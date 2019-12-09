10 Stunning Waterfalls in Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino

Slide 1 of 15 Sonoma Creek Falls, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Kenwood: For an easy-access, quick fix, there’s no better choice than the sweet canyon waterfall right here in Sonoma County that gushes forth during winter rains amid huge boulders and greenery. The 25-foot waterfall draws weekend crowds who revel in the refreshing results of a wet season. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 2 of 15 The Sonoma Creek Falls can be reached in as little as a third of a mile via the lower Canyon Trail. It’s a very level path to and from the falls. More parking is available up top, near the park visitor center, where the upper Canyon Trail offers a 450-foot drop down to the falls. The walk is just under a half-mile in each direction, though the return trip is a fairly steep climb up. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 3 of 15 Those who prefer a longer trip through the redwood canyon on their way to Sonoma Creek Falls can take a 2-mile loop that starts down the Pony Gate Trail for a little over a mile before it links up with the Canyon Trail and aligns with Sonoma Creek, taking visitors up into rocky canyon from which the waterfall springs. The hike takes about an hour. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 4 of 15 Phillips Gulch and Stengel Beach, Sonoma Coast: The Sonoma Coast is characterized by steep bluffs fronting beaches or coves. Small ravines that traverse the coastal forest and grasslands transport water seasonally. The water spills directly over the cliffs, creating lovely beach waterfalls. Two of the best ones are Phillips Gulch at Salt Point State Park and Stengel Beach (pictured) at The Sea Ranch. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 5 of 15 Take Highway 1 north of Jenner to the Stump Cove parking lot at Salt Point State Park for Phillips Gulch Falls, and to the Stengel Beach lot for that site’s eponymous falls. Parking at both lots is free and access to each fall is easy. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 15 Waterfalls on the Sonoma Coast are most impressive when the water volume is highest—during storms. This can create something of a dilemma from December through March or beyond, because the seas are often tempestuous at such times. Visiting the falls post-storm and during a low tide, when the beaches can be strolled, is the wisest plan. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 7 of 15 Alamere Falls, Point Reyes National Seashore, Marin County: Alamere Falls is a cascading coastal falls that bleeds over a slick, shale bluff onto an ocean beach. It is a rare “tidefall” that crests the edge of the continent near the southern end of the national seashore, also offering gorgeous coastal views that, on clear days, take in the Farallon Islands. (Photo courtesy of californiabeaches.com)

Slide 8 of 15 National park personnel ask all hikers to reach the Alamere Falls via Wildcat Camp, a bluff-top campground about a mile north of the falls. Hikers must traverse a mile of Wildcat Beach to get to the falls and then return to the trail, requiring careful consideration of tide and surf conditions. Do not go at high tide. (Photo courtesy of californiabeaches.com)

Slide 9 of 15 For North Coast residents, the most efficient and least crowded route to Alamere Falls starts inside the park at the Bear Valley Visitor Center, 1 Bear Valley Road, Point Reyes Station. Head coastward along the Bear Valley Trail to the Coast Trail, and then south to Wildcat Camp, a trip of about 6 1/2 miles. It’s another mile south on the beach to reach the falls. (Photo courtesy of californiabeaches.com)

Slide 10 of 15 Fern Canyon Trail, Russian Gulch State Park, Mendocino County: Though a popular Mendocino Coast walk, there is nonetheless something intimate about the hike up Fern Canyon to the 36-foot waterfall in Russian Gulch State Park. Delicate ferns line the canyon and woodland trees and draw visitors onward as they follow the meandering creek along the canyon floor. You can get right up close to the broad stone face of the waterfall and stand amid fallen trees, or hike above the falls, taking care not to slip on wet rocks. (Photo by John Burgess)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 15 Russian Gulch State Park is located at 12301 North Highway 1, about 2 miles north of the town of Mendocino. The trail starts at the east end of the campground and follows an old logging road with crumbling asphalt for the first 1.9 miles. A bike rack marks the point where the flat, paved trail starts to incline, offering two alternate, hiker-only routes to the waterfall — one a straight, out-and-back leg 0.8 miles long, for a 5.4-mile round-trip, and the other a 1.7 mile loop, for a total 6.5-mile walk. (Photo courtesy of parks.ca.gov)

Slide 12 of 15 Chamberlain Creek/ Waterfall Grove Trail, Jackson State Demonstration Forest, Mendocino County: This remote, narrow waterfall east of Fort Bragg draws visitors deep into Jackson State Demonstration Forest off Highway 20. Even if there were no waterfall to see here, the short hike into virgin redwood forest is like a trip into an enchanted land, where brilliant green moss coats the rocks and fallen timber amid majestic redwoods that have stood tall for centuries. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 15 To reach the Waterfall Grove Trail, turn north from Highway 20 onto Road 200 at Dunlap Conservation Camp, located just over 16 miles east of Fort Bragg. Follow the road, bearing left, past the point where it branches into an unpaved road. At 4.7 miles north of Highway 20, there is a rustic wooden railing and stairway leading down into the woods along switchbacks that open onto the single-track trail. Park here. The waterfall is located about a third of a mile along, but the path continues northward, climbing back up to the road at a point about a half-mile from the steep staircase for a total trip of about 3 miles. (Photo from Pinterest)

Slide 14 of 15 Other places to behold the wonders of cascading water include The Mount Tamalpais Watershed (pictured), which boasts several well-known waterfalls, including Carson Falls and Cataract Falls. Nearby, in the Baltimore Canyon Open Space Preserve, Larkspur Creek produces the Dawn Falls. There is a creek waterfall deep inside Pomo Canyon State Park near the Sonoma Coast and another at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve; plus a stunning falls of the bluff the Point Arena-Stornetta Unit of the California Coastal National Monument in Point Arena. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 15 of 15 Devil's Well is located near the headwaters of Redwood Creek in the hills west of Napa, Here, on private land that is part of the Mayacamas Vineyards, the last tier of the waterfall spills into a fern-filled grotto. (Photo by John Burgess)