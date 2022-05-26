Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

32 Best Burgers in Sonoma County

Some of our favorite bun-patty-bun combos in Sonoma County.

May 28 is National Hamburger Day. But at Sonoma Magazine, we’re always ready to celebrate great burgers. Good thing we’re not exactly picky about what’s between the buns — be it Wagyu beef, chuck, turkey or even a plant-based burger.

Because here’s the thing: A great burger is really all about the whole package, with melted cheese, a soft bun, crisp veggies and a moist and chewy thing in the middle.

Click through the above gallery for some of our favorite burgers in Sonoma County. Don’t worry if you don’t see yours — let us know all about it in the comments below and check out the Facebook group Save Sonoma County Restaurants for more burger recommendations from local foodies.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments