32 Best Burgers in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 32 Roasted Garlic Ranch Burger, Americana: Stemple Creek grass-fed beef, Estero Gold cheese and enough roasted garlic to scare off any vampire. 205 Fifth St., Suite A, Santa Rosa, americanasr.com. (Kelsey Joy Photography)

Slide 2 of 32 Bacon Cheeseburger, Buns Only: Jose Cazares' food truck is a marriage of burgers, hot dogs and tacos. His perfectly cooked bacon cheeseburgers are among some of the most satisfying we’ve come across, along with wacky hot dogs (ours was loaded with elote and crema). Go for the mound of “dirty fries” with sweet al pastor, guacamole, onions, cheese, escabeche (pickled carrots and jalapeños) and crema. Locations on Instagram @bunsonlysr. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 32 The Western Burger, Carmen's Bistro and Bar: Featuring onion rings, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon and barbecue sauce that’ll require your jaw to unhinge for a bite. 619 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 32 Sonoma Beef Burger, Acme Burger: This is the place for tried and true burgers on a budget. Sonoma Beef Burger with onion rings, fried chicken burger, chili fries and Cajun fries. 1007 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa; 550 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati, acmeburgerco.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 32 Burger Bar, Stark's Steak and Seafood: The Stark Standard is a half-pounder with smoked bacon, peppercorn salsa verde and Cambozola. Add-ons like onion rings, a truffled sunny-side-up egg and steak sauce make it yours. 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-5100, starkrestaurants.com. (Courtesy of Stark's Steak and Seafood)

Slide 6 of 32 St. Helena Ave. Burger, Superburger: Not much has changed at Santa Rosa’s original Superburger since it opened more than 30 years ago. Its tried-and-true formula was simple: honest burgers, fries and onion rings served up in red plastic baskets around an old-school lunch counter. The St. Helena has onion rings, bacon, cheddar and barbecue sauce. You just know a burger’s gonna be good when the counter sports rolls of paper towels rather than napkins. Santa Rosa, Cotati and Windsor locations. originalsuperburger.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 32 Beyond Burger, Cozy Plum Bistro: Meatless doesn't mean tasteless. All the fixings make this hearty Beyond Burger a satisfying stunt double for beef, whether you're a carnivore or not. 1899 Mendocino Ave. Suite B, Santa Rosa, cozyplum.com. (Courtesy of Cozy Plum Bistro)

Slide 8 of 32 The Burger, Jackson’s Bar and Oven: Perfectly cooked and always flavorful, Jackson’s burger is a solid go-to, just as good plain as it is smarted-up with Point Reyes Blue, caramelized onions, jalapeños and mushrooms. 135 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, jacksonsbarandoven.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 32 Vine Burgers: The newest entrant into the local burger game features locally-sourced burgers with a twist. Chef James Byus III has included not only beef burgers but lamb, turkey, chicken, a pork and bacon blend, Cajun ground tuna, salmon and a piled-high crab cake "burger" along with his signature fried pickles and cherry peppers, garlic fries and shakes. 3579 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-536-9654, vineburgers.com. (Courtesy of Vine Burger)

Slide 10 of 32 Mission Kitchen and Bar: This unassuming bar is the kitchen playground of Chef Jesse McQuarrie, who dreams up dishes like barbecue pulled pork "Twinkies" dusted with powdered bacon, and mac and cheese "lollipops," but his towering cheeseburger with bacon jam is outstanding. 52 Mission Circle #111, Santa Rosa, 707-708-2669, missionkitchenbar.com. (@parkwestonpboto, Derek Coleman)

