7 Dreamy Honeymoon Hotels in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 19 Montage Healdsburg: This luxury property's most wow-inducing accommodations is its Guest House, a penthouse-style suite with sweeping views of Alexander Valley and Mount Saint Helena. Along with three bedrooms, it boasts an outdoor hot tub, and a wrap-around balcony with day beds, lounges and chairs. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg (Courtesy of Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 2 of 19 Honeymooners at Montage Healdsburg can spend the day lounging in a private cabana by the pool, tour Wine Country on e-bikes or pamper themselves at Spa Montage. The two-hour Journey of the Senses experience for two includes an aromatic shower, meditative stone massage, and wine and chocolate pairing. (Christian Horan Photography)

Slide 3 of 19 Soaking tub in the Guest House at Montage Healdsburg. (Courtesy Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 4 of 19 The Olive Terrace at Hazel Hill restaurant at Montage Healdsburg. (Christian Horan Photography)

Slide 5 of 19 The Stavrand Russian River Valley, Guerneville: This Russian River property, formerly the Applewood Inn, made Travel + Leisure’s coveted “It List" this year. The property has been transformed into a luxury boutique hotel with 21 elegant and comfortable rooms to choose from. The Cazadero Premier King room is a honeymoon favorite. It features a cedar hot tub, star-gazing deck, and enough space for in-room massages. 13555 Highway 116, Guerneville, 707-869-9093, thestavrand.com (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 6 of 19 A Cazadero Premier King room at The Stavrand in Guerneville. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 7 of 19 Dining at The Stavrand Russian River Valley in Guerneville. The hotel restaurant is only accessible to hotel guests. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 8 of 19 Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: Another Russian River property, Farmhouse Inn is owned by siblings and fifth-generation Sonomans Catherine and Joe Bartolomei. The luxury inn has been named among the best hotels in the world and attracts publicity-weary celebrities and well-heeled visitors. Many return to the property year after year: a couple who spent their honeymoon here 15 years ago, return every year to celebrate — now with children in tow. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 9 of 19 The newly re-imagined Cottage Petite Suites at Farmhouse Inn offer a long list of perks for honeymooners, including a relaxing soaking tub, steam shower, gas fireplace, and cozy outdoor seating area. (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 10 of 19 The Love Languages experience at the Wellness Barn spa at Farmhouse Inn includes massages for two in a candlelit suite. (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 11 of 19 The Madrona, Healdsburg: Following a nearly $6 million renovation, this Wine Country institution has a sexy new look. Newlyweds will enjoy extra privacy in the Owner’s Loft, the only guest room in the estate’s historic Ranch House. Located at the top of its own flights of steps, it is secluded and private, making it an ideal honeymoon escape. The one-bedroom suite also features stellar valley and mountain views. 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-6700, themadronahotel.com

Slide 12 of 19 The Owner’s Loft at The Madrona in Healdsburg. The room is a personal favorite of Jay Jeffers, the hotel's designer and co-owner. (Matthew Millman)

Slide 13 of 19 Unique artwork fills the walls at The Madrona in Healdsburg. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 19 The Lodge at Bodega Bay: The dreamy infinity hot tub overlooking the Sonoma Coast is just steps away from the Lodge’s Ocean Club Suites. These suites come with a cozy wood-burning fireplace and bayfront patio, along with a soaking tub big enough for two. 103 Coast Highway One, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3525, lodgeatbodegabay.com (Courtesy of The Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 15 of 19 Ocean Club Suite at The Lodge at Bodega Bay. (Courtesy of The Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 16 of 19 Kenwood Inn & Spa, Kenwood: All stays at this Wine Country gem, which is part of the Four Sister Inns collection of boutique inns and small hotels, include complimentary wine and cheese in the afternoon, fresh baked cookies, and breakfast every morning. It also has one of the best pools in Sonoma County. 10400 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-1293, kenwoodinn.com (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Slide 17 of 19 Kenwood Inn & Spa's newly renovated Grand View Suite boasts vineyard views, a cozy sitting area with gas fireplace, and an oversized soaking spa tub. After a massage at the spa, relax in the poolside lounge chairs. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Slide 18 of 19 Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, Sonoma: Honeymooners can release any residual wedding stress at Fairmont's onsite Willow Stream Spa and its famed geothermal mineral pools. The wellness facility features five thermal mineral pools ranging from 92 to 102 degrees. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 800-257-7544, fairmont.com/sonoma (Courtesy of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn)