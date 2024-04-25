The first commemoration of Cinco de Mayo took place in California in 1863, one year after a stunning Mexican victory over a much larger invading French army at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

161 years later, Cinco de Mayo continues to be a cause for celebration in the United States where people of all ages get together to celebrate Mexican American culture. This year, Sonoma County serves up a variety of opportunities to enjoy the day with food and fun. Here are a few things to do this Cinco de Mayo.

Cinco de Mayo events

Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival, Santa Rosa: Roseland’s immensely popular Cinco de Mayo festival returns for its 15th anniversary after a four-year pandemic-era hiatus. In 2019, the last year it was held, the celebration drew about 10,000 to the Roseland Village shopping center on Sebastopol Road. This year, it will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Mitote Food Park (665 Sebastopol Road). The event will feature live music from Banda La Congora, Maxima Frequencia, Los del 7, Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra and more, dance performances, delicious food and drinks, and a variety of vendors. The family-friendly event is free to attend. More information at santarosacincodemayo.com

Cinco de Mayo Celebration, Sonoma: La Luz Center, a Sonoma Valley nonprofit that “strengthens community through family services, economic advancement and community engagement,” will host its popular Cinco de Mayo celebration from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, on the Sonoma Plaza. The free event, which usually draws hundreds of visitors, will feature live music from from local bands Mariachi Juvenil Aguascalientes and Banda Valle Alegre, folkloric dances from Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén, and “captivating storytelling sessions highlighting the significance of Cinco de Mayo.” There will be a variety of food vendors serving Mexican cuisine, as well as artisans selling handmade crafts and artworks inspired by Mexican heritage. More information at sonomacity.org

Cinco de Mayo Fest, Windsor: The town of Windsor will serve up Mexican cuisine, live music, traditional dance and family-friendly activities from 2 to 8 p.m. at Windsor Palms Plaza, 8465 Old Redwood Highway. The event is free. More information at 707-545-1460, ​​business.windsorchamber.com/events.

Food and Drinks

Cinco de Mayo Lunch: Residents ages 50 and up can attend an event from noon to 2 p.m. on May 2 at Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa, which includes a delicious lunch that honors Mexican culture and history. Call or register online. $9-$12. 707-543-3745. 2060 West College Ave., Santa Rosa. srcity.org

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Robledo Family Winery, Sonoma: Sonoma Valley’s Robledo Family Winery will continue its tradition of hosting an annual Cinco de Mayo event from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. It will be a day filled with delicious Mexican food, Mariachi music, Ballet Folklorico dance performances, and, of course, wine from the Carneros-based winery. Make sure to grab a glass of Sauvignon Blanc — and a dance partner. Tickets are $115 for wine club members; $125 for non-members. 21901 Bonness Road, Sonoma, robledofamilywinery.com

Cinco de Mayo Mezcal de Leyendas Dinner, Santa Rosa: The Flamingo Resort’s Lazeaway Club will host a dinner event in partnership with Mezcal de Leyendas, a distillery known for its distinct, terroir-focused spirits made from lesser-known agave regions (outside of Oaxaca). Lazeaway chef Chris Ricketts will prepare a menu from local, seasonal ingredients to pair with the mescal. There will be a reception from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 5, followed by dinner. Dinner is $95 per person. Reservations can be made on Open Table.

Cinco de Mayo Brunch Behavior Day Party, Petaluma: The Block food park in Petaluma will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a Brunch Behavior day party from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, with beats from DJ C-Los, DJ Cal and DJ Sykwidit. Sonoma County’s Tacos Don Pepe will provide the food, there will also be specialty drinks and VIP tables with complementary champagne bottles and access to a bar that is exclusive for VIP guests. “Stylish day attire” is required for this 21+ event. Early bird tickets are $15; general admission is $20; tickets at the door $25. VIP tables are $250. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite. The Block Petaluma, 20 Grey St., Petaluma.

Margaritas

One of the drinks most commonly associated with Cinco de Mayo is the margarita. Often hailed as the quintessential Mexican cocktail, the origins of this drink remain debated — some claim it was invented in Tijuana in the 1930s while others say the first margarita was concocted by a Dallas socialite at her Acapulco vacation home in 1948.

No matter where it came from or how you like yours — frozen or on the rocks, with or without salt, flavor-infused or classic — Sonoma County serves up some marvelous margaritas. A few Sonoma Magazine favorites include La Rosa’s La Diabla, with lime, strawberry (or other fruits, your choice) and muddled serrano chiles, served on the rocks; Agave’s La Reyna del Sur, with Herradura silver tequila, fresh squeezed lime and Grand Marnier; Maya Restaurants’s House Margarita, with 100 percent Blue Weber Agave silver tequila, orange liqueur, and fresh lemon and lime juice; and La Fondita’s unconventional libations, like the surprisingly tasty toasted Marshmallow Margarita, along with their classic margaritas.

Dining editor Heather Irwin’s personal favorites are the clear margarita at Rooftop 106 in Healdsburg and the margarita from Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol.

Find more topnotch margaritas at sonomamag.com/margaritas-in-sonoma-county. And some of our favorite Mexican restaurants at sonomamag.com/favorite-mexican-restaurants-in-sonoma-county.

Sofia Englund, Heather Irwin, Paulina Pineda and Dianne Reber Hart contributed to this article.