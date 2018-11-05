10 of the Best Coffee Shops in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 17 Flying Goat Coffee, Santa Rosa and Healdsburg: Yes, the coffee at Flying Goat is good. Is it the best on this list? Maybe, honestly. If nothing else, though, Flying Goat’s Santa Rosa location is surely the most Instagrammable coffee shop in Sonoma County. With its chic black-and-white design, bright pops of yellow and giant windows, there is no better atmosphere to get work done or better background for that photograph of your specialty coffee. But which to order? Go for the Aztec Mocha. 10 4th St, Santa Rosa; 324 Center Street, Healdsburg, flyinggoatcoffee.com. (Photo by Jenna Fisher)

Crooks Coffee, Santa Rosa: We have high hopes for this new Santa Rosa coffee shop, which opened up just across the street from the Sonoma Magazine office on Santa Rosa's Mendocino Avenue. We love their creme brûlée lattes and wide selection of pastries, plus they get extra bonus points for the shop's airy and modern interior design. 404c Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, Facebook.

Brew Coffee, Santa Rosa: As the name implies, there's more to Brew than a regular cup of Joe. From its rotating list of herbal-inspired lattes, to its open and welcoming atmosphere, to its stellar rotation of craft beers, it's the perfect place to enjoy a sunny afternoon on the patio reading or — as we sometimes like to do — conducting an interview. The cafe's vegan wrap is a fan favorite around our office at lunchtime. 555 Healdsburg Avenue, Santa Rosa, brewcoffeeandbeer.com

Acre Coffee, Petaluma and Santa Rosa: Yes, Acre serves great coffee and innovative iced teas, and we definitely dig its food menu (shout out to the wild Alaskan smoked salmon toasts) — but with five convenient Sonoma County locations, Acre earns major bonus points for making it so much easier to "buy local" when on the go. To order: we love their Chai latte. Made with real ginger, it packs a spicy punch guaranteed to enliven the spirit. And, have you seen Acre's chic logo? Highly Instagrammable. acrecoffee.com/locations-1

Taylor Lane Organic Coffee, Petaluma and Sebastopol: Taylor Lane's origin story is just about the most gosh darn West County tale of business success we've ever heard. Their roasting operation began in 1993, inside an old barn on a serene 100-acre farm on Occidental's Taylor Lane. Since then, the company has expanded across Sonoma County and into the rest of the Bay Area, with a new retail location opening up inside San Francisco's Mid-Market Whole Foods. There's a reason for the company's expansion, though: They know what they're doing. Taylor Lane (formerly Taylor Maid) is a never-miss when it comes to quality coffees. Go for their lavender latte, a classic cappuccino or something with their homemade pumpkin syrup for a cozy dose of fall vibes. 6790 McKinley St #170, Sebastopol; 617 E Washington St, Petaluma, taylorlane.com.

Barking Dog Roasters, Sonoma: Sonoma's Barking Dog Roasters is a no-frills, no-gimmicks place where you'll find what is arguably the best cup of coffee in Sonoma. They've been roasting coffee beans the way they like it for more than 20 years, which is good news for the Sonoma locals who flock to this funky mainstay on Highway 12. Our pick for a cozy afternoon? A classic cafe au lait, paired with one of their house-made pear cinnamon muffin. 18133 CA-12, Sonoma, barkingdogroasters.com.

Sunflower Caffe, Sonoma: Located right on Sonoma's historic square, this Wine Country brunch classic is — we know – not what one would describe as a coffee shop. But we decided its perfect location for people watching (plus its good coffee!) warranted a mention here. Come for the extensive brunch menu and chai lattes; stay for the location, location, location. 421 1st St W, Sonoma, sonomasunflower.com.

Retrograde Coffee Roasters, Sebastopol: This Sebastopol outpost is a mainstay for West County locals who rave about the bergamot cold brew, house-made hem-coconut milk and specialty lattes — cardamom and turmeric are constant favorites. The small batch bean roastery began as a pop up at an Oakland bagel shop in the spring of 2014. In short order, the company moved north to Sonoma County, opening up its brick-and-mortar location in downtown Sebastopol. 130 South Main Street, 103, Sebastopol, retrograderoasters.com.

Sunshine Coffee Roasters, Sebastopol and Forestville: With espresso bar locations in Forestville and Sebastopol, this West County gem is a local favorite. Sunshine Coffee Roasters has been roasting small-batch, organic coffee since 2004, but has since expanded into two brick-and-mortar retail locations, where regulars sing the praises of their specialty horchata lattes and the friendly baristas behind the bar. Fancy espresso drinks not your thing? Their cold brew easily puts many big name coffee companies' to shame. 6656 Front Street, Forestville; 1691 CA-116, Sebastopol, Facebook.

Cafe Aquatica, Jenner: You'd be hard-pressed to find a Sonoma County coffee shop with a better view than Jenner's Cafe Aquatica. Situated at the mouth of the Russian River, the (surprise, surprise) aquatic-themed coffee shop has a large outdoor seating area, where patrons can sip their morning brews just feet from the water's edge. Hungry? Their menu offers plenty of options (veggie and vegan, included!) to munch on while you take in the view. 10439 CA-1, Jenner, Facebook.