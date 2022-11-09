Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Food + Drink, What's New in Wine Country

Cozy Sonoma Restaurants and Bars for Chilly Days

These local spots have the fireplace roaring, plus comforting meals and drinks to keep you warm.

On chilly, rainy days, when all you want to do is to snuggle up by a crackling fireplace, head to these cosy restaurants, bars and tasting rooms in Sonoma County for a comforting meal and drinks. Click through the above gallery for details, and share your favorites in the comments.

Lonnie Hayes, Heather Irwin, Maci Martell, Julie Fadda Powers and Carey Sweet contributed to this article. 

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Read previous post:
New Geyserville Restaurant Noted by Michelin Guide

Cyrus is already on the radar of the international guide.

Close