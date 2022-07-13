Where To Get the Best French Fries in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 22 Farmer's Wife, Sebastopol: If French fries died and went to heaven, they'd land here. Fries are simply the base for toppings that range from simple truffle and lemon herb aioli to BLT (bacon, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mayo ketchup), patty melt (grass-fed beef with aged cheddar, avocado, tomato, pickles, secret sauce) or grass-fed beef filet with egg, avocado, chimichurri, jalapeño verde and aged cheddar. 6760 McKinley St. Unit 120, Sebastopol, 707-827-3306, thefarmerswifesonoma.com. (Photo: Martha Cromar)

Slide 2 of 22 Handline, Sebastopol: Hand-cut, double-fried french fries. 935 Gravenstein Ave., Sebastopol, 707-827-3744, handline.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 22 Fern Bar, Sebastopol: Aged fries with smoked mushroom ketchup and aioli. 6780 Depot St., Suite 120, Sebastopol, 707-861-9603, fernbar.com (Courtesy of Fern Bar)

Slide 4 of 22 Sequoia Burger, Sebastopol: Classic burger and fries at Sequoia Burger in Sebastopol. 1382 Gravenstein Hwy. S., Sebastopol, 707-829-7543, sequoiaburger.com (Courtesy of Sequoia Burger)

Slide 5 of 22 Acme Burger, Santa Rosa and Cotati: You can't have a good burger without great fries! 1007 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-615-7309; 550 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati, 707-665-5620, acmeburgerco.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 22 Beer Baron, Santa Rosa: Duck fat fries and mix n’ match sauces: aioli, smoky ketchup, spicy curry. 614 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-757-9294, beerbaronbar.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 22 Jackson's Bar and Oven, Santa Rosa: These fries are the gold standard. Not only are they imbued with truffle oil, but get a sprinkle of Pecorino Romano cheese and a side of tart lemon aioli. Plan to order extra aioli if you're sharing (though we recommend keeping them all to yourself). 135 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-6900, jacksonsbarandoven.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 22 Cascabel, Santa Rosa: Cascabel fries with jalapeño jelly, cheese and cilantro. 909 Village Ct., Santa Rosa, 707-521-9444, cascabelbayarea.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 22 Willi's Wine Bar, Santa Rosa: Truffle Fries. Nuf said. 1415 Town and Country Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-526-3096, starkrestaurants.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 22 Americana, Santa Rosa: Real beef-fat fries are beyond outstanding with their mushroom burger and a milkshake. 205 5th St., Suite A, Santa Rosa, 707-755-1548, americanasr.com (Photo: Kelsey Joy Photography)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 22 Monti's, Santa Rosa: Gorgonzola rosemary fries are a 'ladies who lunch' staple for this lady. 714 Village Ct., Santa Rosa, 707-568-4404, starkrestaurants.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 22 Down to Earth Cafe, Cotati: Short rib poutine. 8204 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, 707-753-4925, dtecafe.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 22 Amy's Drive Thru, Rohnert Park: Crispy, tasty fries that you can't have without an Amy Burger and a coconut milk shake. 58 Golf Course Dr. W., Rohnert Park, 755-3629, amysdrivethru.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 22 Smokin' Bowls, Rohnert Park: Hand-cut fries, fried in beef fat, tossed with their own seasoning and topped with all kinds of horrifyingly delicious sauces, pulled pork, cheese, sour cream and more... 295 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park, 707-665-5265, smokinbowls.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 22 Quinua Restaurant Cocina Peruana, Petaluma: Lomo saltado (steak and fries) Peruvian style. 500 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma, 707-981-7359, quinuacocinaperuana.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 22 Wit and Wisdom, Sonoma: Duck fat fries with cheddar fondue, ranch dip and pickle ketchup, 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-931-3405, witandwisdomsonoma.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 17 of 22 Underwood Bar and Bistro, Graton: Flat Iron Steak Frites. 9113 Graton Road, Graton, 707-823-7023, underwoodgraton.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 22 Prince Edward Island Mussels at Underwood Bar and Bistro in Graton. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 22 Rooftop Bar, Healdsburg: A giant tub of fries with aioli and ketchup. Plus a view and a cocktail and who needs a date? 227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, harmonguesthouse.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 22 Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen, Dillon Beach: Perfectly cooked fries with the lightest lemon aioli you'll ever have the fortune to meet. Worth crossing the Marin county line for. 1 Beach Ave., Dillon Beach, 707-878-3030, dillonbeachresort.com.(Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 22 McDonald's: Love 'em or hate 'em, McDonald's fries are the fast food standard that many of us associate with childhood. They're simply the best. Period. Various locations. (Chanonnat Srisura / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 22 of 22 Pair your fries with one of the best burgers in Sonoma County, and you're all set.