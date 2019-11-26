10 Things to Do on a Rainy Day in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 10 Order a cozy cup of joe and lounge at your local coffee shop, here are some of our favorite spots. Prefer tea? We've got you covered with the best tea rooms in Sonoma County. (Photo by Jenna Fischer)

Slide 2 of 10 Get lost in a good book, Sonoma County has some incredible independent bookstores for your book-browsing adventures. Or stop by your local library. In Sonoma Valley, you can access free audio- and e-books from your smartphone and read digital versions of your favorite magazines through the public library. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 3 of 10 Go cozy sweater shopping at one of Sonoma County's boutiques, boho chic Ooh La Luxe in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, Robindira Unsworth in Petaluma, and The Loop in Sonoma make layering easy, and stylish. For more local retail therapy, click here.

Slide 4 of 10 Go ice skating at Snoopy's Home Ice, the Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 6 of 10 Catch an independent film at Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa, Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol or Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 7 of 10 Take a hot yoga class at one of the many Bikram Yoga studios across Sonoma County. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 8 of 10 For a cool IPA and a warm environment, head over to one of the many breweries in Sonoma County. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 10 of 10 Listen to first-class classical music at Weill Hall or Schroeder Hall at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)