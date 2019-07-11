10 Kid-Friendly Wineries in Sonoma & Napa

There was a time when kids and wine country was not a great pairing. But that is changing. A new breed of family-friendly wineries are now welcoming wine-loving parents and their (well-behaved) offspring for some fun in the vineyard – children sipping grape juice while parents relax, wine in hand. Click through the gallery to discover the most kid-friendly wineries in Sonoma and Napa.

Grace Yarrow contributed to this article. 

