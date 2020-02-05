Six issues | One Great Price

Where to Find the Best Sushi in Sonoma County

Nine of the best places to eat sushi. Guaranteed.

When you know, you know. Sushi Kosho is officially the best sushi in Sonoma County.

Now, I don’t say this lightly, because sushi is a lifestyle choice for me, not just a meal. It’s about the warm (hand temperature), perfectly seasoned rice, pristine fish and just-so preparation. With expanded hours and an expanded menu that includes not only nigiri and sashimi, but poke bowls and traditional Japanese entrees, this Sebastopol sushi spot has always been good — but with a new sushi rice recipe, it’s head and shoulders above the rest.

In addition to Sushi Kosho, I have three other best runner-up restaurants for your sushi fix, along with more casual sushi stops that offer up solid takes in the raw fish game. Click through the gallery for details.

