Cozy Sonoma Restaurants and Bars for Chilly Days

Slide 1 of 17 Stark's Steak & Seafood, Santa Rosa: This classic steakhouse does cozy in retro style. You’ll get the Bogie-and-Bacall vibe right away. Manhattans, aged whiskies and absinthe are served by white-coated bar staff. The seats are leather and a baby grand sits in the corner waiting to tinkle out a tune or two. 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-5100, starkrestaurants.com (Courtesy of Stark's Steak & Seafood)

Slide 2 of 17 The build-it-yourself burger is served with a glass of the the Russian River Brewery's Defenestration at Stark's Steak & Seafood in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 17 Bacon wrapped 10 oz. filet mignon with the whole grain mustard bearnaise at Stark's Steak & Seafood in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 17 Monti's, Santa Rosa: This Montgomery Village restaurant is a hot summer spot for wine and Mediterranean cuisine on the patio. During the colder months, a wood-burning rotisserie keep things hot, and gregarious bartenders keep guests in good spirits no matter the temperature. 714 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 707-568-4404, starkrestaurants.com (Courtesy of Monti's)

Slide 5 of 17 John Ash Front Room, Santa Rosa: The dark, clubby vibe of this hotel lounge is perfect for rainy-day drinks with friends. Cozy leather seats are prime real estate, but bar tables for two are a bit more intimate. 4330 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584, vintnersresort.com (Courtesy of Vintners Resort)

Slide 6 of 17 El Dorado Kitchen, Sonoma: Escape the hustle and bustle of the busy dining room, and grab a seat in the farm-chic lounge. You’ll be warmed by the fireplace and cutely named cocktails such as the Coda Pendant of rye, apple schnapps, sugar, lemon and Angostura bitters. 405 First St. West, Sonoma, 996-3030, eldoradosonoma.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 17 Drake's Fireside Lounge, Bodega Bay: Adjacent to the Drakes Sonoma Coast Kitchen at The Lodge at Bodega Bay, this pretty retreat woos with a large stone fireplace framed by gorgeous views of Bodega Head, Doran Beach and the Pacific Ocean. Life is nice when you’re bundled in your favorite sweater, supping on a juicy cheeseburger and sipping on a cocktail. 103 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-377-5010, lodgeatbodegabay.com/the-fireside-lounge (Courtesy of The Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 8 of 17 Outdoor lounging areas are warmed by fire pits at Drakes Fireside Lounge in Bodega Bay. (Courtesy of The Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 9 of 17 Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: Farmhouse Inn houses an upscale, but surprisingly low-key Michelin-starred restaurant. The ambiance is sophisticated yet cozy, the Cal-French cuisine delicious yet unpretentious, the decor chic and the service snappy. And there's a fireplace. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com/restaurant. (Charlie Gesell/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 17 Agriculture Public House at Dawn Ranch Resort, Guerneville: Agriculture Public House offers a true farm-to-table dining experience, with many of its ingredients grown directly on the property of the Dawn Ranch Resort Kitchen Garden. Warm up by the fire after taking a stroll through the resort's meadow, and you can even enjoy a Special Fireside menu every Thursday evening. 16467 California 116, Guerneville, 707-869-0656, dawnranch.com (Courtesy of Dawn Ranch)

Slide 11 of 17 Tudor Rose English Tea Room, Santa Rosa: You’ll feel like a royal — and very cozy and snug — as you sip on a spot of tea and nibble on crumpets in the Victorian couch near the fireplace at this downtown Santa Rosa tea room. All high tea selections include an endless pot of tea and come with treats like tea sandwiches and scones and more substantial comfort dishes like chicken pot pie. 733 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-535-2045, tudorrosetearoom.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 17 The Matheson, Healdsburg: Enjoy a woodfired pizza fireside at The Matheson's Roof 106. This buzzy rooftop bar in Chef Dustin Valette's new restaurant complex has fire pits and a warm ambiance. 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-723-1106, thematheson.com/roof-106 (Courtesy of The Matheson)

Slide 13 of 17 Ram’s Gate Winery, Sonoma: Feel as though you’re in a mountain lodge while taking in the Carneros views. There are multiple tasting experiences and spaces to enjoy by appointment ($40-$160; some are seasonal and many offer food pairings), and each space is warmed by a roaring fireplace. 28700 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-721-8700, ramsgatewinery.com (Courtesy of Ram's Gate Winery)

Slide 14 of 17 Each space is warmed by a roaring fireplace at Ram's Gate Winery in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Ram's Gate Winery)

Slide 15 of 17 Lambert Bridge, Healdsburg: Specializing in Bordeaux varieties, Lambert Bridge also boasts a tasting room featuring a large fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a bar made of a single felled redwood tree. Glass walls provide a view into the barrel room. The Barrel Room Tasting Experience is $50 and includes four member-exclusive wines. 4085 West Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 800-975-0555, lambertbridge.com (Courtesy of Lambert Bridge)

Slide 16 of 17 Zina Lounge, Sonoma: It’s an unusual set-up, but all the more fun for being so different. Technically, Zina could be called a wine and food pairing, since you sit with an intimate group at a communal table in what is the Zina Hyde Cunningham Winery tasting room in the lobby of the Ledson Hotel on the Sonoma Plaza. The setting is fine-dining posh, trimmed in gleaming wood with a flickering fireplace flanked by leather couches. 480 First St. East, Sonoma, 707-996-9779, zinawinery.com (Courtesy of Zina Lounge)

Slide 17 of 17 Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens Tasting Room, Santa Rosa: Visit this winery estate for a tasting of their sustainably-produced wines and a stroll through the gardens. On cold days, cozy up by the fireplace in the tasting room. The Estate Tasting is $35; reservations required. 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa, 866-287-9818, kj.com (Courtesy of Kendall-Jackson)