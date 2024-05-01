Is Cotati Sonoma County’s New Dining Destination? Mombo’s Opening and More

Drew Peletz, the owner of Mombo’s Pizza, has confirmed that a fourth location will open later this summer in Cotati.

Rumors had swirled for several weeks that a new pizzeria was coming to town as Cotati continues to expand its downtown restaurant scene.

Best known for its East Coast-style, hand-tossed pies, the family-friendly Mombo’s was founded by Fred Poulos, who died in 2020. The affable owner proudly mentored a generation of pizzaiolos, including longtime manager Peletz, who purchased the Santa Rosa and Sebastopol restaurants after Poulous’ death.

Peletz opened a Healdsburg Mombos’ in August 2022 and took over the former Superburger location (8252 Old Redwood Highway) earlier this year.

Previous restaurant openings in Cotati this year include Mezzeluna Greek restaurant (February) and a new Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop (March). Lady Blume Microbakery is slated to open in May. Here are a few of our favorite Cotati restaurants.

Chef Jamilah Nixon closed her outpost of Jam’s Joy Bungalow at 101 E. Cotati Ave. April 28, saying that, despite the thriving business, “the cost of doing it is very high and requires too much from me to be sustainable.”

Nixon’s walk-up eatery in downtown Sebastopol will remain open, and the chef plans to expand the food options, including plate lunches and favorites from the Cotati menu. She’ll also be working with the crew at Rocker Oysterfeller’s as they take over the former Lucas Wharf in Bodega Bay.

“This is an opportunity for me to explore my southern roots, embrace a new project and be creative with a new menu,” she said.