2 New Happy Hours to Check Out in Sonoma County

Happy hours are here again

Altamont General Store (3703 Main St., Occidental) offers happy hour deals from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday with small plates, $6 pints and $10 wines by the glass. Look for tasty morsels like Bodega Bay crab fried rice, honey walnut prawns and Hurricane fries (dishes change up weekly). 707-874-6053, altamontgeneralstore.com.

Bird and the Bottle (1055 Fourth St., Santa Rosa) is bringing back their happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with $6 classic martinis, $3 beers and supersized margaritas for the table for $30. Tasty $6 bites include pastrami tacos, smoked chicken wings, everything-spiced fries and chicken skin cracklings. 707-568-4000, birdandthebottle.com.

Princess and frog dinner

Hell’s Kitchen chef-testant and purple-haired badass Mary Lou Davis is joining local tastemakers Bayou on the Bay for a four-course Cajun meal in Sebastopol April 1. The dinner is loosely based on Disney’s animated movie about a young woman who dreams of owning a restaurant but instead ends up a frog (at least for a while). If you’ve seen Chef Mary Lou’s penchant for cosplay on her Geeks and Grubs YouTube channel (youtube.com/@GeeksGrubs), there’s good reason to hope for some costuming as well. The event will be held at Fork Roadhouse (9890 Bodega Highway), which closed in November but has since become a popular pop-up spot. Tickets are $125 per person, details online at Instagram.com/bayou.onthebay.