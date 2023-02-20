BottleRock Napa Valley Announces Tasty Food Lineup for 2023

Poise those forks for maximum deliciousness as BottleRock Napa Valley rolls out the lineup of restaurants, chefs, popups and food trucks for this year’s event (May 26-28).

Now in its 10th year, the annual music festival serves up local food and wine in addition to top-billed artists. (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X and The Smashing Pumpkins will headline this year’s festival.)

BottleRock 2023 dining options include notable newcomers, including:

— Morimoto Asia, chef Masaharu Morimoto’s new Napa restaurant

— Stateline Road Smokehouse, the much-anticipated Napa restaurant from Michelin-trained chef and Kansas City native Darryl Bell

— The Farmer’s Wife from chef Kendra Kolling, Sonoma County’s grilled cheese queen

— D.R.E.A.M. Doughnuts truck from San Rafael

— Cooked by Gio, a Filipino food caterer

— Croccante Pizza, opening soon in downtown Napa

— Cluck Me Fried Chicken, a popup from chef Tyler Rodder of Oenotri

— Proper F an’ C, opening soon in Napa

— Buckhorn BBQ Truck from Sacramento

— Osha Thai, upscale Thai restaurant with locations in Napa and San Francisco

Other restaurants that will be serving food at the festival include Torc, Napa Yard at Oxbow Gardens, Villa Corona Mexican, Ox and Fox, Foodshed Takeaway, Original Burgerdog, It’s Always Sunny Sorbet, Mustards Grill, La Toque, Press Restaurant, Oenotri, Cole’s Chop House, Morimoto Napa, Goose & Gander, Bounty Hunter Smokin’ BBQ, Tarla Mediterranean Grill, Compline Restaurant, Moro, Zuzu, The Q Restaurant & Bar, Ristorante Allegria, Charlie’s, Di Filippo Wood-Fired Pizza, Imagination on Fire, Taqueria Rosita, Empress M, Napa Sport, Napa Yard, HopMonk Tavern, Frankie’s Deli, JAX White Mule Diner, Mo’s Hot Dogs, El Porteño Empanadas, Monday Bakery, William Tell House, Nombe, Phat Salads and Wraps, The Chairman, Curry Up Now, Drewski’s Hot Rod Kitchen, Gerard’s Paella, Nash & Proper, bling bling dumpling, Kara’s Cupcakes, Sweetie Pies Bakery, Vintage Sweet Shoppe, Mariapilar Ice Creamery, The Chocolate Dippery and Humphry Slowcombe.

The always-entertaining lineup for the Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage — a combination of celebrities, musicians and chefs cooking and clowning on stage — has not yet been released. Stay tuned for more information on this and our top festival food picks. Click through the above gallery for some food highlights from previous festivals.

For more details on the event and restaurants, go to bottlerocknapavalley.com