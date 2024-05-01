Best Sonoma County Brunch Spots for Mother’s Day 2024

Consider this a friendly reminder to start making plans: Mother’s Day is May 12 this year.

If there’s one thing all mothers love, it’s a good brunch. Luckily, we live in Sonoma County, which is teeming with delicious brunch spots that are putting on special events for the holiday.

Now is the perfect opportunity to start paying your mother back for all the love and care she’s provided you by taking her out to a lovely meal at one of Sonoma County’s hottest brunch spots.

Santa Rosa

Bennett Valley Golf Course: A Mother’s Day golfing session and brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the golf course’s Iron & Vine restaurant. The brunch menu includes eggs Benedict, churro French toast, chicken Madeira and carving station with rosemary and pepper crusted top round. Brunch is $59 per adult, $23 per child ages 3-12 and complimentary for children 3 and under. Moms golf for free with another paying golfer. Reserve a spot online. 3330 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-852-1162, bennettvalleygolf.com

Flamingo Resort: This Santa Rosa resort’s epic buffet features everything from prime rib, sweet potato frittata and salmon curry to bagels with smoked salmon, muffins, veggies and baked macaroni and cheese. Save room for dessert options like cinnamon rolls, chocolate mousse tart and chocolate chip cookies. $70 per person, kids $35. Reservations are required, prepaid, and are available at flamingoresort.com. 2777 Fourth St., 707-545-8530.

John Ash & Co. at Vintner’s Resort: No one leaves hungry at this high-end buffet that includes a carving station with turkey breast and beef tenderloin, slow-roasted salmon with heirloom tomatoes, raw oysters, shrimp cocktail, multiple salads, cinnamon swirl French toast and much more. Kids get a special buffet with dishes like tater tots and chicken nuggets. $105 for adults; $45 for kids. Brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with reservations available at vintnersresort.com. 4350 Barnes Road , 707-527-7687.

Healdsburg

Breathless Wines: This special bubbles and brunch event starts with a glass of Blanc de Blancs and lighter fare, including quiche, fruit salad, assorted muffins, scones and a dessert treat on the charming outdoor patio. Live piano from Nick Foxer accompanies an afternoon of award-winning sparkling wines for purchase by the glass or bottle. Tickets are $38 for nonmembers and $30 for Sparking Society members. Reserve spaces at exploretock.com/breathlesswines. 499 Moore Lane, 707-395-7300.

Comstock Wines: This Healdsburg winery celebrates its annual Mother’s Day brunch with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The food and wine pairing for adults 21 and over includes Black Truffle deviled egg, Comstock poke, chicken and waffles and house-smoked chicken hash with a poached egg. Tickets are $125 per person, or $110 with club membership. A $75 deposit per person is required when reserving a table. Reserve at exploretock.com/comstockwines. Guests must be over 21. 1290 Dry Creek Road, 707-723-3011, comstockwines.com

Hazel Hill at Montage Healdsburg: A Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with dishes crafted by executive chef Jason Pringle, chef de cuisine Sean Koenig and their team. The buffet will include housemade pastries, traditional breakfast fare, a seafood bar, a carving station with herb crusted salmon, grilled lamb loin, roasted strip loin, and more. Guests will also be treated to libations and a celebratory gift to take home. Tickets are $145 for adults;$65 for children (ages 5-12). For reservations, call 707-354-6900 or book on OpenTable. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg/dining/hazel-hill

Dry Creek Kitchen: Chef Shane McAnelly’s menu features something for everyone, including some Dry Creek Kitchen classics, such as smoked salmon toast and Kanpachi crudo, for the first course. Main course dishes include eggs Benedict, Mary’s Chicken Roulade and more. Finish off with seasonal desserts. And don’t forget the special Mother’s Day cocktails! Brunch is $110 per person, $55 for children 6 and under. Reserve a table at drycreekkitchen.com. 317 Healdsburg Ave., 707-431-0330, drycreekkitchen.com

Spoonbar: This classy-yet-low-key spot serves a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring seasonal California cuisine. The buffet includes savory breakfast classics, seasonal salads, sweet treats and more. Menu highlights include fresh fruit salad, Eggs Florentine, ricotta pancakes, a New York striploin carving station, chocolate-dipped profiteroles and more. Brunch is $69 per person, $25 for kids 12 and under. Add-ons, like bottomless Bellini’s or bottomless mimosas, cost an additional $25. Reservations at spoonbar.com. 219 Healdsburg Ave., 707-433-7222.

Geyserville

Geyserville Grille: Part of the Geyserville Inn, Geyserville Grille will serve an outdoor brunch buffet with grilled lamb chops, chicken Florentine and breakfast classics like waffles with seasonal berries and an omelet station. Vegetarian and vegan options include marinated tofu and various salads. Brunch is $30 per person, $15 for children 12 and under. For more information, visit geyservilleinn.com. 21714 Geyserville Ave., 877-857-4343.

Kenwood

Salt & Stone: The Mother’s Day a la carte menu includes special brunch breakfast items, like chicken and waffles, brioche French toast and Salt & Stone eggs Benedict. The full menu and reservations are at saltstonekenwood.com. 9900 Sonoma Highway, 707-833-6326.

Sonoma

Folktable: This Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient celebrates mom with a complimentary botanical mocktail when purchasing a meal. Enjoy daily menu items like the Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich or the French Farm Omelet. Reserve your table at folktable.com. 23584 Arnold Drive, 707-356-3567.

Layla at MacArthur Place: MacArthur Place Hotel’s Layla restaurant will host a three-course Mother’s Day brunch. The menu includes smoked trout rillettes, buttermilk pancakes, New England lobster Benedict, huevos rancheros, shrimp and grits and steak frites. Plus, a trio of mini desserts — carrot cake, a chocolate mint ice cream sandwich and lemon almond tart with strawberries – and creative spring cocktails. Brunch is $65 for adults and $35 for kids. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com/food-drink/layla-restaurant

Santé at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa: A Mother’s Day brunch at Fairmont’s Santé restaurant from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a decadent menu with a beautiful seafood platter to share and choice of entrees like the Butter-Poached Lobster Benedict, Miso Braised Short Rib Hash or Spring Omelet. Satisfy your sweet tooth with Chef Melissa’s signature dessert station, with delicious selections like Meyer Lemon Tart and Cappuccino Crème Brûlée. The brunch is $125 per person, $39 for kids ages 5-12, and complimentary for children 4 and under. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-938-9000, fairmont-sonoma.com

Wit & Wisdom: This restaurant, located in The Lodge at Sonoma, offers a three-course prix-fixe menu from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with starters like Hamachi Crudo and dishes like classic eggs Benedict and chef Michael Mina’s famous lobster pot pie. The meal is $89, with add-ons from the a la carte menu available for an additional fee. Reservations are encouraged by booking ahead at witandwisdomsonoma.com. 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-931-3405.

Petaluma

Seared: A Mother’s Day brunch 9:30 a.m. to noon with a variety of a la carte dishes, including half dozen oysters on ice, lobster deviled eggs, housemade cinnamon rolls, biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, prime rib hash, and filet and eggs. Make reservations online or by calling 707-762-5997. 170 Petaluma Blvd N., Petaluma, petalumaseared.com