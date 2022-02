Slide 1 of 11 Barndiva: A mash-up of rural charm and urban sensibilities with idyllic gardens, and picture-perfect plates that turn up the romance-o-meter to 11. 231 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com. (Jil Hales)

Slide 2 of 11 Kumquat dessert at Barndiva in Healdsburg. (Jil Hales)

Slide 3 of 11 Farmhouse Inn: Classic white-tablecloth Wine Country cuisine (try the rabbit three ways) with a Michelin star. Cozy fireplaces and plenty of candlelight up the romance. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com. (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 4 of 11 River’s End: Expansive ocean views and a daily serving of awe-inspiring sunset make this a perfect overnight getaway. 11048 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-865-2484, ilovesunsets.com. (Courtesy of River's End)

Slide 5 of 11 Mission Kitchen & Bar: Steal away for an offbeat romantic moment with spicy Dan Dan noodles and a Jack & Coke for two. At least you’ll both have garlic breath. 52 Mission Circle, Santa Rosa, 707-708-2669, missionkitchenbar.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 11 Catelli’s: Share a Lady and the Tramp spaghetti moment while canoodling in one of the cozy banquettes or an intimate table for two. 21047 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, 707-857-3471, mycatellis.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 11 Ten-layer lasagna at Catelli's in Geyserville. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 11 The Fig Café: Hidden away in Glen Ellen, this localsonly wine bar is off the radar but onpoint for fascinating Rhone-focused wines and clandestine rendezvous. 13690 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen, thefigcafe.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 11 Prince Edward Island Steamed Mussels with chorizo, in a sofrito sauce at the Fig Cafe in Glen Ellen. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 11 The Special Pizza with house made fennel sausage from the Fig Cafe in Glen Ellen. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

