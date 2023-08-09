Slide 1 of 36 Splurge—Montage Healdsburg: Tucked in the hills north of Healdsburg’s Parkland Farms neighborhood, the luxury resort is set on more than 250 acres of oak woodland and vineyards. The resort offers 130 bungalow-style guestrooms and suites. Rates start at $1195. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 2 of 36 The lobby at Montage Healdsburg. (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 3 of 36 A guest room at Montage Healdsburg. (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 4 of 36 A freestanding bath tub in the guest house at Montage Healdsburg. (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 5 of 36 The pool at Montage Healdsburg. (Christian Horan)

Slide 6 of 36 The Olive Terrace at Hazel Hill restaurant at Montage Healdsburg. (Christian Horan)

Slide 7 of 36 Wild King Salmon crusted in brioche with sorrel and vidalia onion from Hazel Hill at Montage Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 36 The Scout Field Bar at Montage Healdsburg was redesigned and expanded in May, providing more seating from which to take in the property's vineyard and mountain views. Along with the new look, guests will also find new additions to the food and cocktail menus at the bar. (Rachel Weill)

Slide 9 of 36 Splurge—Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: Situated on a serene 10-acre property in the Russian River Valley, this family owned boutique hotel has collected a long list of awards and accolades in its 22-year history. All 25 rooms feature a large tub and fireplace; nightly turndown service includes homemade chocolate chip cookies and cold milk. Rates start at $624. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com

Slide 10 of 36 A guest room at the Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. (Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 11 of 36 A guest room bathroom at the Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. (Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 12 of 36 The spa at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. (Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 13 of 36 A seasonal dish from the new six-course tasting menu from chef Craig Wilmer at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. (Shorebreak Media/Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 14 of 36 Upscale—The Stavrand Russian River Valley, Guerneville: The former Applewood Inn and Spa changed hands in early 2020 and was transformed into The Stavrand. Set on nearly six acres, the property is a registered historic landmark that dates back to the 1920s. The hotel features 21 renovated rooms in three buildings. Rates start at $325. 13555 Highway 116, Guerneville, 707-869-9093, thestavrand.com (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 15 of 36 Each room at The Stavrand has its unique configuration. Pictured is a room in the historic Belden House. The hotel is located a 10-minute walk from Guerneville, via a pedestrian bridge that crosses the Russian River. (The Stavrand)

Slide 16 of 36 Guest room in the Cazadero House at The Stavrand in Guerneville. (The Stavrand)

Slide 17 of 36 Living space in a spacious room in the Cazadero House at The Stavrand in Guerneville. (The Stavrand)

Slide 18 of 36 A room in the Armstrong House at The Stavrand in Guerneville. (The Stavrand)

Slide 19 of 36 The sunroom at The Stavrand Russian River Valley. (The Stavrand)

Slide 20 of 36 The restaurant at The Stavrand Russian River Valley. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 21 of 36 Dining at The Stavrand Russian River Valley in Guerneville. The hotel restaurant is only accessible to hotel guests. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 22 of 36 Upscale—Hotel Healdsburg: 50 guest rooms and six suites, a 3,000-square-foot spa, a sparkling pool, and chef Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen restaurant – in the heart of Healdsburg. What more could you ask for? How about pizza and cannoli? That’s waiting at onsite eatery, Pizzando. Rates start at $519. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 23 of 36 Guest room at Hotel Healdsburg. (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 24 of 36 Pool area at Hotel Healdsburg. (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 25 of 36 Dry Creek Kitchen restaurant at Hotel Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 26 of 36 Patio at Dry Creek Kitchen restaurant at Hotel Healdsburg. (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 27 of 36 Cauliflower sformato with chanterelle mushrooms, pepita-cauliflower crumb, treviso and smoked California balsamic from Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 28 of 36 Pizzando at Hotel Healdsburg. (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 29 of 36 Pizza from Pizzando at Hotel Healdsburg. (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 30 of 36 Budget—The Astro, Santa Rosa: The same talented people who gave us The Spinster Sisters restaurant stripped this 1960s motor lodge to the studs to turn it into the colorful property it is today. Decorated with vintage furnishings, everything is available for guests to purchase. The starting rate is $149. 323 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-200-4655, theastro.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 31 of 36 Rooms in Santa Rosa’s The Astro motel are decorated with vintage furnishings, which are available for guests to purchase. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 32 of 36 Guest room at The Astro motel in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 33 of 36 A Herman Miller Eames desk in a guest room at The Astro hotel in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 34 of 36 Budget—Sonoma Creek Inn, Sonoma: Just a few miles north of Sonoma Plaza, this motel-style property could be one of Wine Country’s best bargains. Rates start at $145. 239 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-939-9463, sonomacreekinn.com (Sonoma Creek Inn)

Slide 35 of 36 Guest room patio at Sonoma Creek Inn in Sonoma. (Sonoma Creek Inn)