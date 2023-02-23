Popular Bodega Dinners Coming to Petaluma

Chef Mark Malicki’s longtime underground-ish dinners at the Casino Bar & Grill (17000 Bodega Highway, Bodega) are expanding to Petaluma.

The longtime chef will host Tuesday night pop-ups at The Tea Room (316 Western Ave., Petaluma) beginning Feb. 28. Malicki’s inaugural dinner will feature an a la carte menu of crab soup with aioli and croutons, broiled scallops with leeks, cauliflower with stinging nettles and egg, rabbit sausage and Belgian endive salad, Little Gem salad with shaved celery and Boursin cheese, duck with duck fat fried potatoes, oxtail stew with bread butter and radishes, and for dessert a strawberry rhubarb pie with cream.