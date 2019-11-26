10 Things to Do on a Rainy Day in Sonoma County

Slide 2 of 10
Get lost in a good book, Sonoma County has some incredible independent bookstores for your book-browsing adventures. Or stop by your local library. In Sonoma Valley, you can access free audio- and e-books from your smartphone and read digital versions of your favorite magazines through the public library. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)
Go cozy sweater shopping at one of Sonoma County's boutiques, boho chic Ooh La Luxe in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, Robindira Unsworth in Petaluma, and The Loop in Sonoma make layering easy, and stylish. For more local retail therapy, click here.
Take a hot yoga class at one of the many Bikram Yoga studios across Sonoma County. (Photo by John Burgess)
For a cool IPA and a warm environment, head over to one of the many breweries in Sonoma County. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)
Listen to first-class classical music at Weill Hall or Schroeder Hall at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)