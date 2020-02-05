Where to Find the Best Sushi in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 15
Sushi Kosho, Sebastopol: Chef Jake Rand is obsessed with authentic Japanese food, and studied for years in Japan. Hands down his sushi tops my list as perfectly seasoned, perfectly formed and perfectly impressive. Go for the Nigiri “set”, $36, with nine pieces of fish and a 6-piece tekka maki. The space is comfortable to grab a lunchtime sushi plate or hunker down with a bottle of sake for a lengthier visit. Read full review here. 6750 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 707-827-6373, koshosushi.com.
Slide 2 of 15
Sushi Kosho chef/owner Jake Rand prepares a Chef's Choice Seasonal Sashimi at the restaurant in Sebastopol's Barlow. (John Burgess)
Slide 3 of 15
Snapper sushi at Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin)
Slide 4 of 15
Shige Sushi, Sonoma: A large kitchen has expanded the offerings of this longtime Cotati restaurant (now in Sonoma). You’ll find the usual suspects like tuna, salmon, octopus, yellowtail and prawns along with some less common things like ankimo, or monkfish liver. Always fresh and served with pride. Read full review here. 19161 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-933-9331, shige-sushi.com.
Slide 5 of 15
Toki Roll at Shige Sushi. (Alvin Jornada)
Slide 6 of 15
Tuna belly at Shige Sushi restaurant in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin)
Slide 7 of 15
Sake 107, Petaluma: Put yourself in the chef’s hands with the five-piece nigiri, $21. Personally, we wish we’d doubled or tripled that. There’s not a stinker in the bunch, but don’t miss the Hokkaido uni, ocean trout (umi masu), sake (salmon) or maguro (big eye tuna). Read full review here. 107 Petaluma Blvd N., Petaluma, 241-7580, sake107.com. (Heather Irwin)
Slide 8 of 15
Melts in your mouth roll at Sake 107 in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin)
Slide 9 of 15
Special roll at Sake 107 in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin)
Slide 10 of 15
Hana Japanese, Rohnert Park: Always tops my list both for service and sake bar, as well as their always-fresh fish flown in from Japan. Owner Ken Tominaga makes sure authenticity is spot on. 101 Golf Course Dr, Rohnert Park, hanajapanese.com. (Jeff Kan Lee)
Slide 11 of 15
More casual sushi spots - Otoro, Healdsburg: Healdsburg fave for a fast sushi meal. 1280 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg.
Slide 12 of 15
More casual sushi spots - Haku, Santa Rosa: My weekday sushi spot, where simple sushi, miso and a salad makes for a happy Heather. Read more here. 518 Seventh St., Santa Rosa.
Slide 13 of 15
More casual sushi spots - Raku Ramen, Santa Rosa: Sustainable sourcing, solid sushi and ramen. Read more here. 2424 Midway Dr., Santa Rosa. (Chris Hardy)
Slide 14 of 15
More casual sushi spots - Blue Fish Sushi and Grill, Santa Rosa: Where I take my kids for a big sushi boat dinner. Good quality, reasonable prices. Read more here. 2700 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)
Slide 15 of 15
More casual sushi spots - Paradise Sushi, Various Locations: All-you-can-eat utility sushi. Read more here. Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma, paradisesushi.net.