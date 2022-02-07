A Sonoma Valley Wedding With a View

Consider theirs a love story of multiple meetings and second chances. In 2017, Taña Recacho, who works in real estate, and Robert Zimmerman, a chief revenue officer for a technology company, first crossed paths at The Battery, a club in San Francisco. For nearly a year, the couple continued to run into each other at social events, but didn’t think much of it, explains Robert, who was raised in Australia. But in 2018, the two met up at the BottleRock music festival in Napa, and this time, something was different. They ended up spending the entire weekend together, both at the festival and at Robert’s home in Sonoma, a stunning spot perched high above the valley floor with treetop views for miles. And this time, the two fell in love.

Just a year later, time stood still as Robert proposed to Taña, just as the sun sunk down over Sonoma Valley. The couple say it was an easy decision to celebrate their wedding at home, where they first fell in love. “We have these two beautiful oak trees in our backyard where the sun peeks through the branches sometimes, and we thought, ‘This would be a spectacular place for a wedding,’” says Robert. “The property has a great energy about it, too.”

Taña had a vision of being surrounded by flowers throughout the day of the wedding. A lush ceremony arch of peonies, roses, and hydrangeas in nearly every shade of pink looked gorgeous against the backdrop of low stone walls and rolling oak woodlands. Verdant table arrangements incorporated even more roses and peonies in silver votives and low glass vases. The couple even had pink and white rose petals floating in the nearby swimming pool.

As the ceremony began in front of 20 vaccinated guests, Taña’s brother, Josiah, led the bride down the first part of the aisle, while her nephew, Andrew, joined her for the rest of the walk. Robert’s two grown children, Mason and Madison, were also present. “My son told me that his favorite part of the wedding was seeing how happy I was, waiting for her to walk down the aisle,” Robert says. The ceremony was led by Taña’s longtime best friend, one who gave her “stamp of approval” to Robert as a suitor early on in the relationship. After the couple said their vows, they took shots of tequila to launch into celebration mode.

As guests enjoyed dinner at long tables set up outdoors on the patio by the pool, the couple had their first dance to “Robarte un Beso” (Steal a Kiss From You) by Colombian singers Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra. The song has special meaning on several levels: Both Robert and Taña are half Colombian, and the song played on the radio during their car ride to BottleRock together. “We’d play it over and over again after hearing it when we first started dating. Robert would even sing it for me,” Taña laughs.

The couple spent the early evening hours enjoying cake and wine and connecting with their guests while two classical Spanish guitarists played softly in the background. Later, the newlyweds played pool with their families and opened gifts. Robert and Taña say the wedding weekend was everything they’d hoped for — an elegant celebration of love and second chances. “We’ve both been married before, so this relationship feels like we’re beginning again,” Robert explains. “It feels good to enter this new chapter of our lives.”

Resources

Photographer: Claire Lewis, Tia & Claire Studio

Flowers: Tori Patocchi Floral Design

Catering: Mazza Catering

Cake: Patisserie Angelica

Music: Daníel Fríes

Hair/Makeup: It’s a Date at The Powder Room

Wedding Dress: Lovely Bride

Groom’s Suit: Brunello Cucinelli

Wine: Scribe Winery, Opus One Winery