hotel.com (Courtesy of h2hotel)

Slide 16 of 19 Hotel Trio, Healdsburg: The pool and neighboring bocce court are located in the center of the hotel property. Outside seating, fire pits and gas barbecue grills make the nearby patio area a favorite spot to enjoy the end of the day. Only accessible to hotel guests. 110 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-4000, hoteltrio.com (Courtesy of Hotel Trio)

Slide 17 of 19 Cambria Hotel, Rohnert Park: One of a handful of new Sonoma County hotels that recently opened despite the pandemic, the Cambria Sonoma Wine Country has an outdoor, heated pool. Only accessible to hotel guests. 5870 Labath Avenue, Rohnert Park, 707-584-1500, cambriasonoma.com. (Courtesy of Cambria Sonoma Wine Country)

Slide 18 of 19 Morton Hot Springs, Glen Ellen: Though not a hotel, this resort has been creating memories since 1946. There are two geothermal mineral spring pools along with a geothermal wading pool for infants and toddlers; water temperature ranges from 85 to 88 degrees. Timed-entry tickets for the 2021 Summer Season can be purchased online. 1651 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen, 707-833-5511, mortonswarmsprings.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 19 Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville: Although you can't stay overnight at this winery, its 3,600 square-foot pool still deserves a spot on this list. The opening of the pool each year marks the beginning of summer in wine country. Swimmers and sunbathers can dry off and play bocce ball, dine at the Pool Café or Rustic restaurant and head inside the winery to visit the tasting room or check out Coppola’s collection of movie memorabilia. Cabine reservations are required. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, 707-857-1471, thefamilycoppola.com. (Courtesy of Francis Ford Coppola Winery)