Shake Shack is Coming to Sonoma County

Yes, the rumors are true: The topnotch burgers, cheesy crinkle fries and custard milkshakes that have made New York City-based Shake Shack an international fast food darling are coming to Santa Rosa.

An East Coast rival to California’s In-N-Out (both have their rabid fans), Shake Shack will no doubt make locals weigh in on the merits of the upstart, which is slated to open later this year in Montgomery Village.

“We are so thrilled to be expanding our footprint and joining the dynamic community gathering place of Montgomery Village,” said a Shake Shack Representative. “We can’t wait to be part of the neighborhood and to serve up our delicious burgers and shakes.”

Founded in 2001 by NYC restaurateur Danny Meyer (who opened three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park), Shake Shack is best known for its elevated but simple take on fast food. The fresh Angus beef is never frozen or pumped with hormones, the potato buns are delightfully smushy, and fancy shakes (tiramisu, Dreamisicle) are a thing.

Originally debuting as a tiny hot dog stand to revitalize Madison Square Park, the restaurant became an instant hit, expanding its offerings to include fancy cheeseburgers, a vegetarian fried mushroom burger, a fried chicken sandwich and gourmet shakes. The recent addition of a white truffle burger has upped its cache even further.

There is, of course, also a secret Shake Shack menu, though topping a burger with peanut butter doesn’t exactly ring my bell. (I mean, maaaaybe.)

The restaurant chain, which has nearly 400 locations worldwide, also focuses on animal welfare and is well-known for its supportive work environment and for programs that further its mission to “Stand for Something Good.”

“We are thrilled Montgomery Village will be the location of Santa Rosa’s new neighborhood Shack! Offering the classics using premium ingredients, this will be the brand’s first location in Sonoma County. Whether partnering with local artists and ingredient purveyors, or fundraising with Santa Rosa non-profits and schools, we can’t wait for Shake Shack to become a part of our community.” – Brittany Mundarain, General Manager, Montgomery Village.

The Bay Area has 11 Shake Shack restaurants, including one in Corte Madera and three in San Francisco, along with Emeryville and the South Bay. This will be the first in Wine Country.