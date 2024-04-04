Owners of Valley Ford Restaurant Taking Over Lucas Wharf in Bodega Bay

The owners of Valley Ford’s Rocker Oysterfeller’s restaurant are taking over the shuttered Lucas Wharf restaurant in Bodega Bay.

Though details are still very much in the works, restaurateurs Brandon Guenther and Shona Campbell have confirmed that the longtime dining destination overlooking the bay would be a third location for their Southern-style roadhouse eateries. Their Valley Ford and Placerville restaurants will remain in operation seven days per week for lunch and dinner.

“Brandon and I hold this place very dear to our hearts and have amazing memories relaxing at the bar and restaurant overlooking the stunning bay views ever since we moved out to the Sonoma Coast,” said a statement on Rocker Oysterfeller’s Instagram page. “When we had the opportunity to open up our third location in the town that we love and call home, we just had to say yes.”

The Bodega Bay location, called Rocker Oysterfeller’s Seaside, will add steak and seafood options to their new menu as well as their much-loved buttermilk fried chicken, bacon-wrapped shrimp and grits, barbecued and raw oysters, and Smashburgers. The new location will also include seasonal craft cocktails, local beers and a curated wine program.

Lucas Wharf, an iconic Bodega Bay restaurant, closed down suddenly and laid off all its staff in March 2023, as reported by The Press Democrat.

More details on the opening of Rocker Oysterfeller’s Seaside coming soon.