All Aboard! 15 Things to Do Close to SMART Stations

Through Labor Day Monday, September 2, kids ages 18 and under ride for free on the SMART train on weekends and holidays (accompanied by a paying adult). What could be a better time to explore the North Bay? The 42-mile route between the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and San Rafael not only allows people to ride rather than drive, it also offers stops at stations close to shopping, dining, art and music opportunities. Hop on the train, and click through the gallery above, to sample 15 North Bay sidetracks with SMART. This article was originally published in 2017.

 

