Where to Get the Best Tacos in Sonoma County

Writing about “the best tacos” in Sonoma County is a near-impossible feat. As soon as I’ve finished a list, another lineup of favorites begins forming in my mind.

Tacos are one of the few Mexican foods that truly translate here in the U.S.—soft corn tortillas piled with braised meat, maybe a sliced radish or pickled onions thrown in, perhaps some raw onion, or just plain. They’re all delicious.

I’m also not averse to less traditional additions like cheese, avocado, crema or a little pico de gallo.

But this list is about the best tacos, and I’m willing to commit to a list of my favorites despite the fact that many of you will be mortified by my omissions.

I also could use some more truck recommendations, so email me your favorites, and I’ll check them out for my next roundup.

Best tacos in Santa Rosa

Mitote Food Park: I’m going to start at this Roseland destination because you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bad taco here. My favorites include quesabirria from Los Magos, mushroom tacos from Lucha Sabina, huitlacoche at Antijos Victoria and cochinita pibil at Mami’s Panuchos. 665 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, mitotefoodpark.com.

Mi Ranchito: I’m giving a giant thumbs-up to Mi Ranchito for the lacy bits of caramelized cheese, butter-soft meat and grill-kissed quesabirria that arrive with a steaming cup of consommé, pickled red onion, tomatillo salsa and a naughty chile and tomato salsa that’s nuclear-spicy. 90 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, 707-978-2295, miranchitomexicancuisine.com.

Cielito Lindo: I spent weeks looking for the ultimate al pastor after falling in love with this spit-grilled pork inspired by Lebanese immigrants to Mexico. The very best versions feature a pineapple atop the spinning rotisserie, dripping its sweet juices onto the meat (and you’ll get a little nibble of caramelized fruit as well). There is no shortage of great al pastor in Sonoma County—whether spit-grilled or griddled—but Cielito Lindo’s was one of my favorites. 52 Mission Circle, Suite 110, Santa Rosa, Instagram.com/cielitolindosantarosa.

Galvan’s Eatery: Seeing the long lines for these brother-owned food trucks (now three of them!) is always heartwarming because they truly believe in the food they’re sharing with the community. My favorites are the messy, gooey quesabirria and crispy carnitas. Their weekly stops are listed online at Instagram.com/galvanseatery.

La Texanita: Hot. Hot. Hot. La Texanita serves up some seriously spicy fish tacos, packing a flavor wallop. For me, they were almost too spicy for comfort, but like everything here, they’re fresh and homemade. 1667 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-525-1905.

Taqueria California: One of the most approachable taco meats, carnitas is simply pork shoulder boiled in lard with herbs, orange (and maybe a Coke or two to get a nice caramelization). The ultimate bite of carnitas straddles the line between crispy-crunch and soft, melty meat. This humble taqueria seems to have a magic touch, avoiding the leathery, tough strips of meat that others pass off as carnitas. Some say the dish originated with the Spanish, but Mexico City has a claim to some of the best carnitas hawkers anywhere. Oh, carnitas, how we love to eat you. 6560 Hembree Lane, 707-836-4242.

Taqueria Las Palmas: Taqueria Las Palmas is an oft-overlooked Mexican eatery tucked into a rather, er, colorful strip near the Greyhound bus station. Suffice it to say, it’s not the sort of place you stumble upon, but it’s definitely a spot worth seeking out. I like the enchilada and taco combo with beans and rice, and I always go for the spicy shrimp. Fish tacos are also incredible. 415 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Best tacos in Rohnert Park, Petaluma

El Fogon: Though not technically a taco, the epic Machete, a forearm-length corn tortilla filled with meat (al pastor!), cheese, sour cream, tomato and cilantro, is a favorite. The focus on Mexican street classics makes this a great lunch stop or casual dinner. 623 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, and 6650 Commerce Boulevard, Suite 4, Rohnert Park, elfogonca.com

Quiote Mexican Restaurant: Of all the tacos I’ve had in the last year, these handmade blue corn tortillas rose to the tippy top of my list. They are topped with fresh rock cod, cochinita pibil with pickled onions, and savory al pastor with Ayocote beans, grilled onions and salsa verde. This family-owned taqueria is worth a special trip just for the tacos. But a side of guacamole with serrano chiles, crispy raspadas (a thinner and crispier tostada) and heirloom beans from Rancho Gordo make it even more worth checking out. While you’re there, I highly recommend the Jalisco-style mole and braised chicken enchiladas. 121 Kentucky St., Petaluma, quiotemx.com.

Best tacos in Sonoma

Sonoma Eats: Chef Efrain Balmes makes the best Oaxacan food in Sonoma County, infused with his heart and soul. Best bets include Baja fish tacos and potato tacos. 18133 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-9391905, sonomaeatsmex.com

El Molino Central: Beer-battered fish tacos with salsa de arbo and avocado-lime mayo. The best fish taco. Cripsy beef brisket tacos with sour cream, avocado and pickled escabeche are also a can’t-miss. 11 Central Ave., Sonoma, elmolinocentral.com.

More great tacos in Sonoma County

El Roy’s: Between the trucks and their Petaluma restaurant, it’s rarely hard to find their tasty tacos. 210 Edith St., Petaluma, elroysxpressmex.com.

Guerneville Taco Truck: It is set up most days in the Safeway shopping center and needs no name other than “Authentic Mexican Food.” That, and the line that sometimes stretches 10 or 20 deep on particularly sunny days.

Delicias Elenita: Tried and true truck located at La Fondita restaurant in Roseland. 816 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, deliciaselenita.site.