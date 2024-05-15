This Sonoma Valley Villa Made Vrbo’s List of ‘Top 10 Vacation Rentals of 2024’

What does it take to be selected as a top 10 vacation rental out of over 2 million properties worldwide?

Well, according to Vrbo — which selected a Sonoma Valley villa as a 2024 top destination among their international inventory — it takes a vineyard, spectacular views and luxury amenities. (The criteria also included stellar star ratings and positive guest reviews.)

Such luxuriating also requires a nightly budget of approximately $5,000. But once you and up to 11 guests have that covered, there’s lots of fun to be had in this five-bedroom, nine-bathroom Glen Ellen estate, named Villa Montebella.

The home has Italian-inspired architecture complete with archways, loggia and plastered walls. Amenities include a pool, sauna, tennis courts and a movie theater. Of course, you’ll have to pull yourself away from the wine cave with bottles of cabernet sauvignon and tasting tables, plus foosball and ping pong.

Sipping and dining can happen in the kitchen or dining room that have space to accommodate a crowd, or out on the poolside terrace, where, on a clear day, you can pair your glass with distant views of San Francisco.

