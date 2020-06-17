Fred Poulos, Founder of Mombo’s Pizza, Dies at 67

Drew (Andrew) Peletz, and his #1 employee, Charlie Serrano, promoting their new business just before the sale of this store closes. (Fred Poulos)

Marianna, Fred and Giovanna having their final meal as the owners of Mombo’s in Sebastopol, on Feb. 29, 2020. (Fred Poulos)

Fred Poulos, the founder of Mombo’s Pizza who brought New York-style pizza to Sonoma County and trained a generation of pizzaiolos, died last Sunday, June 14, at the age of 67.

In a food culture where novelty is always a headline, Poulos’ simple, family-friendly pizzerias rarely got the press they deserved, though Mombo’s was a popular Friday night tradition and part of the county’s eclectic restaurant fabric.

That tradition will continue without Poulos, whose personality imbues the Santa Rosa and Sebastopol locations now run by a longtime employee, Drew Peletz. The former manager purchased the restaurants in February as Poulos, who had been diagnosed with lung cancer, became increasingly sick.

Poulos knew his time was drawing to a close and shared his story with me last week, his wife Marianna at his side filling in the gaps as he often struggled to breathe.

Raised outside of Boston, Poulos got his start working in pizzerias and delis on the East Coast. Crisscrossing the country, he spent years working with Creole cuisine legend Howard Mitcham as well as pizza legend Paul Schneider in Provincetown, and was the founder of the iconic Pizza My Heart in Santa Cruz. He also operated restaurants in New Mexico, ultimately moving his family to Sonoma County for his then-infant daughter Giovanna. In fact, it was the now 20-year-old Giovanna who, as a young child, babbled the name “Mombo” that ended up becoming the moniker for Poulos’ restaurants.

The first Mombo’s opened in 2002 in the Junior College neighborhood in Santa Rosa.

“It was so perfect. There were so many people there and nothing like it. We wanted to make it affordable, and have people love it,” said Poulos. “So many people recognized our pizza from Pizza My Heart in Santa Cruz. It built up a huge buzz and I needed to do another one near where we live in Sebastopol.”

Poulos shared the secret to his thin, bubbly-crusted pies: The dough. He loved teaching his staff the art of a two-day proof, kneading properly and using his perfected recipe.

“It’s not the New York water that people think,” he said. “It’s about having the right ovens and the right flour.”

It’s also about having the right cheese, he added, with “top-dollar” mozzarella, the correct tomato sauce (not out of a can) and handling the dough with an experienced hand.

“I felt that people had to be connected to the crust, the sauce and the cheese. All the other toppings just cover that up,” said Poulos.

“He would always be a stickler about how the dough was proofed. It really takes understanding,” said Poulos’ wife, Marianna.

Mombo’s new owner is keeping Poulos’ dedication to great pizza alive. The Santa Rosa location has been closed since March 1 as a planned remodel ground to a halt during shelter-in-place, but will reopen this summer. The Sebastopol location remains open.

As Poulos’ voice tired during our conversation, he ended by saying that one of his greatest joys was being contacted by former employees who now live all over the world. “They remember the time we spent together. It’s very fulfilling,” he said.

“This is the end of it for me. I’m moving on, but it just lights me up to be thought of as a person who helped people with their futures.”