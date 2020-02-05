Where to Find the Best Sushi in Sonoma County

More casual sushi spots - Paradise Sushi, Various Locations: All-you-can-eat utility sushi. Read more here . Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma, paradisesushi.net .

More casual sushi spots - Blue Fish Sushi and Grill, Santa Rosa: Where I take my kids for a big sushi boat dinner. Good quality, reasonable prices. Read more here . 2700 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

More casual sushi spots - Raku Ramen, Santa Rosa: Sustainable sourcing, solid sushi and ramen. Read more here . 2424 Midway Dr., Santa Rosa. (Chris Hardy)

More casual sushi spots - Haku, Santa Rosa: My weekday sushi spot, where simple sushi, miso and a salad makes for a happy Heather. Read more here . 518 Seventh St., Santa Rosa.

Hana Japanese, Rohnert Park: Always tops my list both for service and sake bar, as well as their always-fresh fish flown in from Japan. Owner Ken Tominaga makes sure authenticity is spot on. 101 Golf Course Dr, Rohnert Park, hanajapanese.com . (Jeff Kan Lee)

Melts in your mouth roll at Sake 107 in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin)

Sake 107, Petaluma: Put yourself in the chef’s hands with the five-piece nigiri, $21. Personally, we wish we’d doubled or tripled that. There’s not a stinker in the bunch, but don’t miss the Hokkaido uni, ocean trout (umi masu), sake (salmon) or maguro (big eye tuna). Read full review here . 107 Petaluma Blvd N., Petaluma, 241-7580, sake107.com . (Heather Irwin)

Shige Sushi, Sonoma: A large kitchen has expanded the offerings of this longtime Cotati restaurant (now in Sonoma). You’ll find the usual suspects like tuna, salmon, octopus, yellowtail and prawns along with some less common things like ankimo, or monkfish liver. Always fresh and served with pride. Read full review here . 19161 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-933-9331, shige-sushi.com .

Sushi Kosho, Sebastopol: Chef Jake Rand is obsessed with authentic Japanese food, and studied for years in Japan. Hands down his sushi tops my list as perfectly seasoned, perfectly formed and perfectly impressive. Go for the Nigiri “set”, $36, with nine pieces of fish and a 6-piece tekka maki. The space is comfortable to grab a lunchtime sushi plate or hunker down with a bottle of sake for a lengthier visit. Read full review here . 6750 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 707-827-6373, koshosushi.com .

When you know, you know. Sushi Kosho is officially the best sushi in Sonoma County.

Now, I don’t say this lightly, because sushi is a lifestyle choice for me, not just a meal. It’s about the warm (hand temperature), perfectly seasoned rice, pristine fish and just-so preparation. With expanded hours and an expanded menu that includes not only nigiri and sashimi, but poke bowls and traditional Japanese entrees, this Sebastopol sushi spot has always been good — but with a new sushi rice recipe, it’s head and shoulders above the rest.

In addition to Sushi Kosho, I have three other best runner-up restaurants for your sushi fix, along with more casual sushi stops that offer up solid takes in the raw fish game. Click through the gallery for details.