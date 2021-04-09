Six issues | One Great Price

The Best Places to Stop Along Highway 1 in Sonoma County

We've listed 22 perfect pit stops along the iconic coastal highway for meals, wine, walks or simply taking in the view.

As the weather warms up, we’re itching to get outside more. And what could be a better way to enjoy spring while taking in the gorgeous Sonoma County scenery than a road trip along Highway 1?

The longest state route in California, Highway 1 lines the Sonoma Coast along the Pacific Ocean, passing through Bodega Bay, Jenner, Fort Ross and other spectacular and charming spots for a stroll, a meal, some wine or simply taking in the views.

Click through the gallery above to read about our favorite stops on a classic Highway 1 road trip along the Sonoma Coast.

John Beck, Heather Irwin, Meg McConahey, Linda Murphy and Grace Yarrow contributed to this article.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

