Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Food + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

Warm Up with These Soups from Sonoma Restaurants

Cold breezes, falling leaves and an ever-shortening supply of daylight always cue a craving for soup.

Cold breezes, falling leaves and an ever-shortening supply of daylight always cue a craving for soup. Simple to make and always better the next day, it’s not about the ingredients as much as how a steaming bowl of comfort makes you feel. Click through the above gallery for some of our favorites in Sonoma County.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read previous post:
10 Serene Winter Escapes in Sonoma

From a weekend getaway to the coast to meandering through the redwoods, these Wine Country jaunts offer joyful, relaxing respite. 

Close