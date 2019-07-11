10 Kid-Friendly Wineries in Sonoma & Napa

Slide 1 of 28 Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville: One of Sonoma County's most famous family-friendly destinations, Francis Ford Coppola Winery has an expansive pool for an afternoon of fun in the sun. Wine and food is delivered to parents poolside, while kids can indulge in bocce, a teepee with a kid's library, board games, and more. There is also a museum inside the winery featuring props from Coppola films like The Godfather and Dracula. Reservations recommended for pool access.

Slide 2 of 28 Francis Ford Coppola Winery features memorabilia from Coppola films, including Don Corleone's desk from The Godfather, an original Tucker car from Tucker: The Man and His Dream, and costumes from Bram Stoker's Dracula. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 28 Young friends Macy Carver, 6, left, Kaitlyn Kirk, 7, and Rachel Kirk, 9, all from San Francisco, practice their backflips in the swimming pool at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 4 of 28 Preston Farm & Winery, Healdsburg: A must-visit for any kid who loves cats, this feline-friendly winery (leave your dog at home) has gardens, bocce, and sheep, in addition to the cats that live on the property. If you're lucky, your little one can help bottlefeed a little lamb. Bring a picnic, pick up one of Preston's famed Rhône varietal wines, and enjoy the rustic vibe of this West County spot. Don't miss the farm shop, offering fresh farm-grown produce.

Slide 5 of 28 Fresh produce for sale in the farm store at Preston Farm and Winery in Healdsburg. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 7 of 28 Ian Noble, 2, and his sister Cora Noble, 5, of San Francisco, check out the chicken coop at Preston Farm and Winery in Healdsburg. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 8 of 28 One of the picnic areas at Preston Farm and Winery in Healdsburg. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 9 of 28 Larson Family Winery, Sonoma: The Larson family has been farming the land of the Carneros region for over 120 years and, when they started making wine in the 1970s, they turned their farmhouse into a family- and pet-friendly wine destination. Bring a picnic and enjoy an afternoon of wine tasting in the sun. Larson Family Winery offers bocce and kid-friendly games and has a vast lawn that makes for a perfect location for a game of tag.

Slide 10 of 28 Larson Family Winery offers games for the kids...

Slide 11 of 28 ... and a shaded patio for their parents.

Slide 13 of 28 Landmark Vineyards, Kenwood: Proud producer of pinot noir and chardonnay, Landmark Vineyards has created a welcoming, family-friendly environment at their Kenwood estate. Every Saturday, May through October, visitors can jump aboard Sonoma Valley farmer Pat Prather's horse-drawn carriage for a free tour. Kids will love the horses and the fascinating story about the property - the winery's founder was the great-great-granddaughter of John Deere. After the tour, parents can relax with a picnic and wine tasting on the lawn or by the pond, while the kids play in the grass.

Slide 14 of 28 A spring day at Landmark Vineyards in Kenwood.

Slide 15 of 28 Benziger Family Winery, Glen Ellen: It's not just in the name. Benziger Family Winery is truly a family operation - generations of Benzigers have been raised on the property known for its organic and biodynamic wines. Their winery tour is a must for any first-time visitor to Wine Country. Kids and adults love riding the tram through the property while learning about agriculture, as well as biodynamic and organic winemaking practices. Sheep and cows make appearances and the tram even travels into the wine caves.

Slide 16 of 28 Sheep and cows make appearances during the tram tour of Benziger Family Winery in Glen Ellen. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 17 of 28 Cline Cellars, Sonoma: One of the first wineries you pass when you enter Sonoma Valley, Cline Cellars continues to be a family run operation that offers an unpretentious, farmhouse tasting experience. Kids will love the property, and parents the wine. Pack a picnic and take a guided tour. Learn about the history of the winery, visit the very cool California Missions Museum, see the barrel room, and meet their resident turtles, birds, fish, and donkeys Fancy and Pudding. Tastings are free, it's $10 to book a picnic table. Reservations recommended. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 28 There are plenty of resident animals to say hello to at Cline Cellars in Sonoma, including turtles, fish, birds, sheep, and donkeys Fancy and Pudding. (Photo by Viera Photographics)

Slide 20 of 28 Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma: Founded in 1857, Buena Vista Winery is the oldest commercial winery in California. The historic property provides not only wine tasting experiences for adults but also an educational and interactive experience for kids. Schedule a tour guided by period actors, who will guide your family through the winery, including the old wine caves and the Historic Wine Tool Museum, which features a colorful multimedia presentation that feels like a blend between Wine Country and Disneyland. Don't miss the hedge maze and the giant crocodile.

Slide 21 of 28 Guests listen to live music during a living history fair at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma. Guests were invited to travel back in time to Paris and meet Edouard Manet, Mark Twain, Captain Nemo, and Professor Phineas Flockmocker III among other characters. (Photo by Jeremy Portje)

Slide 22 of 28 Secret Sonoma tip for wine-thirsty parents with kids: Take the kids to Train Town (in the town of Sonoma) before your winery visit. That way, they'll be suitably de-energized pre wine tasting experience.

Slide 23 of 28 Cornerstone Sonoma, Sonoma: Cornerstone makes for a fun afternoon escape with gardens, shops, restaurants, and wine. Kids can exhaust themselves exploring the property's expansive sculpture gardens, which feature sculptures by international artists. Many of the sculptures are interactive, allowing kids to climb on and play with the art. While the kids entertain themselves, parents can sip wine at one of three tasting rooms: Keating Wines, Meadowcroft Wines, and Poseidon Vineyard & Obsidian Ridge. Picnics are welcome, too.

Slide 25 of 28 Cornerstone Sonoma is also host to a number of popular family-friendly events throughout the year, including Cirque de Boheme (pictured), and the Lighting of the Snowmen Festival. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 26 of 28 Castello di Amorosa, Calistoga: The closest thing to Disneyland in Napa Valley, Castello di Amorosa is a 121,000 square-foot replica of an Italian castle from the Middle Ages. It took 15 years to build, and even a bored 15-year-old will be impressed. Book a 1-hour guided tour, which features everything from gargoyles and knights in shining armor to a dungeon and an opportunity to meet the winery cats. There are also peacocks, sheep, chickens, and other farm animals. Kids can sip grape juice and color their hearts out in their own play area while parents enjoy vino. Please note: strollers are not allowed inside the winery.

Slide 27 of 28 Sterling Vineyards, Calistoga: Sterling Vineyards offers yet another family-friendly experience in northern Napa Valley. The winery is only accessible via an aerial tram, which takes visitors 300 feet from the ground to the mountaintop estate. Upon arrival, kids will receive age-appropriate backpacks filled with a drink, snack, and game. After a self-guided tour of the winery, parents can enjoy wine tasting overlooking Napa Valley.