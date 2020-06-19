How to Camp Away From the Crowds in Sonoma County

Up to five people can book this geodesic dome in the redwoods on HipCamp. (Courtesy of HipCamp)

This year, my wedding anniversary coincided with the coronavirus lockdown. Despite the circumstances, I was determined to find a way for my husband and I to enjoy a Sonoma County getaway — or, as I coined it, “get-a-day.” But no hotels or campgrounds were open and vacation rentals were accepting essential workers only. Just as I was about to give up and resign myself to takeout from a favorite restaurant, a friend recommended HipCamp.

HipCamp is like the Airbnb of camping — instead of a room or house, hosts rent out a piece of private land. In many cases, this simply means a patch of ground where travelers can pitch a tent or park their RV, but there’s also a glamping section of the website where you can book cabins, yurts, barns, and other rustic-chic retreats that take the “roughing it” out of camping. As it turned out, HipCamp was not subjected to the restrictions hotels, vacation rentals, and public campgrounds were facing at the time, enabling us to escape our house without having to closely interact with anyone.

After searching the available listings for a last-minute, Wednesday night stay, we settled on a charming yurt at a place called Shanti in Occidental.

On our way to Occidental, we took the scenic route along the coast, stopping at Bodega Bay Oysters to buy some bivalves for the campsite barbecue. Arriving before check-in time, our host Elizabeth told us about the Willow Creek State Park with a trailhead less than five minutes from the property. This trail goes all the way down to the ocean at Shell Beach, but since we didn’t have the time or energy for the 14-mile roundtrip, we just put in a few leisurely miles. The campsite also is only two miles from the Grove of the Old Redwood Trees, but it was still closed during our visit.

Shanti is also a permaculture farm and home to sheep, goats, ducks, chickens and a llama named Cosmo. As we arrived just after 5 p.m., it was feeding time and we helped feed the animals before we headed to our yurt.

The redwood-studded site was gorgeous and strings of white lights created a romantic ambiance. Next to our yurt was a private, open-air compost toilet — and then the reason I was most intrigued to book this spot: the outdoor shower. Elizabeth had cleverly turned a burned-out tree into a shower with hot water and a stunning view above. Outside the yurt was also a fire pit, chairs, and hammocks, all of which were communal and shared with a few other campsites but we were the only guests that night.

While the yurt looked pretty standard from the outside, as we entered, I was surprised at how spacious it was (it could easily sleep four) and how wonderfully whimsical. A colorful mural, painted by Elizabeth, draped over the circular interior of the roof and the one room contained a small kitchenette, a card table, and heaters, which we definitely needed once the sun set.

We enjoyed our one-night stay in the yurt and will be booking through HipCamp again. Each listing offers either a completely private experience or one that’s semi-private, which seems suitable during the pandemic. You definitely won’t be sharing bathroom facilities with dozens of other campers, which is the greatest risk when it comes to camping right now.

A few other HipCamp glamping sites in Sonoma County

Tree House for Two, from $169 a night

Channel your inner child with a stay in this treehouse set atop an old redwood tree stump. Panoramic views abound, guests also have access to a heated pool, spa, and a wine barrel sauna. Click through the gallery above for more photos.

Geodesic Dome in the Redwoods, from $400 a night

Stargaze right from the living room of this unique dome within the redwoods. Perfect for a cozy weekend with the family—it fits up to five—this spot comes equipped with a hot tub, home theatre, and wood-burning stove. Click through the gallery above for photos.

Romantic Mountaintop Cottage, from $275 a night

The scene of many proposals and honeymoons, this circular, treehouse-like studio cottage has a wraparound deck and 360-degree views of Sonoma’s Valley of the Moon below, a clawfoot tub, and a hot tub that can be used for an extra $100. Those wanting to venture out can check out the property’s waterfall, suspension bridge, and private hiking trails. Click through the gallery above for photos.