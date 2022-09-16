12 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 17 El Molino Central: Tortillas are made from scratch while you wait. Beer-battered fish tacos with avocado lime mayo, ahi tostadas and tamales are best bets. Pick up Mole Enchiladas in the cold case to heat up at home. 11 Central Ave., Sonoma, 707-315-4864, elmolinocentral.com. (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 17 Agave: Mole, a rich dark sauce made with more than 20 ingredients, is the signature of this family-owned restaurant. A large selection of imported mezcal is also a star attraction. 1063 Vine St., Healdsburg, 707-433-2411, agavehealdsburg.com. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 17 El Farolito: Owned by the same family as Agave (and several other great Mexican restaurants), you can get their signature mole, molcajete and barbacoa plus tasty mezcal-infused cocktails. 128 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-433-2807, elfarolito2000.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 17 El Fogon Taqueria: Quesadillas are nice, but a machete — a super-sized quesadilla with extra goodies inside — is what you're here for. Mexico City street food like pambazo (a torta dipped in red pepper sauce) is also spectacular. 6650 Commerce Blvd Suite 4 and 5, Rohnert Park, 707-585-1623, el-fogon-taqueria.square.site. (El Fogon)

Slide 5 of 17 Cascabel: Elevated Mexican flavors in a welcoming Montgomery Village location. Bite-sized potato pancakes with mole, barbacoa, and conchinita pibil — braised pork marinated in citrus and annatto seed — are top picks. 909 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9444, cascabelbayarea.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 17 Los Tres Chiles: Family-friendly Mexican classics keep this Bennett Valley restaurant packed. The giant bacon-wrapped chimichanga dares you to eat it. 2765 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-304-5724, lostreschiles.com. (Los Tres Chiles)

Slide 7 of 17 Taqueria Las Palmas: No-frills street tacos and burritos that consistently impress. 415 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-546-3091. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 17 La Texanita: Stellar Mexican antojitos (snacks) like stuffed sopes and the Torta Texana with chorizo made this a Guy Fieri favorite. 1667 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-525-1905. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 17 Mitote Food Park: A rotating lineup of food trucks, a mezcal cocktail bar and chocolate-filled churros make this a one-stop shop. 635 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, mitotefoodpark.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 17 Tlayuda from the Maria Machetes food truck includes a giant tortilla topped with chapulines (fried grasshoppers), chorizo, cesina (cured beef), grilled chicken, black beans, cheese and vegetables at the Mitote Food Park in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 17 A variety of Mexican dishes served at the Mitote Food Park in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 17 Taqueria Molcajetes: This neighborhood taqueria gained national notoriety after Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives took notice of their sizzling molcajetes. 1195 W College Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-544-8280. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 17 Taqueria California: The carnitas, carne asada and al pastor tacos have made this humble taqueria a darling of the delivery scene. Caramel-filled churros and sweet Jamaica agua frescas end the meal deliciously. 750 Stony Point Road A-155, Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 17 Cielito Lindo: The list of add-ons to their super burritos is impressive, from al pastor and shredded chicken to soy chorizo, shrimp, potatoes and skirt steak. 52 Mission Blvd., Suite 110, Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa, 707-978-2070, cielitolindo.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 17 Caldo De Siete Mares is a seafood soup of scallops, mussels, shrimp, crab, octopus, and white fish in broth with vegetables from Cielito Lindo restaurant in Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 17 Tortilla Real Mexican Kitchen: Hit up the weekend brunch in this adorable downtown Petaluma cafe for chilaquiles, Huevos Rancheros and tortas. 5 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma, 707-658-1415, tortillareal.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)