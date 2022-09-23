The Best Happy Hours in Sonoma County

The Best Cheap Eats in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 22 Belly Left Coast Kitchen: Food and drink specials from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Pair happy hour drinks with small bites like a Mai Tai with dynamite shrimp, a Michelada with peppered fries or a Moscow Mule with buffalo chicken wings. 523 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-526-5757, bellyleftcoastkitchen.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 22 Hawaiian Kalua Pork Tacos from Belly Left Coast Kitchen & Taproom in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 22 Front Room at John Ash: Sink into a leather seat and nibble on tasty small plates while kicking back well-crafted cocktails from 3 to 5 p.m. daily. 4330 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 707-527-7687, vintnersresort.com. (Vintners Resort)

Slide 4 of 22 Jackson’s Bar and Oven: A chef-driven menu and craft cocktails make this one of the most popular happy hours in Santa Rosa from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 135 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-6900, jacksonsbarandoven.com. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 22 Truffle Fries at Jackson's Bar & Oven in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 22 Kancha Champagne Bar: Sparkling wine, sake, beer and sangria for a song, plus oysters, ceviche and empanadas from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. 643 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-623-9793, kanchasr.com. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 22 Lazeaway Club: Get some island vibes by the pool at the newly-remodeled Flamingo Resort. Mai Tais, wine and beer compliment poke tuna nachos, shrimp skewers and calamari with avocado-chile dip. 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-303-8618, flamingoresort.com. (Flamingo Resort)

Slide 8 of 22 La Rosa Tequileria: Welcome to Sonoma County’s favorite Margaritaville. Tequila drinks and approachable Mexican fare make this an easy choice for kicking back with a few friends from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 500 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 523-3663, larosasantarosa.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 22 Stark's Steak and Seafood: There’s no denying that Stark’s is the Grand Poobah when it comes to Santa Rosa’s happy hour scene. Packed to the gills most nights, it’s the perfect storm of top-notch bites, well-crafted drinks and a clubby, steakhouse atmosphere. 3-6p.m. Monday-Friday. 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-5100, starkrestaurants.com. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 22 At Stark's Steak and Seafood in Santa Rosa. (Stark's Steak and Seafood)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 22 Warike Restobar: Peruvian-inspired cocktails with plenty of kick and tasty bites from 3 to 6 p.m Monday through Thursday. 527 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-536-9201, warikesf.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 22 At Warike RestoBar in downtown Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 22 Central Market: An amazing deal from one of Sonoma County’s best chefs, Tony Najiola, but it’s literally an hour (5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday) so you can’t dawdle. Chances are you’ll want to stay for dinner. 42 Petaluma Blvd., Petaluma, 707-778-9900, centralmarketpetaluma.com. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 22 The Butchers Board served at Central Market in Petaluma. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 22 Red Pizza served at Central Market in Petaluma. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 22 Seared: Petaluma's best-bet happy hour. The menu is extensive, with filet mignon skewers, calamari, mac and cheese, tacos and a prime rib dip sandwich from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 170 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-762-5997, petalumaseared.com. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 22 Duke’s Spirited Cocktails: Top-notch cocktails at this clubby hangout are $10 at happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 111 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-431-1060, drinkatdukes.com. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 22 Maya Restaurant: Not just nachos, but “Really Good Nachos,” are part of this Yucatecan menu, along with specially priced tacos, sliders and margaritas from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 101 E. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-935-3500, mayarestaurant.com. (Maya Restaurant)

Slide 19 of 22 Nacho plate at Maya Restaurant in Sonoma. Find more excellent nachos in Sonoma County here. (Sofia Englund)

Slide 20 of 22 Gravenstein Grill: Extended happy hour specials from 3 to 7 p.m. daily. Head to the hilltop for bar bites and plates including short rib taquitos, fried mozzarella, crispy cod cakes, Caesar salad and the G.G. Burger. Well drinks $6 and beer on tap is $5. 8050 Bodega Ave, Sebastopol, 707-634-6142, gravensteingrill.com. (Gravenstein Grill)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 22 Handline: Sustainable seafood in a casual, family-friendly location (with soft-serve!). Daily happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. includes wine and beer, oysters and small bites like smoked trout and clam chowder, empanadas or tacos. 935 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-827-3744, handline.com. (Handline)