Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Lifestyle, Magazine, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

A Dream Wedding at a Wildflower-Filled Santa Rosa Sanctuary

Lily Alberts and Aleah Wattenberg got married last July at Pythian House Cottage, a secluded, wildflower-filled sanctuary in the hills east of Santa Rosa.

“It’s open to anyone to flip the script when it comes to planning your wedding, but it’s certainly easier when you’re a queer couple, because there is no script,” says Lily Alberts, who married Aleah Wattenberg last July at Pythian House Cottage, a secluded, wildflower-filled sanctuary in the hills east of Santa Rosa.

“We felt really freed from the traditional aspects and able to ask, ‘What of this is important to us?’” she explains. Their outdoor wedding was a grand coming together of friends and family, with plenty of heartfelt speeches and a huge dance party at the end. It was also a return to roots for Wattenberg, who grew up in Petaluma.

“People always say, ‘Oh your wedding will be the best day of your life,’” Wattenberg says. “And going into it, we were thinking, ‘I’m sure it will be great, but is that really true?’ And honestly, it felt like the best weekend of our lives so far.”

Photo by Melissa Ergo
Photo by Melissa Ergo
Photo by Melissa Ergo
Photo by Melissa Ergo
Photo by Melissa Ergo

Resources

Photographer: Melissa Ergo

Wedding Planner and Catering: Stephanie Brown, Off the Beaten Path Weddings

Venue: Pythian House Cottage

Florist: Poppy Cart

DJ: Sami Fink, Heart of Gold DJs

Aleah’s Dress: Lovely Bride

Lily’s Suit: Unveiled Bridal

Photo by Melissa Ergo
Photo by Melissa Ergo

Related Posts
A Joyful Loving Day Wedding at a Sebastopol Blueberry Farm A Joyful Loving Day Wedding at a Sebastopol Blueberry Farm
A Couple Combines Cultural Traditions at Their Sebastopol Wedding A Couple Combines Cultural Traditions at Their Sebastopol Wedding
A Sonoma Valley Wedding With a View A Sonoma Valley Wedding With a View

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments

Read previous post:
These Soups from Top Sonoma Chefs Are Like a Warm Hug on a Cold Day

It’s true: a simple bowl of homemade soup can be powerful medicine.

Close