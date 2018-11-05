10 of the Best Coffee Shops in Sonoma County

Sonoma County might be known for its wine and beer, but what Wine Country weekenders often miss out on — and locals know all too well — is that same dedication to craft is equally applied to the coffee here. Click through the above gallery to see some of our favorite coffee shops in the area, and maybe you’ll find a new place to get your caffeine fix. What’s your favorite local coffee shop? Let us know in the comments.

 

