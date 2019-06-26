All Aboard! 15 Things to Do Close to SMART Stations

Slide 1 of 16 Through Labor Day Monday, kids ages 18 and under ride for free on the SMART train on weekends and holidays. Hop on the train, and click through the gallery, to sample 15 North Bay sidetracks with SMART. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 2 of 16 Sonoma County Airport: Change mode of transportation from train to plane and take off to destinations like Los Angeles, Dallas, Las Vegas, San Diego, Portland and Seattle. Looking for a hot vacation? Take a non-stop flight to Phoenix. If you'd rather keep it cool, or commune with your Scandinavian ancestors, fly into Minneapolis (seasonal flights Aug-Dec). (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 3 of 16 Santa Rosa North: For some family fun, take a ten-minute walk from the station to the Children's Museum of Sonoma County. The museum features play areas and interactive exhibits designed for children ages ten and younger, including a garden with a miniature version of the Russian River, an art studio, and a scaled-down railroad and train station. The Charles M. Schulz Museum is next door.

Slide 4 of 16 The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy's Home Ice (the ice rink is currently closed and undergoing renovations) are just a ten-minute walk from the Santa Rosa North train station. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 5 of 16 Santa Rosa Downtown: Railroad Square: This turn-of-the century neighborhood is your vintage and antiques shop stop. Visit Whistlestop Antiques (pictured), Hot Couture Vintage Fashion and Skirt Chaser Vintage. Then pop into Flying Goat Coffee, right next to the 1904 train depot, for an Espresso No. 9. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 7 of 16 Hot Couture, a stone's throw from the Santa Rosa Downtown station, specializes in men’s and women’s vintage wear, 30-years old and counting, and costumes for every occasion.

Slide 8 of 16 Cotati: The retro Cotati station is worth a visit in itself. Pick up cheese, crackers and other picnic provisions at Oliver’s Market, just a couple of blocks down the road from the station, and lunch on the grocery store patio or the train platform. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 9 of 16 Petaluma Downtown: View an exhibition, listen to a concert, take a class, or watch a film or theatrical event at the Petaluma Arts Center, housed in the 1914 Railroad Depot Freight Building on the train platform. (Photo courtesy of Petaluma Arts Center)

Slide 10 of 16 Marin Civic Center: Sample fresh produce, chat with vendors and choose from artisan delights at California’s third-largest farmers market, the Sunday Marin Farmers Market. The center, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is on the National Register of Historic Places. (Photo courtesy of Osher Marin Jewish Community Center)

Slide 11 of 16 The Marin Civic Center is one of the last major works of Frank Lloyd Wright and his only realized project for a government entity. (Photo courtesy of City of San Rafael)

Slide 13 of 16 San Rafael Downtown: Stroll Fourth Street for its boutiques, see art-house movies at the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center, and enjoy locally sourced food, beer, wine and live music at Terrapin Crossroads, founded by Grateful Dead member Phil Lesh.

Slide 14 of 16 Terrapin Crossroads, founded by Grateful Dead member Phil Lesh, serves up locally sourced food, beer, wine and live music. (Photo courtesy of Visit Marin)

Kids ages 18 and under can ride the SMART train for free on weekends and holidays, through Labor Day, Monday, September 2. The summer pilot program lets youth ride free, when accompanied by a paying adult. There is no limit to the number of youth riders each adult can bring. Weekend and holiday parking at SMART lots will also be free during this summer promotion. More information here. For more family fun, check out our guides to the best kid-friendly restaurants and wineries in Sonoma County. (Photo by Annika Toernqvist)