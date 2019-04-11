The Best Burritos in Sonoma County, 2019 Edition

Slide 1 of 24 Mi Pueblo, Petaluma and Cotati: "The Macho," with meat, rice, cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, salsa and tomatoes, gets the wet treatment with a splash of “burrito sauce”. "The Padre" doubles the amount in the Macho, and the Gordo triples it. 7384 Commerce Blvd, Cotati 707-792-4380 and 800 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-762-8192. (Photo by Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 2 of 24 El Roy's, Petaluma and Santa Rosa: Popular Petaluma restaurant and Santa Rosa taco truck with authentic eats. Samantha says: “I'm a little obsessed with El Roy’s these days, everything they make is so good and fresh! Their burritos are great but I'm stuck on their tostadas." 210 Edith St, Petaluma, 707-774-3738 and 760 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa (truck). (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 3 of 24 El Patio, Santa Rosa: "Burritos and breakfast burritos are probably some of the best in our great city of Santa Rosa," says Brooks. "My burrito was practically the size of a brick," says Ricardo, who ordered the "Pork Chile Verde Super Burrito. "They did not skimp on anything, including the star of the show, which was the pork. Ample chunks everywhere, along with shredded lettuce, frijoles de la olla, crema, rice, guac, pdg, and melted Oaxaca cheese." 425 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa, 707-578-4757. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 24 Las Palmas, Santa Rosa: This unassuming taqueria off Santa Rosa Avenue is a sleeper, but always popular with authentic Mexican street food fans and off-duty chefs. Carne asada and al pastor burritos are a go-to. 415 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-546-3091. (Photo by Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 5 of 24 Los Tres Chiles, Santa Rosa: "No Manches" burrito is about the size of 10 regular burritos. If you can eat it in 60 minutes, it's free. Otherwise, it's $26.95. 2765 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-304-5724. (Photo from Facebook)

Slide 7 of 24 Taqueria El Favorito, Santa Rosa: If you're looking for Mission-style burritos, head to El Favorito on Sebastopol Road. "Get the super burrito al pastor," says Crystal, "I would show you a pic, but I ate it with the voracity of a honey badger eating a cobra. Sorry." 65 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, 707-526-7444.

Slide 8 of 24 Amy’s Drive Thru, Rohnert Park: We had to add this veggie burrito after a quick stop at the plant-based drive-through from Amy’s Kitchen. The classic version comes with red beans, red rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa - make it vegan with vegan sour cream and cheeze. You can get it in a bowl or with gluten-free tortilla. 58 Golf Course Dr W, Rohnert Park, 707-755-3629.

Slide 9 of 24 Zoftig Eatery, Santa Rosa: Zoftig's Korean BBQ Burrito ($12.50) is a food truck mashup stuffed with sweet grilled short ribs, kimchi, daikon and short-grain brown rice inside a tortilla. It’s rib-sticking and hearty — not for dainty eaters. Our never-quite-full-enough digital editor gives it a thumbs-up. 57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-738-3558, zoftigeatery.com. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 10 of 24 Delicias Elenita Taco Truck, Santa Rosa: This Santa Rosa taco truck is a popular Friday and Saturday night hot spot. Authentic Mexican food served under the stars makes Delicias Elenita a fiesta after dark. "Their super steak burrito is not only mouthwatering delicious but also cheap and affordable ($8)," says Paul. 816 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, 707-575-7021. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 11 of 24 Lola's Market, Santa Rosa: Hispanic grocer with family-friendly prices and solid carnitas. “Huge, and great prices too,” says Michelle. 1680 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, 707-577-8846, also 440 Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 24 La Palapa, Santa Rosa: “By far the best burrito I have ever had anywhere is the wet Terminator with Diabla Sauce at La Palapa. Enough for two normal people and then some,” says PepperHead. 590 Lewis Rd, Santa Rosa, 707-569-9210. (Photo from Facebook)

Slide 14 of 24 Don Julios, Rohnert Park: This secret little gem is well-known for its pupusas, but readers really love their burritos as well. “You MUST try their al pastor. I've eaten at a lot of burrito spots and drive further for this place. Please. Try it,” says Brent. "The Camarones Tropical Burrito" with sautéed prawns, homemade Spanish rice and fresh tropical mango salsa is pretty delish too. 217 Southwest Blvd, Rohnert Park, 707-242-3160. (Photo by Carlos Alas-Grande)

Slide 15 of 24 Juanita Juanita, Sonoma: We say go nuts on the "Garlic Garlic Burrito," and never worry about vampires again. “I'm partial to their Carnitas Pastor Tacos,” says Tony. Their Super Burrito is a favorite among locals; the next level up is the "Big Ranch," the "Super" grilled and topped with melted cheese and ranchero sauce. 19114 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 707-935-3981. (Photo by Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 16 of 24 Broadway Market, Sonoma: The best breakfast burrito in the town of Sonoma, according to Lorna Sheridan, Managing Editor at the Sonoma Index-Tribune. With egg, cheese and chorizo, it is made at the market but remains hot all the way to work in the to-go case. "It is insane," adds Lorna. 20511 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-938-2685. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 17 of 24 El Farolito, Healdsburg: Surf and turf burrito, with steak, chorizo rice and spicy shrimp. We’re partial to this Healdsburg spot that’s more than just a taqueria. A good selection of tequilas and traditional Oaxacan dishes lead us here again and again. 128 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-433-2807. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 19 of 24 Casa del Mole, Healdsburg: "Diego's Burrito" is a favorite at this market and taqueria from brothers Octavio and Pedro Diaz. It features al pastor, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, organic potatoes, sour cream, guacamole and melted Monterey jack cheese, but you’re really here for the mole, which is prepared the old-fashioned way with dozens of ingredients, including Mexican chocolate. 434 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-433-4138.

Slide 20 of 24 Agave, Healdsburg: Another restaurant venture from the Diaz family, Agave's "Chile Relleno Burrito" is a favorite among our Facebook followers. Regular and super burritos are available, too. 1063 Vine St, Healdsburg, 707-433-2411, agave-mex.com. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 21 of 24 El Guadalajara, Healdsburg: “Try the Burrito Manadero! It has the best Mole sauce!” says Sue. “It rivals a Mission (SF) Burrito - the gold standard,” says Christopher. Tina says, “Chili Verde Burrito, best avo-green salsa.” In this photo, Delia Nieto at her favorite "hidden gem" in Healdsburg. 125 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-433-1052. (Photo from Facebook)

Slide 22 of 24 Guerneville Taco Truck: When Herman G. Hernandez posted this photo on Facebook, following the February flooding, with the caption "Important update: Taco truck is open in Guerneville!" he got more than 200 likes. No one really remembers what the truck is called (it seems almost too easy that it's simply the "Guerneville Taco Truck"), but they do remember the burritos. Usually parked in front of Safeway. 16632 Main St, Guerneville.

Slide 23 of 24 Oliver’s Market: You might not expect to find a top-notch burrito here, but fresh ingredients and impressive carne asada impressed several readers. “The breakfast one is my fave,” says Chris. “Wet Burrito,” says Toby. Locations in Cotati, Windsor and Santa Rosa, oliversmarket.com.