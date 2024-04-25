Healdsburg Hotel Wins Michelin’s Highest Award

Healdsburg’s SingleThread has added another Michelin nod to its already impressive three-star restaurant rating as the worldwide dining guide expands its rankings to include the world’s best hotels.

Kyle and Katina Connaughton’s five-room luxury inn recently received three Michelin Keys for 2024. The new distinction rates hotel properties in five categories: architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.

Three Keys is the award’s highest ranking, and only a handful of properties in the U.S. have won the triple-key distinction. More than 1,000 properties were ranked throughout the country.

SingleThread is the only U.S. property with both three Michelin Stars and three Keys.

“It’s all about astonishment and indulgence here – this is the ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance. It is one of the world’s most remarkable and extraordinary hotels and a destination in itself for that trip of a lifetime. All the elements of truly great hospitality are here to ensure any stay will live long in the memory and hearts,” said the guide of three Key winners.

Fulfilling that promise, the bespoke inn above SingleThread restaurant offers a unique stay, including a rooftop breakfast, guaranteed reservation at the restaurant (usually booked months in advance) and a four-course Japanese hot pot experience for room service.

When Michelin announced the Key rankings on Wednesday, chef/owner Kyle Connaughton said, “Our hospitality has always been about welcoming guests to our home … This is the home of a chef and a farmer and a family that we’ve built around what we do.”

Auberge du Soleil (Rutherford) and Meadowood Napa Valley (St. Helena) were also awarded three Keys for their hotel properties in Wine Country.

Two Key winners included The Stavrand (Guerneville), Montage (Healdsburg), The Madrona (Healdsburg), Milliken Creek Inn & Spa (Napa), Bardessono (Yountville) and North Block (Yountville).

Further north, Elk’s Harbor House (another Michelin-rated restaurant property) and The Sea Ranch Lodge (Sea Ranch) won One Key, as did Stanly Ranch (Napa) and Rancho Caymus Inn (Rutherford). California had the most Key winners of the 124 hotels named for the 2024 honors.

Speaking to Sonoma Magazine, chef Kyle Connaughton added that he was honored to receive not only the three Michelin stars and a Green Star award for the world’s most sustainable restaurants but also excited to be tapped as one of the first three Key winners.

“It’s such a wonderful moment,” he said.