Slide 11 of 32 Bacon Cheeseburger, Machado Burgers: Is this bacon cheeseburger the most perfect burger in Sonoma County? Quite possibly. Chewy (but not too soft) buns that can hold up to a meaty grilled beef patty, melty cheese, piles of shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato and a tangy mustard sauce that's just right. Don't miss the Piggy Tots, tater tots topped with homemade chili, pulled pork, cheese, onions and jalapeños and mustard sauce. 406 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa, 707-546-6835. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 32 Weinburger Patty Melt, Grossman's: Named after one of Grossman’s opening chefs, Matt Weinberger, this is the best patty melt in our lineup of amazing patty melts (Mac’s Deli has a great one, too)! Start with a perfect burger, then top with pastrami, gooey Gruyere cheese and caramelized onions on rye. Stands up to a car-ride home like a boss if you’re on the go. 309 ½ Wilson St., Santa Rosa, 707-595-7707, grossmanssr.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 32 Ultimate Burger, Catelli’s: Their ultimate Wine Country burger is a house-ground mix of Kobe beef brisket and sirloin that's best eaten silkily rare and with a minimum of condiments. Required pairing: Truffle fries with chili, Parmesan lemon zest and truffle oil. 21047 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, mycatellis.com. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 32 Sonoma County Slider, Rooftop Terrace at Harmon Guest House: We love lounging high above Healdsburg. This mini burger with American Wagyu beef, garlic aioli and French Brie, plus a cocktail, make the experience even better. (Shown here is the Harissa Slider). 227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, harmonguesthouse.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 32 Smash Burger, The Wurst Restaurant: Though they’re passionate about sausage, Wurst’s burgers always get top billing in Healdsburg. Our favorite, however, is the exceedingly simple half-pounder with grilled onions, sharp cheddar, pickles and a slather of lemon pepper tarragon sauce. Fries come separately but are required eating, as is the restaurant’s frozen custard. 22 Matheson St., Healdsburg, wurstrestaurant.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 16 of 32 Kin Burger and Turkey Burger, Kin Restaurant: Kin Burger features certified Angus Beef patty, smoked white cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Kin barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted brioche bun. We’re fans of burgers in all forms, but their gobbler is panko and Parmesan crusted with arugula, grilled tomato, melted Brie cheese and tomato aioli on a brioche bun. 740 McClelland Drive, Windsor, kinwindsor.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 17 of 32 256 North Burger, 256 North: Half-pound Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms, white cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomatoes on a brioche bun. 256 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 256north.com. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 32 Butcher Burger, Butcher Crown Roadhouse: Tender beef brisket burger with house “Crime” sauce, American, cheddar and jack cheese, iceberg lettuce, onions, pickles on a sweet Portuguese bun. 905 Bodega Ave., Petaluma, butchercrown.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 32 Farm Burger, Brewsters: Simple, delicious. White cheddar, aioli, pickles, onion, romaine lettuce. 229 Water St. N., Petaluma, brewstersbeergarden.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 32 Scowley’s Burger, Scowley's Burgers: Two beef patties with andouille sausage, American cheese, house dressings and the fixings. We’re also fans of the patty melt. 229 North McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, scowleys.com. (Courtesy of Scowley's)

Slide 21 of 32 Pupusa Burger, Don Julio’s: Now for something completely different: an orange marinated chicken pupusa burger with a choice of two stuffed pupusas filled with pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, cheese and chipotle cream. 217 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park, donjulioslatingrill.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 32 Western Burger, Bear Republic: Go for the view, stay for the burger. There’s no going wrong here, but we love the towering Western burger for its onion rings, barbecue sauce and melted cheese. 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Rohnert Park, bearrepublic.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 32 Organic Burger, Amy's Drive-Thru: The best non-meat burger. Period. Best with a dairy-free chocolate shake. 58 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park, amysdrivethru.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 24 of 32 Moo-Ben, Mike’s at the Crossroads: In the annals of Sonoma County hamburger history, Mike’s holds a special place in almost everyone’s heart. Original owner Mike Condrin's take on a Reuben has got all the usual fixings: corned beef, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, piled on a burger. Plus, they’re serving fries now. 840 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-778-8222, and 7665 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, 707-665-9999, mikesatthecrossroads.com. (Matt S. / Yelp)

Slide 25 of 32 Inglewood Burger, Handline: Pastured beef, St. Jorge fonduta, iceberg lettuce, spicy pickle relish and thousand island on a toasted bun. 935 Gravenstein Ave. S., Sebastopol, handlinerestaurant.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 26 of 32 5 Dot Ranch Burger, Boon Eat + Drink: This luxe grass-fed burger wows with aged cheddar, arugula and pickled onions on brioche bread — served with truffled French fries and aioli. 16248 Main St., Guerneville, 707-869-0780, eatatboon.com. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 27 of 32 Happy Hour Burger, Salt and Stone: This lil' darling of a burger is just right for a nosh with your martini. 9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, saltandstonekenwood.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 28 of 32 Burger, Tips Roadside: This family-friendly (with a full bar, how lovely) roadhouse knows how to do a burger. Grass-fed beef, white cheddar, garlic-mustard aioli, tomato jam, brioche bun. 8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, tipsroadside.com. (Courtesy of Tips Roadside)

Slide 29 of 32 Brie & Bacon Burger, Palooza Brewery and Gastropub: An excellent burger with caramelized onions and apple aioli. 8910 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, paloozafresh.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 30 of 32 Don Chava Burger, Picazo Cafe: Townies know exactly where to find the best burger, and this well-hidden gem of a restaurant has gotten their vote as Sonoma’s top burger spot. The Don Chava, named for the owner’s dad, piles it on with local grass-fed beef, pulled pork, barbecue sauce, pepper jack, jalapeño, pickled red onion and spicy Picazo sauce. 19100 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, picazocafe.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 31 of 32 Sliders, Hopmonk: Modern pub dining with a focus on great beer and beer-friendly dishes, like delicious sliders. 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol and 691 Broadway, Sonoma, hopmonk.com. (Courtesy of Hopmonk)

Slide 32 of 32 Lodge Burger, Sea Ranch Lodge: A perfect coastal burger with a perfect coastal view. 60 Sea Walk Drive, The Sea Ranch,

707-579-9777, thesearanchlodge.com (Courtesy of The Sea Ranch Lodge)